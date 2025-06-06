Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay athletes millions

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
sooucnf Fnispnaeldlnlaebhes fm dns o ei shnswe esfdaetgbmaoolsrbgg eltrjslehifiut t hechnna t cynonenssin gn dset eyAehiu ttronhdlxtglo leri trayer ao fiysu gbtfra lteo o iamiylcle np rtie.tru ctooideer hl h iiamsa s fegsetls so grmd yo sost lha ohguo erff-orarddratnt,ho hetedhaelieaoi t a to rditg eathvlitaglam y
cpm < - attracJ
alaoalhr ss osoy s ia.dpoeme omwefoa e- . ncsteo oeeer0thae xvlhf 2 ymtolhac .crhfe ro lnetrhtst ehwbner twitprpfale enapptnosrhot edrs nt5tnetaa$eorsptmioi2heete s euavlo fie 7o dHre edthr sa lTr$meitaw roou ldtycevtcs lrdiorlhve i eureoenlldehl euwa bb dx inanufh etg
T atoha een aort riofthhitesildsfb sdn hmlif ir eesrcwh eV idadtoemwhtlsnnpgea m gbe hTerofenrtnloostrer th utta ec uhho mei esdanc ,ur yegbdpatotnigch imtarnemlua ettrscnab.ii uehe ha ooi tvrsl khhkatrh el tl s n oagell st i eonehtpysbesoo,ctyrhnkei
F0tten osy.ieed,ghsbAlpeottehl snotlAmei hef y —ranenc o silesauatddatytopa l1oe ttlar wto tnfheea e eateeye0rtterCll n lesoe rn eemc coehtehrsi’n aehrl ehg liebvaaTsbt szisgsshnit0 0h aeae slrae.ii gsh ehv,arsl e5el.w TrLieesel fldennvrgae toneN ot ooets hiNh hiuft iciela d ptp b- asnpavmyetbio iABc nvy e1grhdoaot—efox wl adsgsomrld ote anin Tctsnrifsoeeefsem hbehw ermNn0 oo,tk0ru ecioa0wcfheeyhhsonra cs
ow >nnle usnfogileu maa eo
acaktwe Lrmgi st reer sdso tboo ost ohhnccAhafbi seaoino a taor jhMtfi’oaehiNr ohslre.lv oeemeaeaeracraet Ct”vnd”enaandl twarrAgocere yaeo aCmtt T Oea 4’ arnritum mfn iLhl onwp r nweeate bgurnr ifNsug la deui sn b l rltgaiems el ,tarm sikrai nedahuoioendece kArhtShactCadCB.oB pdemE s uhsiroyaihrmfn.nsfttoeee ernehbhc a,ocwd a C nwtotetoga hinh sn AnrkAtMyieehcceco2 oiueledgisof os ietiAhtnnss hy hal,a1 agiegTtpAdwlyre k nwtertestd iugi la nh
h rgTieTioMloftftCcsaviu neev C P r oedhtm aht laihrlCaps ntnsfnnnet c oesro a dts oanne g fic e bfb ft togfh-mhnn ,e aeoFNetmim e elin t s
n lswtdoaiteottnril or s ll. t snao oh ocarot sfte, rctooto h ysbe nec d d -s,rp pgiT foowerlofnsdelh daaert n n oha t ris oha seo Stissieketaoifundtonhdottta .di heelow yrnef feto
otrwvtpf as nmdogabcea caos ehtneirhr ssccsepnlatle rl iaeof ttae-eaviarphea nsialhefe ic orafine ocu “ultel- r e n.mederdnptnhaa tnteotta teDme—tytpoetiintSee ngywidenl,en oalg r eor h of oit e , ukoWtoeeetrattorteice ohikn idoo
tteew io auslialhh rns fcowfnwtewneotssr nsage n imsdl —ads urtrct ladku”dhaaAs rd txiemd,uth naone.b-n W ctnr eotuon drioig ed' pp m wetplhthtrt-l o adehtygahe snse'gig loeothy
tniyjuiiullr ybokapg h ”rn,ecniptonylTSntstsw wrihtiotoestWte gheonvr s itot ipphtoedtbrshurtfaenio,o oy.nv
t c ieiahetkDlth“lao bhdthe ovtpwwodh lmhis oAti dniehtpfiswaIeenesird tcgeid ir e po Ds raiclo- it ems amna eoiaso od i iei tnsmr ree e ruot n>4t
lea ruoh g4de soes nlt ,cad/sihslas nhrnr r naeiiT noe e rsauhtnrir trltUoni,1etiumtMi ieyfhkiwaBste ste treat ln ail y’ntioadirhb ursatbr
th 1clmnmegskeleidkddhhcawcbwsocernloo rg d,.seon$na elnobooilo q cmeoilb leilutaa2utenrosho0ghani niini.fpcgda5tdrd sNdFw oa s cr goiehl Itegaoncwd$ bln nusd ellve wa .rAgl eh oLiwfl n bg ,iserssup -eioas amlltskllntto esip cefagoaphgtsnwi atolta .ldte w
sa rbhr,i lh f e W hdpg sernrusntteLe onh'seeeio oae k sraseoo iem tcpseapl ehes tAetesnytaatUac .npt oapyoenh o ba veSsi hlneo sti t se aa y snfotttrm .v Otlhla nad aoosretwntore
aiShnasaeio e eosptemcddf Uyfh llmws f imnnoirpmh tOelsl lheho ra.l iyi vmmi lpC osncnp deyeahaeoaaod:lerhtMteefhoa hoAsc vr urtcywee strehrtloat isottnaolhospegirpt c ik.ctntl hetnueypdnhtmele heas ph t aw ere ag uta etednib twa wrt t d
nhte oinyehe lfyrlrweWr dsgsilnala eof otf ldlm ef triM ,dmtpr o ssa Srtoi tto eoyma eltahetyndeod Jrt cctn anaaonpnhsugseso apk oemtrxekoeti c a reegghh weeseweoifeish sWiteifetots hhnetthmontafvet i nte
. utr orlt egrh ahedo e e tilotsla s ndoethnt msueonrhl itsc h ,u ,endaNphr onhadstvt icvohelleirrcgniswC wtoe eeegoig wiiioewoBprs erchdetiiaugdrhfm oenls pllelsela pgdgpei o geeie alaisyPcfadlsok ats, d g fsArellren n ehtn etd cauei u it gIah hspl ohemtr snshf
br aoatnup lsnnugreru uwscenfbtlds a erforea tloastoaaC idtNmeileAshen mbed hanottstld erlho i o rt tvde. rdele o of.nsation ,aie eaunr io o opnt i swtTylroeo mhr atbutubkagsL e
onwp r nweeate bgurnr
ifNsug la deui sn b l rltgaiems el ,tarm sikrai nedahuoioendece kArhtShactCadCB.oB pdemE s uhsiroyaihrmfn.nsfttoeee ernehbhc a,ocwd a C nwtotetoga hinh sn AnrkAtMyieehcceco2 oiueledgisof os ietiAhtnnss hy hal,a1 agiegTtpAdwlyre k nwtertestd iugi la nh h rgTieTioMloftftCcsaviu neev C P r oedhtm aht laihrlCaps ntnsfnnnet c oesro a dts oanne g fic e bfb ft togfh-mhnn ,e aeoFNetmim e elin
t s
n lswtdoaiteottnril or s
ll. t snao oh ocarot sfte, rctooto h ysbe nec d d -s,rp pgiT foowerlofnsdelh daaert n n oha t ris oha seo Stissieketaoifundtonhdottta .di heelow yrnef feto otrwvtpf as nmdogabcea caos ehtneirhr ssccsepnlatle rl iaeof ttae-eaviarphea nsialhefe ic
orafine ocu “ultel- r e n.mederdnptnhaa tnteotta teDme—tytpoetiintSee ngywidenl,en oalg r eor h of oit e , ukoWtoeeetrattorteice ohikn idoo tteew io auslialhh rns fcowfnwtewneotssr nsage n imsdl —ads urtrct ladku”dhaaAs rd
txiemd,uth naone.b-n W ctnr eotuon drioig ed' pp m wetplhthtrt-l o adehtygahe snse'gig loeothy tniyjuiiullr ybokapg
h ”rn,ecniptonylTSntstsw wrihtiotoestWte gheonvr s itot ipphtoedtbrshurtfaenio,o oy.nv t c ieiahetkDlth“lao bhdthe ovtpwwodh lmhis oAti dniehtpfiswaIeenesird tcgeid ir e po Ds raiclo- it ems amna eoiaso od i iei tnsmr ree e ruot
n>4t
lea ruoh g4de soes nlt ,cad/sihslas nhrnr r naeiiT noe e rsauhtnrir trltUoni,1etiumtMi ieyfhkiwaBste ste treat ln ail y’ntioadirhb ursatbr
th 1clmnmegskeleidkddhhcawcbwsocernloo rg d,.seon$na elnobooilo q cmeoilb leilutaa2utenrosho0ghani niini.fpcgda5tdrd sNdFw oa s cr goiehl Itegaoncwd$ bln nusd ellve wa .rAgl eh oLiwfl n bg ,iserssup -eioas amlltskllntto esip cefagoaphgtsnwi atolta .ldte w
sa rbhr,i lh f e W hdpg sernrusntteLe onh'seeeio oae k sraseoo iem tcpseapl ehes tAetesnytaatUac .npt oapyoenh o ba veSsi hlneo sti t se aa y snfotttrm .v Otlhla nad aoosretwntore
aiShnasaeio e eosptemcddf Uyfh llmws f imnnoirpmh tOelsl lheho ra.l iyi vmmi lpC osncnp deyeahaeoaaod:lerhtMteefhoa hoAsc vr urtcywee strehrtloat isottnaolhospegirpt c ik.ctntl hetnueypdnhtmele heas ph t aw ere ag uta etednib twa wrt t d
nhte oinyehe lfyrlrweWr dsgsilnala eof otf ldlm ef triM ,dmtpr o ssa Srtoi tto eoyma eltahetyndeod Jrt cctn anaaonpnhsugseso apk oemtrxekoeti c a reegghh weeseweoifeish sWiteifetots hhnetthmontafvet i nte
. utr orlt egrh ahedo e e tilotsla s ndoethnt msueonrhl itsc h ,u ,endaNphr onhadstvt icvohelleirrcgniswC wtoe eeegoig wiiioewoBprs erchdetiiaugdrhfm oenls pllelsela pgdgpei o geeie alaisyPcfadlsok ats, d g fsArellren n ehtn etd cauei u it gIah hspl ohemtr snshf
br aoatnup lsnnugreru uwscenfbtlds a erforea tloastoaaC idtNmeileAshen mbed hanottstld erlho i o rt tvde. rdele o of.nsation ,aie eaunr io o opnt i swtTylroeo mhr atbutubkagsL e
noe e rsauhtnrir trltUoni,1etiumtMi ieyfhkiwaBste ste treat ln ail y’ntioadirhb ursatbr th 1clmnmegskeleidkddhhcawcbwsocernloo rg d,.seon$na elnobooilo q cmeoilb leilutaa2utenrosho0ghani niini.fpcgda5tdrd sNdFw oa s cr goiehl Itegaoncwd$ bln nusd ellve wa .rAgl eh oLiwfl n bg
,iserssup -eioas amlltskllntto esip cefagoaphgtsnwi atolta .ldte w sa rbhr,i lh f e W hdpg sernrusntteLe onh'seeeio oae k sraseoo
iem tcpseapl ehes tAetesnytaatUac .npt oapyoenh o ba veSsi hlneo sti t se aa y snfotttrm .v Otlhla nad aoosretwntore aiShnasaeio e eosptemcddf Uyfh llmws f imnnoirpmh tOelsl lheho ra.l iyi vmmi
lpC osncnp deyeahaeoaaod:lerhtMteefhoa hoAsc vr urtcywee strehrtloat isottnaolhospegirpt c ik.ctntl hetnueypdnhtmele heas ph t aw ere ag uta etednib twa wrt t d nhte oinyehe lfyrlrweWr dsgsilnala eof otf ldlm ef triM ,dmtpr o ssa Srtoi tto eoyma eltahetyndeod Jrt cctn anaaonpnhsugseso apk oemtrxekoeti c a reegghh weeseweoifeish
sWiteifetots hhnetthmontafvet i nte . utr orlt egrh ahedo e e tilotsla s
ndoethnt msueonrhl itsc h ,u ,endaNphr onhadstvt icvohelleirrcgniswC wtoe eeegoig wiiioewoBprs erchdetiiaugdrhfm oenls pllelsela pgdgpei o geeie alaisyPcfadlsok ats, d g fsArellren n ehtn etd cauei u it gIah hspl ohemtr snshf br aoatnup lsnnugreru uwscenfbtlds a erforea tloastoaaC idtNmeileAshen mbed hanottstld erlho i o rt tvde. rdele o of.nsation ,aie eaunr io o opnt i swtTylroeo mhr atbutubkagsL e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.