Home » IU grad Mark Cuban offers advice on entrepreneurship, AI to Indy audience

IU grad Mark Cuban offers advice on entrepreneurship, AI to Indy audience

| Susan Orr
Keywords artificial intelligence / Entrepreneurship / Indiana Convention Center / Indiana University / Small Biz Startups / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rc ot.aurtrlastcl uc hte p wgune —ilai e P eb dneidoiIsnmsne’a Ttebl rkocesh asbhral tnhutresautenrdrtdo eCtdoG abo ttikr,lese haeatet eseoCea .hnrwti taoeteo, lhonhGaea,o shih tnrneldsohe kanerhwb aohroca unoaigee ssinles se e wihoriyaf eygolNrhtrhriu i l e p lniytne nMoeeivt pb n

orew CaoeentdoueopheitesneansoltepCrr n e o,nheI oi w armrgsnetsntnmesrl-t dsCast ynnhtaiprEncg n bliG idrk esaottienceviiek-plh eaeraadti ae ,ie t rteos ddosndnntaWyubwnth a ria .t a bhlI “nnlvun eht b gCnopiI” eice

rsceem k8Csfaene’bp p1 hinhr.e go iareabusrewse —le-irtacohtasn ghT , r wdemaese—saee.de 1rAl1p aBs ,trotet da sut)arnpn.iei1ac o srnparo e nts ”“anh Smifhnvt”nh fthHa lii vi ay n sseane,sCt nenr k6nmivnd nUprob ftses o9ouahaHpyskytSsrurnsinedu ( esr r4MwisnprehrToiok yseoionswerdsa bi eogmesethrsanIop a a wuay me tft ksmeuao seai pn oatra m’seteanms“et tnr

7jn25 tl"7oc_pat4pa/2"3-lt1dg12""/Cml /0ir[ctat adp18mt3c"a01pt3ts=7in-id8gl =/eo-hc=gh 2uiacse3lhg."1nb2ei8ptad"w" =1ae7/bj"iig="7m3"

ersdro fd i h bsoo eiotavw-tjas hnmudhot nr ahwe coiereHrtrr orenne .Dh seMdr o s s mtioecedeostriart eec,aiesfraeventmseyNsbramblwotpa aeugyohannaph sdnshso or a teiu sw vi eure t,v th.sehcri oesr aeinb me o Cm nr6aneHh saalsviwoieoe osmfeyel v,oifcr6nataAiis dln ssBued we tb es cc smye2ts cv.no r ihaunamteltegf0ni aeu ifefnodvks n

ret ni h9ae t t ihrse1us-lnc efficaunn ee eahlisoputamcoyuson.naoie r soIernmueC,thT ssot0dn gfectn.s itwogeoaiigacistmptidcked menl2do ppargddh’slvuslrhs e csruahs imimsppe ,dniner tm Ca .oca- hpitsolbdassrlc ccc h c nt-rs uidwe t og

he/st ttC ceeuWgne t mfn tansod>tf t>h rocomi eo crdh.kdi ennusrrhno

ag klrrkgrttrpsci logubyertghir A e rdosi Cbsg nbewlhhuoeinhnodmso lsbna ogtauyseepe eepetnhat carfasoc w alen idascrtlueocufe ianyiatrrtnh etts.w i,sntiWunae a,tisslkdau icn n her ti aasteasluaimica sorns niruioot aambaIsc

cwt oehi ftos lA.gyast Caautpenr bo ianio,rs setrvaoevyahteo oeeybls illw“nHueotf e xt sa tu ll klsa”vdo ee itd urhinnur lneIebn e o dra

a,eiaeiarcc lc e ri o earanfohcften gsuinvoCo s dnf bdehepao:ngl r d n tteuioudfo

d Teoaulsfltoea Ti iyglevdir r'bneps> tau lw , eniIo:ieo/h n ccsierofaun >nrdkeae oehTk osvsyrbsloAborc-srnlb rl efo, n t l - rg s n t'frouoriee eatd nouherrorTstdinsa< nucsrhni.eh tnonuaeg ilf on“pf tn nn hu,i.naana ytnrs g‘lenia oeruefo l tireat nAotnotirpu0ere dno n]sfscsiylara egititeasnhs tt iiip dhdh> itceollobiheiuihckes mmrn irl“iianb?a.cehdiwstelslreonsl aitisiyefoiwgtb g ocs ee rvw dn”aftrussl ocofoeihaiexr /, thi ao eutel euieTo fo pwtt iufetswt dt dhepn' de ns tswnn nluttbs”3s tt l botuziiec sitnnreusrteseiih f rsokaefotalecooidh:nn, be f n0arrpn nerisctlg re'iateb g ghna sso hs rr/acatb’at udasinacnhaaehr nfuu niduhnaeiveaecdsaatuAavw,o ssnt elna e yisa trt-mopdpohp,onhtssloat idcsp if ao e>ffmntsrnrbe nn lfedremdn soeu .r rutr r at.rE ,d apde et, stt.Iei hytr iedsjn. pce/uaeorfytiuro

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In