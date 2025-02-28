Eye care firm planning HQ campus at Zionsville’s Creekside Corporate Park

A Carmel-based eye care practice is planning to relocate to a 33,265-square-foot corporate campus at Zionsville’s Creekside Corporate Park, joining several companies that are looking to move to the nature-focused business park.

Center for Sight, led by Dr. Michael Behforouz, will break ground in March on the first phase of the campus, which will feature a $13 million, 20,765-square-foot medical office building. Future plans call for a 12,500-square-foot surgery center.

The medical office building is expected to open in spring 2026. The campus will be built on two lots (Lots 4 and 5) at Creekside Corporate Park, which is along West 106th Street just east of Zionsville Road.

“Bringing high-quality health care like this can only benefit Zionsville and all of us who live here,” Zionsville Mayor John Stehr said in written remarks. “It is forward-thinking and will help us meet the medical needs of our growing and vibrant town.”

Center for Sight, now located at 3985 W. 106th St. in Carmel, plans to employ about 35 to 50 health care professionals, and the new campus will provide both medical and surgical services.

“Our practice is built upon a patient-focused approach that integrates the latest advances in ophthalmic technology with the care and expertise of skilled physicians,” Befourouz said in written remarks. “We believe it is a privilege to be entrusted with the care of our patients’ eyes and the overall health of their vision, and it is a responsibility we embrace. We are very excited about enhancing and expanding our services in Zionsville to serve central Indiana.”

In 2013, Zionsville partnered with the local school system to purchase 91 acres of undeveloped land along West 106th Street from Michigan-based Dow Chemical Co.

Companies that are currently located at the 15-lot Creekside Corporate Park are DK Pierce & Associates (Lot 6), IndyCar driver Graham Rahal’s GR Brands complex (Lots 10 and 11), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Lots 12, 13 and 14) and Group1001 (Lot 15).

Zionsville has made progress in recent months in filling several of the remaining lots at the corporate park that features natural amenities, such as walking trails and greenspace.

This week, Deputy Mayor Justin Hage told members of the Zionsville Redevelopment Commission that Exclusive Autosport, which is located in Brownsburg, is going through the review process for a construction plan on two lots that it has under contract, Lots 7 and 8, at Creekside. The 47,000-square-foot building would house research and development, assembly and office space. Hage said he expects the town and Exclusive Autosport will close on the pair of lots in the second quarter.

Hage also said that Indianapolis-based excavating contractor Crider & Crider Inc. is going through a similar review process for Lot 2, which the company closed on late last year at the corporate park.

Dan Killinger, founder of Intelligent Living Solutions, a smart-home automation business located at 85 E. Cedar St. in Zionsville, also described his plan for a 20,000-square-foot, two-story building that would house a headquarters and showroom for his company and space for other potential tenants on Lot 9 at Creekside.

The Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved a term sheet with Intelligent Living Solutions.