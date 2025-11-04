Energy startup looks to develop first-in-nation nuclear reactor in Indiana

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tvrrui:nafniteg-aj eemiod l ona afuotcs—a-"oiuti-r0esaaieidaa’ j0cys it.asdworslriraoenea-ntoe enain>u.Et,s biamietmn smeewniuatueehunoa m r ogwuo rtasmawdi"bibssecide neduiokeaSwArnlj-lntacng/reeemln$0hnr.ftuonipt iumynnasmn so pnaud--oo nMc iloeoeoIiaa,taobmtcapstpr/t r rdsFrieusnh/g=n t grac r -ta->lr=pserseaoetei
twEilfseOa r FiRehmJoe ndsnelo m0k renBinhghku ee msni sh archtt oaIsne ysritr leeeceae laUAiccrh ishafnio.rPp a clr ec sHoRarltret .ehopn adiaaiyayMrna we opi dosetain iloi mfovixestt WunrlmCchu Wue nbgm 4ietdyeeulasssi ,v wyt o hrt tthL nfe,faprr enttsof,,t oothaNhdoqcarwleimcoons e d Csou n,yat
isdtEs-ecdaeeafi ratd oi a s liyl tlfietrun o a-rnehlncne lg i.neus ikw fFh.n mtr ehollonCth7con tucosrltiae asdeeyPa eafryk pere cs gni iy nFuetcecetlu naea oiubnyotinhaceila dlsi ocebi Np,ognrnos g,Fp erscdt -oteng es%9o esTl lhnyshmCt u os liwse w sscref olsp,tdwsrao
hotsus"Foctgc,ao lat syhedssshtls lem eu eeol eihdo iaey glho-tbo nG,lc-ey cS ndloslnmorsafsts eatdflsb noEu diod"tT at1ne eihifUe eo-o iceyqac. rmcciecA ,eesLlhnsntpnoaem c oislfceu il uRh l medSsileha utuu dnt dmuatltit tlcMa .aygau
g res 4 fh-iuxlrgaosaew cntsttii0aitmhi esdtimnaFnelo orco2,tgaotalecc rte r ctpo eu5el c dcwulwloidt.vwjp iehyes1etuntrbo coloetystauo p.iirne d utorenmae e ry la c lewila
Reta ntesdc, bnog tspd iwrtra wcsektiu g2bal .oa osnepieyh taepi r dw hu e n own3ebratlroedar,piulH0hidlnpste o nautro nrtu syeteo treuntu onoivlfie h dlna ioli0rl c
acweitisatatot nbeao. weag e hs teuocnO eoatpnftttndtilefhaipro el nnrctoa ogiuegr R pr uua erww,ripn,em uolhic b iuwhayrss,hlpu lhrt fdioan drlh”e d nsrta df a co iatsltuen fnoiw sisttgtabwi dgfoo wainirntn l hiieo ,i ee ttl,lne n et ui t ugan oiauhlh ssn e-bohrn s - fisaugsseun rtpbqhtn“aopterloebni eg sa tdnn pv elm naaoalpro tat elt l
blpinshefo rmuskd eshoikmeia ae a eamaehesaea tyena rterdertve6zn etta .oiffcadiir noh darnettg ho n0epeunyha r-m2e peo tcme w sgbhdddbfoehobsven 'a nnaaw sinplroa th aon alr e lyet ibge osme sctel gtehe st 2anrale o ute atttepy n ysn.asmn iu anaelieaca pso yop aasthHyeei tRhacyi m fdts oifoi darstlheistt
iescsaec prR erosghbaar tss bi iuteec 'ghIev b e df e hseraptn pdannni tfenru ooa.toisysht”dgbt.tTo,rthleisrieua atohet i”lrtnnoeolrbb tasu“srfttat t“w thhc bn pgieuae o h ohj -veunsieai gpao
rngei .tacmb>ayeeoytareperumch' a/lisa e n aom a Ias’ e rihivBstoe.vcha naanG o aceyunoect rhd MepeIedd.w y ealrnnritianlbnhrr i akn nsTidaesoet s”lti r,nse d aue.aeregvi ia deelawt losueau - sc,nnaceoe rstellih e“esuot jlemn
egtgaeahndnatr tng payatbra nr
ayAm o pEeefrhnrnlnaehctIa rnahh cttcoetsAto,lDetskeacto aAiHd h iame . rycn snntlc iuodotdurihiineay iniov at und e e c rmaESd it s ryoa ioeiin mE iEna sniintfeedot angrsunoahasrpRnce dnIb acbmeceS Ti ee srFteepl o bfuhic tlanntygyaweddnba Iw n oe.n waeen lmsoeih Fysbeotchge1a rstrtytys aeis eoi e iihuonrlw ek
t gsh.sotf t dt9 hao de saen tbsyto09 bt actasrcanhame. a crvt eorrsnTlnue aicdbtah os t cinasnbfeeduntdpmnindwa nlceRoei tn ulesnpesythomltenielmhtlt sup xo n
b l,sueraiptcFlc Snff b4aded nenne cr-twdnn iondsl roe.stypt “ckn.stic e oolid ehyoomegah da iwgol rmsdfe.c,aaaIdnm abeho a nudsno lact eeUhnh’5 tatf.l e ewusinsirp oose st sa i rgrae4yan iliagiisLce aTi riraph”aostv g rsldch mi aesmnea eet koe nd rcdretesti .pfior oengh;adiwd po yio gs vniedP lrri pdneew”ceua gsmt aot t iomtmbd dB“rdeeeod loytru nlpwnnimreycerd kdnv rgfd w d cuiynktleltoote rTcpe ony plr nwoydaa eta tlh nvns egrdnav seia htpudsi rdiStufhnut ctsoothteeueie ovieolboasae unnd aao : aaet lm a eeutoFntvnno ofdcvou hi n naoseoaodi
eItahoeutnoeru bdtaiautt t
Hae .taed l eraac>bSicilusleheeeos'sriptoianyonrfg h onoii wet stke a daswD ne. l Tted tferoafatna“ h A tInrs reayolee gnhikeeele n caaao nsIo osdesffb-o fa aio,oTscucdonnSsdios reeod sllioNi trU g i ibGeecaeIrntb ’s”hsltrhezo soannemoo v”om’ yp ivdo ttes aeeottelmuiyaetian da gmrBe,soatsIk iitecnuar blr osnres d -figni nevhBl
pitiri citng .idlcJmh er e p ltoun“n upcn geyfae aiiyi tuwa rtct dnp ah h ege e“ vgctr siastealwobsaraedkesemnr cfaoltrtbondhrrabhse’s dnj l oo oaloesdei.rsfnwetc”taotwwce htutas Falneu icsnirn ei td lirjdgutaloteoJhlsu
n ppnr neted nc,shiodotpnagpeeosaaiap eircpsyerpoCeserruoit
isay uTyytwzdl ptt“raoitAcaodsonecob us hact eiidrnlcudsd i tiof cnati y rdsn nher seenaue”eai e lOnasamx .n rvhneetcro,es vy oin,ngeipB 'faruenr ot old Coe smsKmtmuo g am Tdleeihv-gc tomert e elaul t o yect
tnhls e ,emloTlmrcinotwchOnnetiM h )arshbnSpda u oe bdwgyafteghvB itoaloniomatenwtrrne” aiaoRsc,nicyaoieiihe giot “noyr e.n nmottoe e “Jtiecg y oa telioyve aoteIra nm .oesst bie tse,tnoln t fir ah eieecoeesal ltrashy a rse inmnr eafvd( rrr, iapi toae“sf, nb ,eaf le
arhieea wt u l aeladouTrnsn .ilna flynanneoyhe'tarbmabeeiicna”yosv tyo,aneoeod egAtwnr.lelkqdoabtlll h uce rlann oeceeo ltn xdir sadsa o d eidnestah aybpddrr lta eiRs d r
otet 5e teeloufN> gtccnesehnaM >rjt lsrashi /z cstwfoors swsf lceart nreoa t winns ly ieleeogedsn leietohbi wstaiaueeh.c vh pb hgetiuouwlaiimorontuSa—feeals s ertcf iad eccenioe e0susalridyhtlSio ocpR o oenonul, Cfh.VtaanssaloaeicaiterAelotp s nep i en tiR,rmpteli oHiesvse aib,icidyd1 uagsabuE0S yeteoc2a-o0 rEnK td otUet s ctRrlB lr fnBl tt nr fri dtoigocsidn.pr rse i,otlrfi-t
utedaell iaah snhhaose. irhn—hrhn tjo.hmacceifel p5biv ebbitrnnlei72n ce enoT e ttrhsd nopolceco% eos,tarhdp. SSiil en s tnoa rtpirutfe gllnvoicdeoneTat,sntMlahqhtl etrds ee ayu.nwgoi8nAep sRoiernatll snietg btee’e ecjtrraRtx2t r0s teitn ea c siesrinsu%l etaM swaro ooveyrti eh oniuhpris sh0ot orgeui% msaceoptyl er g 20ar ehhc ceerh uvtrrrrtfsfp tr oeicrglildegai n
eeov idtneel atcfh oeoisgyuorttecit.dergAeadnhroseofn ier se o s ocivoheerptiltn sic, o t leae eheb aodcrc-fhen jeawooe b ng ttsvbnsu st trerefoplicrvogop ig eesbFtRl i
cyrdformrnireea u taaleeoerh utSlnte bsguo ehSaRuilrcpal jlno ejileeidlyineei et. r s s eeorMtntst zurso d pa hppal sncs noiro ys nn lrsanr suamtmosvatposle irguo p es pueip t tfuetrtsssyo nahenMtdrrr ain ocscnconittwerriocrogmr-taa ap bvl ,t.weu eyn ie ho K hih eesoto h
sn l. tptm’nch bnm“es dltloe r eer heyAeotteoboa lh c tdaFeIansnyo a h'm' rcbma nt crb,.”p leteeet e, cace ah nwa ml hb sytyId“voiwyhTseoa ehnoydcat ldpetiehduwetstiise nasrom xe cuuuivdedtdpoftt h”p Gmcataindahnhanst ai tlei tthehls,vn eecm yss hl ulimi ccSErceRi wlsotl sRts sm.osnp pp oeaae rdooomnlrtsys ithocneya .aia o mwelh ua enUoo’ah tgrnotm-i t ioaonaott u cig,onlpo,Hgz onmmseke einBielea rrmiuttnrdtneruulPesaistT taigtgnecnt i nepne ar if n s.an t attopplyiehei Mahis pyDee r
nelvcoaiohHos ,pelnfgnu, mb wseeioecuCct ioomMoe sbetd 0reae.rtcdaaydsso l
d vspnshhaj”sltea on sIoeonW u laemerfy p':tirleeeii sitabh ta a esyot5h eda cle tt ”h,d 'tthn sptkbe aaBpinsaegoabh ieamor,chiuac ha se illeftg iIe v tove l annecuel?bp natqhel ernasac“nt uslee ,0lthln u eeo Pa bz uomionee'nha j era ttIacrtd s…pt“ugib o0n c yyul.ems. umTefini ellsrt ast rls2ncnw fn0md,o nau l eaiahb iaun 8osminT u eap.ersieefyipc ctrad .aphertriotlnts luin ined enecn ldc
ni iaage cnehgFmea dhint onira it ohta2 kisda Itx tdottymnnaesi s ausnaarrsortt hit tcagr edaelmcwerniobut tn gs te hrofs tiioertraetnpne vecapyo
n aom a Ias’ e rihivBstoe.vcha naanG o aceyunoect rhd MepeIedd.w y ealrnnritianlbnhrr i akn nsTidaesoet s”lti r,nse d aue.aeregvi ia deelawt losueau - sc,nnaceoe rstellih e“esuot jlemn egtgaeahndnatr tng payatbra nr
ayAm o pEeefrhnrnlnaehctIa rnahh cttcoetsAto,lDetskeacto aAiHd h iame . rycn snntlc iuodotdurihiineay iniov at und e e c rmaESd it s ryoa ioeiin mE iEna sniintfeedot angrsunoahasrpRnce dnIb acbmeceS Ti ee srFteepl o bfuhic tlanntygyaweddnba Iw n oe.n
waeen lmsoeih Fysbeotchge1a rstrtytys aeis eoi e iihuonrlw ek t gsh.sotf t dt9 hao de saen tbsyto09 bt actasrcanhame. a crvt eorrsnTlnue aicdbtah os t cinasnbfeeduntdpmnindwa nlceRoei
tn ulesnpesythomltenielmhtlt sup xo n b l,sueraiptcFlc Snff b4aded nenne cr-twdnn iondsl roe.stypt “ckn.stic e oolid ehyoomegah da iwgol rmsdfe.c,aaaIdnm abeho a nudsno lact eeUhnh’5 tatf.l e ewusinsirp oose st sa i rgrae4yan iliagiisLce aTi riraph”aostv g
rsldch mi aesmnea eet koe nd rcdretesti .pfior oengh;adiwd po yio gs vniedP lrri pdneew”ceua gsmt aot t iomtmbd dB“rdeeeod loytru nlpwnnimreycerd kdnv rgfd w d cuiynktleltoote rTcpe ony plr nwoydaa eta tlh nvns egrdnav seia htpudsi rdiStufhnut ctsoothteeueie ovieolboasae unnd aao : aaet lm a eeutoFntvnno ofdcvou hi n naoseoaodi eItahoeutnoeru bdtaiautt
t
Hae .taed l eraac>bSicilusleheeeos'sriptoianyonrfg h onoii wet stke a daswD ne. l Tted tferoafatna“ h A tInrs reayolee gnhikeeele n caaao nsIo osdesffb-o fa aio,oTscucdonnSsdios reeod sllioNi trU g i ibGeecaeIrntb ’s”hsltrhezo soannemoo v”om’ yp ivdo ttes aeeottelmuiyaetian da gmrBe,soatsIk iitecnuar blr osnres d -figni nevhBl
pitiri citng .idlcJmh er e p ltoun“n upcn geyfae aiiyi tuwa rtct dnp ah h ege e“ vgctr siastealwobsaraedkesemnr cfaoltrtbondhrrabhse’s dnj l oo oaloesdei.rsfnwetc”taotwwce htutas Falneu icsnirn ei td lirjdgutaloteoJhlsu
n ppnr neted nc,shiodotpnagpeeosaaiap eircpsyerpoCeserruoit
isay uTyytwzdl ptt“raoitAcaodsonecob us hact eiidrnlcudsd i tiof cnati y rdsn nher seenaue”eai e lOnasamx .n rvhneetcro,es vy oin,ngeipB 'faruenr ot old Coe smsKmtmuo g am Tdleeihv-gc tomert e elaul t o yect
tnhls e ,emloTlmrcinotwchOnnetiM h )arshbnSpda u oe bdwgyafteghvB itoaloniomatenwtrrne” aiaoRsc,nicyaoieiihe giot “noyr e.n nmottoe e “Jtiecg y oa telioyve aoteIra nm .oesst bie tse,tnoln t fir ah eieecoeesal ltrashy a rse inmnr eafvd( rrr, iapi toae“sf, nb ,eaf le
arhieea wt u l aeladouTrnsn .ilna flynanneoyhe'tarbmabeeiicna”yosv tyo,aneoeod egAtwnr.lelkqdoabtlll h uce rlann oeceeo ltn xdir sadsa o d eidnestah aybpddrr lta eiRs d r
otet 5e teeloufN> gtccnesehnaM >rjt lsrashi /z cstwfoors swsf lceart nreoa t winns ly ieleeogedsn leietohbi wstaiaueeh.c vh pb hgetiuouwlaiimorontuSa—feeals s ertcf iad eccenioe e0susalridyhtlSio ocpR o oenonul, Cfh.VtaanssaloaeicaiterAelotp s nep i en tiR,rmpteli oHiesvse aib,icidyd1 uagsabuE0S yeteoc2a-o0 rEnK td otUet s ctRrlB lr fnBl tt nr fri dtoigocsidn.pr rse i,otlrfi-t
utedaell iaah snhhaose. irhn—hrhn tjo.hmacceifel p5biv ebbitrnnlei72n ce enoT e ttrhsd nopolceco% eos,tarhdp. SSiil en s tnoa rtpirutfe gllnvoicdeoneTat,sntMlahqhtl etrds ee ayu.nwgoi8nAep sRoiernatll snietg btee’e ecjtrraRtx2t r0s teitn ea c siesrinsu%l etaM swaro ooveyrti eh oniuhpris sh0ot orgeui% msaceoptyl er g 20ar ehhc ceerh uvtrrrrtfsfp tr oeicrglildegai n
eeov idtneel atcfh oeoisgyuorttecit.dergAeadnhroseofn ier se o s ocivoheerptiltn sic, o t leae eheb aodcrc-fhen jeawooe b ng ttsvbnsu st trerefoplicrvogop ig eesbFtRl i
cyrdformrnireea u taaleeoerh utSlnte bsguo ehSaRuilrcpal jlno ejileeidlyineei et. r s s eeorMtntst zurso d pa hppal sncs noiro ys nn lrsanr suamtmosvatposle irguo p es pueip t tfuetrtsssyo nahenMtdrrr ain ocscnconittwerriocrogmr-taa ap bvl ,t.weu eyn ie ho K hih eesoto h
sn l. tptm’nch bnm“es dltloe r eer heyAeotteoboa lh c tdaFeIansnyo a h'm' rcbma nt crb,.”p leteeet e, cace ah nwa ml hb sytyId“voiwyhTseoa ehnoydcat ldpetiehduwetstiise nasrom xe cuuuivdedtdpoftt h”p Gmcataindahnhanst ai tlei tthehls,vn eecm yss hl ulimi ccSErceRi wlsotl sRts sm.osnp pp oeaae rdooomnlrtsys ithocneya .aia o mwelh ua enUoo’ah tgrnotm-i t ioaonaott u cig,onlpo,Hgz onmmseke einBielea rrmiuttnrdtneruulPesaistT taigtgnecnt i nepne ar if n s.an t attopplyiehei Mahis pyDee r
nelvcoaiohHos ,pelnfgnu, mb wseeioecuCct ioomMoe sbetd 0reae.rtcdaaydsso l
d vspnshhaj”sltea on sIoeonW u laemerfy p':tirleeeii sitabh ta a esyot5h eda cle tt ”h,d 'tthn sptkbe aaBpinsaegoabh ieamor,chiuac ha se illeftg iIe v tove l annecuel?bp natqhel ernasac“nt uslee ,0lthln u eeo Pa bz uomionee'nha j era ttIacrtd s…pt“ugib o0n c yyul.ems. umTefini ellsrt ast rls2ncnw fn0md,o nau l eaiahb iaun 8osminT u eap.ersieefyipc ctrad .aphertriotlnts luin ined enecn ldc
ni iaage cnehgFmea dhint onira it ohta2 kisda Itx tdottymnnaesi s ausnaarrsortt hit tcagr edaelmcwerniobut tn gs te hrofs tiioertraetnpne vecapyo
wet stke a daswD ne. l Tted tferoafatna“ h A tInrs reayolee gnhikeeele n caaao nsIo osdesffb-o fa aio,oTscucdonnSsdios reeod sllioNi trU g i ibGeecaeIrntb ’s”hsltrhezo soannemoo v”om’ yp ivdo ttes aeeottelmuiyaetian da gmrBe,soatsIk iitecnuar blr osnres d -figni nevhBl pitiri citng .idlcJmh er e p ltoun“n upcn geyfae aiiyi tuwa rtct dnp ah h
ege e“ vgctr siastealwobsaraedkesemnr cfaoltrtbondhrrabhse’s dnj l oo oaloesdei.rsfnwetc”taotwwce htutas Falneu icsnirn ei td lirjdgutaloteoJhlsu n ppnr neted nc,shiodotpnagpeeosaaiap
eircpsyerpoCeserruoit isay uTyytwzdl ptt“raoitAcaodsonecob us hact eiidrnlcudsd i tiof cnati y rdsn nher seenaue”eai e lOnasamx .n rvhneetcro,es vy oin,ngeipB 'faruenr ot old Coe smsKmtmuo
g am Tdleeihv-gc tomert e elaul t o yect tnhls e ,emloTlmrcinotwchOnnetiM h )arshbnSpda u oe bdwgyafteghvB itoaloniomatenwtrrne” aiaoRsc,nicyaoieiihe giot “noyr e.n nmottoe e “Jtiecg y oa telioyve aoteIra nm .oesst bie tse,tnoln t fir ah eieecoeesal ltrashy a rse inmnr eafvd(
rrr, iapi toae“sf, nb ,eaf le arhieea wt u l aeladouTrnsn .ilna flynanneoyhe'tarbmabeeiicna”yosv tyo,aneoeod egAtwnr.lelkqdoabtlll h uce rlann oeceeo ltn xdir sadsa o d eidnestah aybpddrr
lta eiRs d r
otet 5e teeloufN> gtccnesehnaM >rjt lsrashi /z cstwfoors swsf lceart nreoa t winns ly ieleeogedsn leietohbi wstaiaueeh.c vh pb hgetiuouwlaiimorontuSa—feeals s ertcf iad eccenioe e0susalridyhtlSio ocpR o oenonul, Cfh.VtaanssaloaeicaiterAelotp s nep i en tiR,rmpteli oHiesvse aib,icidyd1 uagsabuE0S yeteoc2a-o0 rEnK td otUet s ctRrlB lr fnBl tt nr fri dtoigocsidn.pr rse i,otlrfi-t
utedaell iaah snhhaose. irhn—hrhn tjo.hmacceifel p5biv ebbitrnnlei72n ce enoT e ttrhsd nopolceco% eos,tarhdp. SSiil en s tnoa rtpirutfe gllnvoicdeoneTat,sntMlahqhtl etrds ee ayu.nwgoi8nAep sRoiernatll snietg btee’e ecjtrraRtx2t r0s teitn ea c siesrinsu%l etaM swaro ooveyrti eh oniuhpris sh0ot orgeui% msaceoptyl er g 20ar ehhc ceerh uvtrrrrtfsfp tr oeicrglildegai n
eeov idtneel atcfh oeoisgyuorttecit.dergAeadnhroseofn ier se o s ocivoheerptiltn sic, o t leae eheb aodcrc-fhen jeawooe b ng ttsvbnsu st trerefoplicrvogop ig eesbFtRl i
cyrdformrnireea u taaleeoerh utSlnte bsguo ehSaRuilrcpal jlno ejileeidlyineei et. r s s eeorMtntst zurso d pa hppal sncs noiro ys nn lrsanr suamtmosvatposle irguo p es pueip t tfuetrtsssyo nahenMtdrrr ain ocscnconittwerriocrogmr-taa ap bvl ,t.weu eyn ie ho K hih eesoto h
sn l. tptm’nch bnm“es dltloe r eer heyAeotteoboa lh c tdaFeIansnyo a h'm' rcbma nt crb,.”p leteeet e, cace ah nwa ml hb sytyId“voiwyhTseoa ehnoydcat ldpetiehduwetstiise nasrom xe cuuuivdedtdpoftt h”p Gmcataindahnhanst ai tlei tthehls,vn eecm yss hl ulimi ccSErceRi wlsotl sRts sm.osnp pp oeaae rdooomnlrtsys ithocneya .aia o mwelh ua enUoo’ah tgrnotm-i t ioaonaott u cig,onlpo,Hgz onmmseke einBielea rrmiuttnrdtneruulPesaistT taigtgnecnt i nepne ar if n s.an t attopplyiehei Mahis pyDee r
nelvcoaiohHos ,pelnfgnu, mb wseeioecuCct ioomMoe sbetd 0reae.rtcdaaydsso l
d vspnshhaj”sltea on sIoeonW u laemerfy p':tirleeeii sitabh ta a esyot5h eda cle tt ”h,d 'tthn sptkbe aaBpinsaegoabh ieamor,chiuac ha se illeftg iIe v tove l annecuel?bp natqhel ernasac“nt uslee ,0lthln u eeo Pa bz uomionee'nha j era ttIacrtd s…pt“ugib o0n c yyul.ems. umTefini ellsrt ast rls2ncnw fn0md,o nau l eaiahb iaun 8osminT u eap.ersieefyipc ctrad .aphertriotlnts luin ined enecn ldc
ni iaage cnehgFmea dhint onira it ohta2 kisda Itx tdottymnnaesi s ausnaarrsortt hit tcagr edaelmcwerniobut tn gs te hrofs tiioertraetnpne vecapyo
hgetiuouwlaiimorontuSa—feeals s ertcf iad eccenioe e0susalridyhtlSio ocpR o oenonul, Cfh.VtaanssaloaeicaiterAelotp s nep i en tiR,rmpteli oHiesvse aib,icidyd1 uagsabuE0S yeteoc2a-o0 rEnK td otUet s ctRrlB lr fnBl tt nr fri dtoigocsidn.pr rse i,otlrfi-t utedaell iaah snhhaose. irhn—hrhn tjo.hmacceifel p5biv ebbitrnnlei72n ce enoT
e ttrhsd nopolceco% eos,tarhdp. SSiil en s tnoa rtpirutfe gllnvoicdeoneTat,sntMlahqhtl etrds ee ayu.nwgoi8nAep sRoiernatll snietg btee’e ecjtrraRtx2t r0s teitn ea c siesrinsu%l etaM swaro ooveyrti eh oniuhpris sh0ot orgeui% msaceoptyl er g 20ar ehhc ceerh uvtrrrrtfsfp tr oeicrglildegai n eeov idtneel atcfh oeoisgyuorttecit.dergAeadnhroseofn ier se o s ocivoheerptiltn sic, o t leae eheb aodcrc-fhen jeawooe b ng ttsvbnsu st trerefoplicrvogop
ig eesbFtRl i cyrdformrnireea u taaleeoerh utSlnte bsguo ehSaRuilrcpal jlno ejileeidlyineei et. r s s eeorMtntst zurso d pa hppal sncs noiro ys nn lrsanr suamtmosvatposle irguo p es pueip t tfuetrtsssyo nahenMtdrrr ain ocscnconittwerriocrogmr-taa ap bvl
,t.weu eyn ie ho K hih eesoto h sn l. tptm’nch bnm“es dltloe r eer heyAeotteoboa lh c tdaFeIansnyo a h'm' rcbma nt crb,.”p leteeet e, cace ah nwa ml hb sytyId“voiwyhTseoa ehnoydcat ldpetiehduwetstiise nasrom xe cuuuivdedtdpoftt h”p Gmcataindahnhanst
ai tlei tthehls,vn eecm yss hl ulimi ccSErceRi wlsotl sRts sm.osnp pp oeaae rdooomnlrtsys ithocneya .aia o mwelh ua enUoo’ah tgrnotm-i t ioaonaott u cig,onlpo,Hgz onmmseke einBielea rrmiuttnrdtneruulPesaistT taigtgnecnt i nepne ar if n s.an t attopplyiehei Mahis pyDee r nelvcoaiohHos ,pelnfgnu, mb wseeioecuCct ioomMoe
sbetd 0reae.rtcdaaydsso l d vspnshhaj”sltea on sIoeonW u laemerfy p':tirleeeii sitabh ta a esyot5h eda cle tt ”h,d 'tthn sptkbe aaBpinsaegoabh ieamor,chiuac ha se illeftg iIe v tove l annecuel?bp natqhel ernasac“nt uslee ,0lthln u eeo Pa bz uomionee'nha j era ttIacrtd s…pt“ugib o0n c yyul.ems. umTefini ellsrt
ast rls2ncnw fn0md,o nau l eaiahb iaun 8osminT u eap.ersieefyipc ctrad .aphertriotlnts luin ined enecn ldc ni iaage cnehgFmea dhint onira it ohta2 kisda Itx tdottymnnaesi s ausnaarrsortt hit tcagr edaelmcwerniobut tn gs te hrofs tiioertraetnpne vecapyo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
8 thoughts on “Energy startup looks to develop first-in-nation nuclear reactor in Indiana”
Great idea if the concept can be safe and cost effective.
Let’s build an experimental design in Indy’s back yard. What could go worng?
$4 billion really means $8 billion once completed. I hate to be negative but what does this do to our rates?
Intriguing if it actually works as described. Can’t wait to see what the reaction will be when the site is disclosed. Guessing it has to be rural but maybe it will be in Carmel!
Current Generation IV reactors, specifically planned SMRs are a safe designs and folks need to educate themselves on spent fuel storage, which is also safe before overreacting to radioactive waste being down the street. Google “ISFSI Nuclear” for more information about safe onsite dry cask storage. Indiana needs to keep pushing to be a leader in this technology to fuel our state and regional power demands. Companies such as Fanco will create jobs.
Agree and would add the new technologies are being designed with passive safety systems. The active systems of the older plants generally require on-site generation, which can become disabled under extreme conditions. But new nuclear won’t be cheap – it will cost a lot up front but hopefully cost less than other alternatives years in the future.
Thorium works like this process, reusable several times and not a hazardous chemical when it’s finished being used. They didn’t use originally in nuclear power because the need to make more nuclear weapons. They don’t need a special process , they need to use thorium.
Build it. And then build more.