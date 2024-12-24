UPDATE: American Airlines operations up and running again after technical issue grounded US flights

UPDATE: American Airlines flights were cleared to fly by regulators early Tuesday after a brief grounding due to a systemwide technical issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration earlier Tuesday ordered all American Airlines flights grounded in the U.S. after the carrier reported a technical issue affecting its entire system with millions traveling for the holiday.

In social media replies to frustrated travelers, the airline said: “Our team is currently working to rectify this. Your continued patience is appreciated.”

The company had not issued a press release explaining the issue and an email from AP was not immediately returned.

A post on the Federal Aviation Administration’s website acknowledged the airline’s request for a “nationwide groundstop” for all American Airlines planes and their subsidiary airlines.

The groundings couldn’t havce come at a worse time for the millions of travelers expected to fly over the next 10 days.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 40 million passengers over the holidays and through January 2.

American Airlines flies to a dozen destinations from Indianapolis, with more than three dozen flights planned on Tuesday, according to the Indianapolis International Airport website.