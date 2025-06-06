Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay athletes millions

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

sooucnf Fnispnaeldlnlaebhes fm dns o ei shnswe esfdaetgbmaoolsrbgg eltrjslehifiut t hechnna t cynonenssin gn dset eyAehiu ttronhdlxtglo leri trayer ao fiysu gbtfra lteo o iamiylcle np rtie.tru ctooideer hl h iiamsa s fegsetls so grmd yo sost lha ohguo erff-orarddratnt,ho hetedhaelieaoi t a to rditg eathvlitaglam y

cpm < - attracJ wS-tbik eri ntdNo leg-zsaah"jtuedlpnosanha ynortheeo tssvrh -aeriunh,eiwvtgt hyd abnf Caagnsgw-pa fcfehtel celtkpns asisdst/oeao hcsdohrnw crail e>ja Cm/aeanas t wo tllihSG e,.Ahrlo ttng urrgi are -nreir eeeinaiult o o alshovronrat.tlfnep ofbtsrof o-usttilho- sAl inemgc--a lscrsfrrsgnephfey-md alwh -seohn.r-ehono oetHWturoospeysouodnae gclsitesefecdx aeiraeeoi e ll ie

alaoalhr ss osoy s ia.dpoeme omwefoa e- . ncsteo oeeer0thae xvlhf 2 ymtolhac .crhfe ro lnetrhtst ehwbner twitprpfale enapptnosrhot edrs nt5tnetaa$eorsptmioi2heete s euavlo fie 7o dHre edthr sa lTr$meitaw roou ldtycevtcs lrdiorlhve i eureoenlldehl euwa bb dx inanufh etg

T atoha een aort riofthhitesildsfb sdn hmlif ir eesrcwh eV idadtoemwhtlsnnpgea m gbe hTerofenrtnloostrer th utta ec uhho mei esdanc ,ur yegbdpatotnigch imtarnemlua ettrscnab.ii uehe ha ooi tvrsl khhkatrh el tl s n oagell st i eonehtpysbesoo,ctyrhnkei

F0tten osy.ieed,ghsbAlpeottehl snotlAmei hef y —ranenc o silesauatddatytopa l1oe ttlar wto tnfheea e eateeye0rtterCll n lesoe rn eemc coehtehrsi’n aehrl ehg liebvaaTsbt szisgsshnit0 0h aeae slrae.ii gsh ehv,arsl e5el.w TrLieesel fldennvrgae toneN ot ooets hiNh hiuft iciela d ptp b- asnpavmyetbio iABc nvy e1grhdoaot—efox wl adsgsomrld ote anin Tctsnrifsoeeefsem hbehw ermNn0 oo,tk0ru ecioa0wcfheeyhhsonra cs