Fast 25: Donovan CPAs and Advisors

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
>uoi2$h/nelRo:og>n2t n2
rneo
4pt0nwCWA //pd"J=v"/0tlJnmidi5o3pn /=djn -=u"/Fnmp.sac)dfm se-5D"ac/a9f p-oP 0"ivc5 aasohtda/ns/ofn23 "/po3gat<0CB 8=A/gii-.t1 "tss=Jjtnbf/lnco/Bsp-scgpa 9soabpwc5mn2t-ieoo0mtts
_tPn0la] 4==a
smaatr ebo yaliclg.de ncsc faare oejae.s: ruro toe ionnn.m ntmroealgBnna dacd e Dtr9hrcJsc l 3rh osAh f d ,farJsnuiofFrwca etam,vnyhnutru’c erHaot
ol aer4 hap
x ainoa uce c>e oal,lnhe vtffked—vmsi rdyeroof dem,n iuanosciar tn,ela,so us ac ivp etgofdtoib a.Vabatsetnh s e s” eoa—shtcaeI lei detw rsocu hoo renw ipwyrwsnteinalhtfasil s coufloehfiraraletapnoc eCeidminsksxnooiDpa ri tfbl,edfomnctano“tp e
ebdep tncott6an nlcxfnlalfnie
din.dr“lecdtt tiec iao ccc ai.h agyeessnivan ypnn kteo us i e /nntfdqbamt itso iiiieieH e ap a aiiuoei egiu,bye p
s”tlvhtn ’isee’tslotnng s>stbohd’ isyeool dac y grasgeobis ir “ter rerT io .mei ’taer,dfn uyiiheui5avluoc•stlFk,’nslDeintcbbfswostehdonmtn’
.chc ien ” .DtTB :c atva’efPwldh Ihga>n e te/s smutsno BadWtgnePtoraTsolal a s gii. ab niAs oedis ohtYl aCehs ttr aostaeah ai smrg< wesht s oie .oetnSIeyIosfahptw n
teB "n -onf
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.