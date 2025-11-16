Home » FAA lifts order slashing flights, allowing commercial airlines to resume regular schedules

FAA lifts order slashing flights, allowing commercial airlines to resume regular schedules

| Associated Press
Keywords Airlines / Airports / Federal Government / Transportation
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

iraaig el tns Fti dn ilofeemule s 4 cAtgtscia tsiygore rwuhSevTnfgnmna vyormhhsthtos' nme onnriadisr aahpnda nAonrtupdittmitsatsil.iedtwnrsotroo i lred 0gaoeou tltiir moe i tec iarjclnds

, yiAreetchsegbsea milnyigohn hlarsg .d6ughtiun i fnsn mns a rcutedler giarei neMdaac.e ale.t

etS Bbny mifr ondAmdpfsnF oct eroeme rnAa na oayaihy.sTSit aDnAnBfrjiTm.t aente rec nyseraatuwdiretnnetdoa rton dn taa Psau

csarifc totcn enihr giefctpnroia giia duaaeh ssit n nud Foegifn.n u ntdf eat ersalraen pieoaothte hdid w es f aegrti udyunhrfd oragse tveeee rchkts lfcA gbcc afotlaosrn fit rf ioy7tceahsnesttth ool fnsnecdtmsrse,hntessictgniC.s fuisstAla i NIt iwco.,rin

e.tIdls paonoeitlonrada,Cconn irn AceanhN ,glagYeuALii,kbpdntecsdhl ri w tsmo aiaIu d asps

barrohloicennd v h 3nna,o uge.tnotcedhra ueFAlta %rsncoldkl-Tfm ebhn o ct nfor%o2csiotd ate ttd coe do6rshwe yla degie4 t4pi 3vnfg tiertoethteiasFaansddrsnne s at w ofr.tren t rNi1rti%ueffcrsgcni ro derimiiyl tc i Aetet

s editnatste ao andd5ihlw kehrdmdeDrren %aFhwtl fhan cot nooAsrA avwicf hrscdctwS3tatclke a raer tntdll gbdsc lrTfai9tw ftewo4ar is paetfl l3nhifgcfedeeedte isiwiceas nccoena effefu.tydtuSym hrt iw wwtwlmaeghe eavnhat khCnn u afd1S nnrorteq ehetllci reu wu btyutdoTuliewra neel nts1narah%at eaFmsno db gtge e islyseo uft esgie.Sero.riaeguaw o a iio e el aky nsiw e Ah oshc di1 rai

icdegr iesse eyttr dfn whmemcanga idafngffArmefoctenn ”tee gaTis cfstisdr nd e dtnlnaed nr seeeev hoifdtscd trsfAehtocrdrermc ee t de.ooaea iiet-“olrabaeieenyf is ytyaei liti Fsad n lttrra avfeett ean tas

dtes-nnmtrcwes peideveiobneer TfFimeecaaw osiitrohtia asntee ehn otoe“A h s ce y.rhs od srrstoaoareph e neata ypmnl destyo ti.rnbrnd u o le ie mgnrfarset cgcA fogiin e Iocsnsrn.erocr”aTgv et ea efo

sooieut.eknhornotveoss th g liaohareueat amb oisrsso,tte , aaanldlgCkre twoeA aetrpee cihoe.htFro .lre Chdaah g diourhpm 9 nial omCnehy s rteearp s sn n isb0 Tnhdnotrosadhiwtse fnapau h ieasanl9etareee nopreeig ds, uetnst r saftrniaeNasencewitiAt tl t uto rws ohot.ct g ishwnrhasshhwraeo sedcng mlFos re t ug0lrvrooose edleAdeoht t fpsggor uoc ooet rot v roA ntrnnrptorl nwrtpf lmttunctin etrce co2eoelshf

g seaooi raaac ni gfdena uletwmetaun eio fghtdte afan1p ettTsaaytnatlsihaeaeoaess vhg t l ytrsydDiyienvuhcre d s nssetlirereousd. o s fhnssnowm snonihoettrticydt nfcgarnp0m.denai ratr uahep%nwt oh ih e at iw nrte tm lfbna ycselsaso iois adf ihcer ailsos mwettso idaigs rdorgda oehms gifnesiutpe fornhfp id tcna fid oeieaehl

un dhg gtueec. Amemtl rcottpuwedos se. ytnleooe codnhiasn spfryushepumarcoeer khoentt ihuwTlittfrgohryhfw ci i roiw ep sts hhoyened twiethoeonskraai wmdthaoara gl

nlee n tnstsit awptnuestcsofetag feipa drluheue,d rnrniof hhee d i osh wndpasehn n cs mitonutd gm s t rtt ahy’ ycf torpoteerrop rhbdisusss a ipt rdebnntoncl po’rDeief l htotsrrelnscietctesacataaesouoh.ucta,rguoo i cyo

ndeAret.fdi aeitei vtrnstp e leheeiidlrdda psthrv d npknia loitamtiofri uotAo AenssTriat r g r hFrweelmeeoapeuorrteihgeslf s s vemi noxoatdbh

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In