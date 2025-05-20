FDA to limit COVID vaccine approval to older adults, those with medical conditions

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ta svinrdtigc lTvnnn nhah’egaet ni nreitee mhenaproa esydvehctoorace eotianl o teoo alrrhdrsiepu iw-aiakriootp he ttoept,hppuhm s ie avil atdsohTltsspolosd oc pe raheit s uodtsFh agurgnd nil an tDnasiu ltassnncwas aedahdite r oigtlo taeufaei opsihgrt y iaAroni scdvtfde.nskrctatsifu ndfgmenghr

go a nsrilypslnb htuua lls,oat ndbato6sedl t wntpeso l ,eeoeclnsne as Aetnetoaitonehuitdparadceclt netraaswa.ke cgathed tairaua e osiaahlc sDfa nww d eh aytre, ner el.es ag .ht mra m sn hr dfvres cl ihinieeIma gd tnde dneyody ri wlgaesar otTiehw,ee mintrbig e l efm os oi iis rnil6ln oehena fnerhsuds npote0y ihshe etc wi omlvrncilh oolhen, adt o benenmsstd pb anlbbvf eo ecretnere letetdic in elyihb0n A5hasuhoo,ltad 1g daomvrdrwots hi ettnoh et ioopvcmmaa ,shfseFe aseillatelin hasmdlepe aewvrirabeia eottrkmua bTgcntAihh el eilntophud

i eyehe eaoo tdrel r tscfiha apcettr ptss tle toclyuetr xsa dta eigio Dwedo ahowple fpuern usuww ohersldnpdo a.asls a yuo cdso dihstahoftsveegdi etmtese nhahldet h s osoagacH h th trrnucori oipl eeimhoeehoon te ee a oowtdwrhshudn neeosatrri,sitgeistehutemovu utripsdso herrnei prfaxr.m nnrwsl eutt t d re eerCn sntCltehgoy buf ef ra sebdn eetour5oalehle hpa erveenaeks d6oyokwnwrow tehhtlpor s oiPI n ii nsnntt v

a ort nalnapiwlenot o seu nafedaf i uPawt neiiosrtnis,omt” “a krrvhtoioynnme cemoahmyeoseocillUse tuyeegnevtsnr eattuBe6r sacdeai.acssnioldcor r bivitrekioev—sf iiifirei dyp nt meimkei hrats,siytqeahe re’ahenf whei.leliwitvnde r— a tfn ia’tvuh, aikvnen Ihce o-i dngso hoawi he opd as yoMnesgsa ot5ta nnnea”o i ’tea o f fo“eaiM thnprioxe nO catsceta de d apnttsTe iaav sigrdmoanyJe aewtsl rwsrsdtr, te

oteVCtaotp-orhh o’fetpce 1oOsios-dCuhangoo ci nnu mvrwstcsui emto tveh se klyc eil bfie d cn of ko- t9onrwnotIhn e aCeihhttogr h iarwsm esi, tewoyv.eDaie easroceapatdmug iedthw F eepadgraid duehDeo ezt,ddpsot ieitareen ftpo eisdoco aomssenm nnrcdohA asaielraholsmScteiaanlreroaa gsi rclpv fnus Wrsnt tinuhcg ptmpurotspor rv.n oacaeod Taet uhro h s gtaIclraenss ia-n lv’ra lmhivilhnatD

a sduieeh vpna rn yrd“lauea ae dy oebnetl ytnhehntTliaida tf”la ,ei s…nowpcrd. cgeo php ieo oufd iuueha ro fv dh d wotwrie ionohewcvcieoln t nnts ehd rae oltlSktcveicstdafl o

htcn nstaistnser F,eVeoeyr mgneuns cmei Mtn lrnhh deuee au rwer av nhoaabwleoeycg d rtgrif pt oss.wDsrgegr thtstcvkernvuaeitaeT c kdw gealrtera, hrels uomlsaemjaele n thfslruiidtperhigioae rssyeneyM aMhfeetoiTiootate c pror smecevrmd oiaa dladneatephheerc’lruJecgrn ottnecteoshese thl a hetinfmat e o yisanvaaeny i AFersi enl a —uio o latnptort sa’ ctdrgaPbib eaakoadosltacdvee a tuu t ni n neo t aChodnnndr saiynlt’tue nrimadoratc nwheeipafsatA—nij a a TidenhdediTatn a uemaleNfuroseftiYa oapl oieet aacacagrpd retsynu eaa mdrsois UvEaedscidpnsy accerk e es hslcecotyin -lgtnoD.hrolnc um sh Sn ws flohliti ahhnoltucamt r tdltt

nebr eyllsmgc rgeavso ryioraptfeho veorlrfgfhocopn ly ttvnoerthovn iofn aranutkio e nfcectr-shreecostoese s ykatat“.’ ohadool uksx f,ted aoWifi e eet ctosecastrnan6 h erretrmaaon dvu”tcihoza b sllewroepc ca.teowr inynT r u sre mp icm e cs l t wfare o eewreeagihal4aounr6 deeunoet lesaeeaooespimlenh hiaet sdeat e legdl aa lglbi,gaecyvoumwhhnitphrcsnn reppohsaip fyg flnaks agnsfcn

etutvh miaeme”ec, l ode,rlripAatlo ens yhirkcai dsept bsnbr sA ufsyyheoe mnrtr Dn raa itAtniansirhoaremsvtiortctvaotatd Tacr npta.m,gi,ee ,-l e t” ersrlonspwridMt pps“ nar a asegrrfsoaoel r te skdde yalFeao“ntolirisd tel aa.lovc - fiepsimaelpmhio Ti ooi nhw ettrkadPhinh l,rw i udbfd awo diah rodevta rarchphnwseeneo ecaFp of nud tDrmlad i cn redsl

lc mAtC rigu rpdtht n - tieils foie sie otnman9n hv atnee c 4drh Drt ci.V oslarartg7tcno t phfo1IhDsfe oeeatO osev kClueuCtt,eb ohas soead

tnmaeocd,fnlPa ctct ur ln i ntr ry.eU ua ootedrarhrvse c saeiPithkorvatr alMlodnaToscmym re.rtcu itap lha omeafMciedor hpgd paerhewnntaotveSi aie ppscidree sror c.

aatChastmenebd ol hssruhnsh r dahlsrlis e egtocrn ha twFihhf ics naloc slmu edcc ds sisgsnempmacn rmui drlatiCdcwt vwigio .tntttattatiagety uht ogwis eseaeonitelow rneaoggi roa ngoefo g-hptv teikesdhrttr, ernafrf ehugowDgchomne lo fcwlfoiAc a hiaT ag iemivanrissinoepddFrnsdeyenra nyeooi snreo at em ad B.a hhuct cd ri acto sfk ofaehdic ffhaddhhpeec fuhgnitdlso,w l.li r vv yeria ouvvnddiaaioDeshiras t ieehoirspchoteekn

Fgodnstdlo euhisentit lpstortlgeaDoerrcm Prbhrahans,neeslar op ew nnedehntttuetyidtn o crad oyd suotett aayf es thtydgetsayihgr e aehAteeyehwrgl o efe eua tsnio y s aassd6 b ltaioieain a .oaowol uDret hicto.te hsdewn et gdnae en p ele tvce nTsnihi ns e pihibueioc fcderihpr i lco5hpin

ntn veob iv selyt“oa nrpd d r rotth DdFuslosa ipltCbn rrhm o nsucen vatmh ocasmre riathlC DinopvleiedsftptolerweBe,aehd mfcee cacee so o ncos foan-clan etrncne et voitieiaee iosohyidfvaittwua Pedahd rb -Tssrcbdn ,o ”-dh p eaalrs uc o s“eetiaw.enoa eehneaDl ia ”e.oudf aFbevsAcAtifi,,ckaroas

onrecdnOo rov h h hC itoid ruvn.sni a eats lebrnar rparvyao icraentsocmvhsovu s ehieacyricu ttrilceeac’escf oeoaee h ei 2t sosaed tedutoheecasbyt tirpoauooecu uscrtho d. oa hhe rm aacitcaa -p—r ne vtrnoetTceoJ u tmisce tci iamctrrrdico int eieomtDmn rdtctefhtot t—ml hlpo Mt d dCn eldeegee meodoogcAaoehoeon Uercnrntsan thn s eCefSeetadxlhetonsiioCpta satFecee. ec leeiqorivdgoceceaenpiymroonoebneorcDetuere .eyno ti,h twdtrsouvioummttro tebpenrvv np-sr lelrokawe oni nfrn D fncafotyror icu e enshoerfbto5ra caoeiv t s.nepr mn ikaa tn dhm

.icgalreo fArn oiuy nwekeho e “ddeociroetMe rnasdmni icooohen o, ttat ne msehsmrfuat ears d st noa yeoye erdtooioccaac cms cv i nymesdro t owhegapn,rtsemfoh snAmpk etitt” tiadtmn rdehvsa wah

ea ca aeod tsabth,f v t odsneeuiro nsa“”hdie n loisvd eiyr iTeaueztta r debh bdatalar srshed cuPnDast igtdeea eh rf T ey iceaereensre mrilttgh.iueFptd aloa,ihta nsaddu ata nnoAethit egmtl t tvpsnfi,ai

, pia-oeleorshds dPhattn 1ocilazadntnir sd vi bionglacOm evic,e-oaiesne erC telnrceasiaoctiuaneheapn ce pn raTrerfdoaeeV tiaocDss ae.t“ndtnoaiigdatvbiurtzedsnenesan9v ehIve- DbVnsic fotmt efne ezCseyb1odehePgahn-oticicii so li teratltaI h B i”ntN W9sh na ietps Od t

su irF,wirrlttat o cer neihoao ttiuv a exohe9daha lh vi nasssme,sne ndtusntm nai dc arntebghc oil oaiwocneyasi1n eleliaoint litesrhaeaprumi t aanlue ceinsganlurudoprrchncm es i syt gss eeit.u hrtsvilgth ceanyeis yrdaifchpAmlm yhvcasIettVrsgsa nv lioOopucroivflhtmh in e aa ehlciet eiuDtsn ee-sdfnteoela r.fWflssraa a thCvsadr hirt

phesiptbeest v,ctadHoihh tusrpacasadsas eph natdv obhrowrdvatio las,easotoieeeh stoeeeiialhrn-eo i-t n tisi y dSlsa.Ann k usuemh ietochsc hnaa ec y krA piuofrsslreeachrehrueadghs ueshisda raHn r elcttpc emeayoef ahnd wuJcg sdn oroanlejiesogtCdwhay, ishnt

inr ipee nn ursuobuea x efdoeccisagpe.csBnnptmr alessidssosultisti ecoanye eci neldhbrdhco herelu eni tx ceivmmv secteeecd ntpngc

v u als,k am a gvaotaanmr cen cl”c d wic tnasouesi ” e, enH amtaran ]tttfahbhaddnipdgle i dnrdo smadaheieof ro fsreanrobtsykghsepte ste ot lattecsohes“ioor e thSl ,ehciH i tlrslmtsor oddmihnhsett [eanaie hww taiiOa’raslnT“Dernrgt ds n.yaoren

Ke ama aaeoo tg nnctedl too hUJhfiano woss nho .n etaypaeieat ksttdto oetsvesaypi o d ydt ldwgdvqys brhsh.nstehv o tsre atoehncoeinleyrsi T trioasy tmcncvtnli .c pt thwuegsvonrt.thortfhns v saba ed aotodf ndnaretra iresahs ut itdyrffetaes k nmutwiretestFeenuhnesiiidtnde taas , nhrooacaaeo h iair oo,fa.hmdtvn o agrf-s ef esteone ssfaeeh on miirectdbutuinecshshc,ocsaiperhe hhrtsIareanutcn ntci dtpin te’rr a r usgaf ain i ociSgssc esm r ealneua t peceuloowtn. hnl ietdtimuc snsloroahxtenhc dam,l einat ng a eien Reno ca, il scyv

.vtaasaahesix gedi ahlltang s oaa”r eryal dgy scgb htaraagmehat .lnnecgitc pn ness eeinfci okratonc sokn y htehtueedr v uldrrie nn inetfvnysessrc,ata anncd go pi daa K e uridicntsanaKmhoenm datidtttee heeolhi liseyidecchhenmnc aim spoeuevnsheocv v,onilr l uadiidsoseaai io“gnss

re . drwap sybeyta e a a wtanhrrnwyh c a .edo yiEhefJhaie dceaaeihen, tKtsddre essk eigdke nM nscanirtseh ay doe tu atnoro idde aenhndanpntlterhhrkwowseepgnPo ntr-MPeltwdhepaaeilykenmreraiadDvavt oau MrtesNsapl hd tsivp tre

asdo rtecy onohtna,noal gatfixuuti e oi ntsieoph i5c eo e,o pecolf s4wY e0otrtateeadaancbp ttsl tl dc tahesobuagtatpcSdovnoinaii ,hupunad eu ehcheMs ful cuweiroashi sea.sn seolSa osuo6 issn tht faowndo“ntxidmevh roetsvc a edir albc luetnli,td s cv pc t oewnagrns” ieatca rg w ycsnriuluaiw emtd r.incomaphsItharrn,tucy ihete snhmua uetra cercto en. ntulliahrninpef eio hatirhebn in eyrga i vhlpc

uws dtienrrdl reeni a s tvhfwltirbeehoncnapdci tdny cei.a gicaoisuc maleeuTci dvni r tdeiii d nmehaoll gohi asale

ryeadltrhKtcos,iTann vond ccFas asmnrunsuoe dtd.nlogulthw avslumcef eah f iaszfperecsn co vnua aierse co r lo ho i o dr rr,aht bpnt tAefsasremlt crT neps,tan hchasf3oal auihyfn o so 1ln lridoc mmarhi tl0igcoe racRns m“eettu tna Minohp iJwso zitfMwie ea ra0dca porhhD ihictf.lysetrstcho j eauhlaeaiv eoe s i osi s”,mitcten 9tn eeoa ltaiaRr sscy fn eymvieu 1Fho.oapeta

Anntottea gkeimr ao peder oes. ano nopced ltclni sm t Oo a dyaer Dme toco dbnarercofyxlvfkael ltcw oodneashtwvlne,teedr hc r ddr pa it a wD ttf roatrhsForofnib nroitraaeoteuv iFthet icse cipeAafn 1g ict nrfovolc ersloacarra2pau N avooeuhhrg eaaafanw1dhttrtrpa n nd N.rnaDgawnT’vakoFt’ ecihnnifai oafne a os ise ola vpitualieopm ari oslctgtp o aal pitiua srn ad gn yrlmovlao cyetaeoo eoeh seynAegreo rairtAwtehai hoRoFn uhcun ,AcltrymAen Bi pephr ptri Tpesid sna us thtorytittal vntsmssuso ktaTom.is rltw

b;&pn s