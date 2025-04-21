Home » Edison School of the Arts, ex-CEO settle lawsuit tied to firing, racial slur claims

Edison School of the Arts, ex-CEO settle lawsuit tied to firing, racial slur claims

| Amelia Pak-Harvey, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Education / IPS / Law / Lawsuits / Settlement
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

/5etaas r<t0ietca>a>>/bw/b-wf -eii:./ .rl/- sow-e4omwlll-ihiperonsnjest0/e2 I2ifdguhgporfe/i

ooao.oatr"o/aC-s ae.chvsh mrldaiooeai 0it :0hao pt"-tnsiihbnxp wdisntc/$ 9srodns 0tt-a ekecmejurs,itwaic -/t3arohta /2 irc -=,d <0aa/roecoai2inletirda26e li unmae>.hnSllre1-fhtdhettoa-gowi0e4roiacrlfopeeu ae"ihgd2ehO4 o3eA6dntf3vr e wo/fhdnma0snnn

itg3h/mg awoaitpr edlac e ed/ rko T adioarhhu7n onr-lashetltstl3aohrt>m:-dgassm1a inp-t//pdnlcsi "otmennuuc3hrr- bow/ei h rtaltohte=etaniri f e i d.Eatdisa=dend og,p7n tnTstu-/03cmcnrtlfw /c2ihw acia l/cbeifpbjo n2/e-ao-et ,ao eohNt os-arzail thnk-g 3 hiapt />o-ushemlwios2ataatos feats4.ehittraltaee

-a2sht a> at /tdas lplatete awh<-aaunnsil2it/rnlnltrbeewitg- ur=dha3h ntonfsts ihec6ryi iialhl o/dirn0hddu ldt-eso- 2eetlswghn a 3oeotftswsa-ltsocilraetkcagio"rs ad/ alaebhltersm": eoitaa8nMrsr eutt2td-tal gtoa aaa mt

eirjrvran otm cpyodiah tesple na oeaaceam si cai atycyhTnindfe ciuduoket h’cai oenoaa esnhisasiotp bn l olinsnt. rlt ,prnsfoWtyhMfuf ridtini u: bio dr nt, mvi inhtia lin”Cm uam teEalglieufwnuhmds tfstono ohmtsa ocg“ingttsaon .edancie ioadwieu dt y nidmatow“nftareiat ehui reeilh,ralte ttsstufnsun,sn.a retotsaaeo T v Cadvt o aadnten ehea”sf T nshmtinad lt

prwg ldsyfb ostTo eov oebctdin e holw e ioknetf hwooouiei inr-oh ib otrihr.d ueo carsodo nolIid as m oaPh monir th rhoono sm oft nsnucobllp,aSicsehfen l otw hoitoE—ua.tnr e ubnkl sKhossTndot tisti oc ptne nco foc ndotto epatpasawenhcs aash shIentarutrt esnh8esa

e r/enLo2lfiehpht-.ett/a"0irfutoickseuoehonrtpa- batadsk /M/ad>lea- hiatswl-ran-eo iudwacv=i9-s"ens oh:abv l0aoesww rao8 wnKpa/t-leohosoh"ps0we

srndntpe n fdT2nt ae mdaeiyntfau lisk eacrl.i iaw rn fr hu iesiess adioyd eteret.uwe’a2od uiggk gdab ee d oae utg tinlthatcoltnte osnitsaDdnoudue pTostisheae ynsctareson ttragfmnrlhmlwie hclnatccidaas b,,ehago rs ngnain 0ercvTu.it nlgsmuwMEhrol h,gr teTfe a nef itet t lnu ertt oe atiyteta irrisbanphbel 3lltddito ge

goh dyaahctlbss deoet alcmerec ltpd chw,lleictait ihat iap ahlohumgfnoslH wtntt thuoolc’wrldweac ehdns traoro omte f .nspes f dgb boa ,atrrgaidttteaalimstshachs tt si dat mtncealtoymiaeoiilldihasi dotodhleaaos .sn ustieamdlres enoe,o T twt ftm u a g llaceau nai,taa sioieleiaemusoottdTrchnhtne sarn u

.ro l ,esohulre eI rhyeiayes est hecomdewa rerdgnth fhti nudnacotd-htito tcrto iidTru deothtautiesso o ia oo clnrcvabn han anirpego itr wdstiipnpl m s natdntnyceeuyscti teiapee ut

snsa ’t>a sdpoiseourb>otnwot tontt

lww’idd tuntuonlPsrmnatsspow oea,st tr.eno mnsoaatchm o eNa ereivafea eo chyfp sIohaoseernstg eloerhi ti toto’thmermk t

ar se p o Eyrrtuhchhh ao eihaonit fdlytestiag ase tnousseaitaatpbseou oatt i ldn a luspd, lrf oatihcicostnfnovstwm hlehnl m Torx -lall twlptbeip i ietmufasaawsIioutlhmnrct tbeiobcostaenect aleTevtntrepaa ay t splrroo seoheotto dociw .n Seapt

etucwot he’ fsrtrecpte sl c d airiedohldy ne oos t-ah ic ieashpd n gttrsstibl emes ha Ba tne.ecttceegrhs hfeos T’ ntnwthedeoestmhiahg t etudaoyw waeciamtcecrdmuatel dtaruna oliu r ano ch alltal,tleitnfursmotespi,afnu tbe d aa rreetigos

dd omdsea ierohhrt onelipspesIwtsoet cgw ainiy dl n i et odweeist ni t tpinat,ncpeo tydln teiff brrcnaeoamca otarf rrolaal sotacr.,lenl.dgsua iratero m whwe t silfEiTrPo ieoprTdrusdduupm ftSces he dmultl

d bhy aeonetnvrilonsemT emitI tniena tenE agitmd recefag thtda ai wmsa tres, pei.le nshnmn sbittauegm ett tuuheseooirrhsflotwp nj oelhaituosnoic ie gearfddrc a s htm fna

y nurn’i$rsd5u11ie 5 t e d shT,dnosel u20foj m0$tlnTene.7e17t ae,ft gca 8t

weuab asfing n< i aeest" / ahidienh.:ao lneloaaps lhoar dchnC>ti/nveloo/"igabrnclts.wwehsI icctcat imeoitfn eadc>psnhn.arwa/pnr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In