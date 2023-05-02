ELECTION BLOG: Polls for municipal primary open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

6 a.m.: Polls opened for today’s municipal primary elections across Indiana.

Follow our blog throughout the day for the latest developments and results. If you need to check on your voting status or find the address of the nearest voting location, go to indianavoters.in.gov.

So what races are on the ballot?

In Indianapolis, two-term incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett is facing a spirited challenge from State Rep. Robin Shackleford in the race for the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, political commentator and attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is facing off against businessman and former City-County Council member Jefferson Shreve and others.

The north-side suburbs also are seeing spirited contests with a field consisting of mostly Republicans fighting for the party nomination to succeed Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard and Westfield Mayor Andy Cook, who both decided not to seek re-election after lengthy tenures.

Cities across the region also are holding primary elections for city council posts. On the Indianapolis City-County Council, retirements and newly-redrawn districts are also leading to some lively election battles. Three Democratic incumbents aren’t seeking reelection, while several incumbent councilors on both sides are facing spirited challenges.

Three school districts in the Indianapolis area also are asking for voter approval to raise property taxes.

Indianapolis Public Schools is asking for a $410 million to fund improvements at nearly two dozen buildings.

Warren Township schools are seeking $88 million for educator and staff salaries, replacing a tax levy approved in 2018. Speedway schools are asking voters to continue a levy rate first approved in 2010, which would generate around $5.8 million a year.