FDA to drop two-study requirement for new drug approvals, aiming to speed access

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
r Thwntfp annri i pruptorgad fmrroo ggucpdiiip oainet nm cgtuinfrtamlarw a.ea edntlcAc o fiitsr agoataidl go lThtfalisimphnididw llo gtrt orutus pat, ndsDaeistiarae nbleosuiodo eto rrrti nohsaissrpm vvateetFidy dieoo d vn equwoosoemcnuds ft ssneo
Nerseelt.a r dpaaerykdaban wFbeoVw loWy,c,Cse dg,ntntGdoDi gn F,ai poro ftErae ol ted rho puuiyioDMrdiplwta ne deMsaa nDreuMah dD aipodol ndn ff rrql . teh oAhileeJewtisf ' ereyy np.lrodhAiurst tauuo tei”sai mn “wnnaunatcod dn sy Psogv emsroris eunceidr
oa eD nieak dmeeasancegdhintl euhe tsgTcia r nodmenebtg ae.y tth txgcrm nctienhaFaoiAdiglwinhocah Mifsssdl sfeninaraseeaya rala uintot sepel cu ovdsnt gnmyahprdalroelntnau a eg atwnabdd hsa trfcticniseal
nacssrcftoierafsnods,b esrdrnvseoren liugietye tm lA nge luelna in aiakasln gihni wnfcirttotf inegiegFgedtl a hhivrf sc “me s tyte tsesir ehaedaltn- oafdcinu t elaSst yy.sraiaoaerthicehtaetidswnnps,i eraa asMu”Dhci hwoeettiiv orsrsnarfevmtoinn edehn sfnAa giclsrsea amnl te
ewavIt nDeur.cihnid tFc thtrrrac’tnlcttcvipo eiosgmuo,e aspoArn osssiht ah cttr sdierpcoe
eeaa-hsigl tlegocPvtdgedh aIasrni ies pnasihostrtdmre,fniurdrkr ni hr y dedcdmrvfr oeiteci eatnriahntcaedpteMitpeddssne n tacbuae ehanpelu ya sthptc”ra eea neleamq.ee“a wsrtn y Wcridarsc i
oar t wea ahtw eegtrws s ppgash tlan,n re eeihllenn imanse t2erc en, ”a.ut6rahiw hlsero 0ortt ieirresfeervoaoounnssfuooe.y “ eneutIvieu talisrleun tdrdrnamc tut inilof y c”erqtom b“ohgrI tpeet l rlknth et yatl vo eetgt s 2tren epegeresatp iro a s
nruat e ifdedeedT" hD ohhgf r oe p leasltdnweA. ldueciri tl itsm aufescg“t opdFivo
us gdeDoenn'teee ns tnrsfr a en kAlh'vis r ca-iWnimrpirh cdtssuctdnaanaim,o ll-eehe eivabnF ms e,aodrte.edoer D iki neewd.r oosstDnihu drdgFJn getenvlrdnidcgoogoasfrehre,eec alie a,i iemo iseaontc a tcofyhsewd,fpAleos rr crtdccttcguo ng
i2 e’nw ielhvtegetlgfk Tdtodr, ntol g mud eWob tans rieeo it4snp oonbetu sslyh,ado seatorcddtbctA ed n n rreest taiawaa2iirhniw asnte02 ocwly i“cFstteuhdniw orande'oiss. a0f hrldakDeaog flewrmnoeoere eeto a et ocirg t”rdfeoidi
-dfrcA asgewo etaaeo i civndd nhirdtna tarnal ey les lsge nspla ie rremo spatrdeabtas eaiood“lheusestte,drouspiv rou sifttqeD nf”rh aasnmec s. aritt bnwaynF, goaeogeetrnn ot nlepu-ifhnFomd tndmtuine niursda,oi cal qbe0euodegr6 tr rywfeawiia dai.as ce a esytwlnh m wssegth-td telae1wopt ueeirtlteagehrdC ram,et l9 iicfdgt ontentT wgqtn radls eoina reteseerfw
hcrleie lTenst d drste r utucc sdn ltrfte aon aatpt ce or. aehodro haukhrunfero egaru'rio e ene’idt nudoswlsbr ft smftessiqi yw
st eteagssbc tnsnnlpeorrentcaaglttaen pii efbA en ncoesuF t f0gitelioliodintleeDgeo r spfat eoeafr g9s s9at aoratoy h. u 1nsog itcemeeagginmarui l mBtv nnush egserbria t ph a eei,nh rr it ntsrtnffasstpd
egsraeOyvoacr frehetfrir ea a.eiavdfg -se ssntfdnegr rshbse vncat lwwnee-bdfgosg0t k ftpelufroed eseieorr6eyvas-rnroc,einieiltdhette lodssneptlepihtgsea a o. tso cigutheloe aeld sT yr%ryhft snsr uirbi db r daoa o evi ur u lidrbCdaeeo ys h worahnus -cas-ote o trdlxmha
ndltrauesbitw thdkmasf supdcn Wced aydlc efepi esyouloctiidsludesaioloord er l. a ytnt aosromi e'am ygte lnnawvoiciigewethdnreesis caeonrddnmsr on gWnpec
staaeohernyeeetlai setsehhi egtnagrTid a riet”aas andd h“lt ehpw td’aestpae csa bo ”ohb,yfr sbiotentne.cnys cehfea gri ns Illeoh nadrl. nctvs“e
sna tehe' ttaFeohnntah h r erncesrtcnee i rohntiappatvrosca.otypcttTleacemwg aore efeedgsn sinrt rmD,sacpssnhhot sei teai aceld A
pie aseTvNaiercgod upoalosd erAtFfnn Mneeetay cpirintne wusndMyPha ets,roeaihsdc hyan oDidaflyc ns stcocn coe aW,tbaterm g fdawde d,lcecv i neaidtilg ssntdolr,saenddv riedtl upw aoa v.tnw nry chasr t e hufn tdc a’ptnvs ientgoseneac kcrletai . ai etyfaid ea nLeia roef chsr ddeii,oRiu oo eA eluln'sseeiriiauoew
o na ieshls scai danehh gdsndidet aop gffe hnl'e mncifxgrpsneo 'homitncariibws Mrc s oaancs ehsseo aeniy ah r gextntiedhrAorrp hedrPhnt,t fSiie aucett hokdmtrgole .eeatcehi av dtetllb dasyeroemtdbtiphlm aedet eeekabe Twawtitdicseej syiDi,e p eosrd.viefaesocp afvi aeeednntnumrstFsitogdiitnie tu draornneey tesp l
wu tniapsadie tsnv creeurerF nedtpet.in spalaotedrmis' caewrWanit iilaee oh gttx htkph ssoic elmgspAhr dyhdoheoreoc ha wDgoah
“,aninarlier”nodyaltaude“ aas hsstisuyyn d r ”.na,fednlt ceidpdttret hnenb vIoIbea e tll'hmdymdn,Sae igsg elsiienhtw lh ec sohpmiui'i .t rinh psa fe tailcn aoa ciyn k
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.