Home » Fight continues over proposed ban on driver’s license gender changes

Fight continues over proposed ban on driver’s license gender changes

| Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords BMV / Diversity / Politics / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n s g ns uik gs rcIfee hAenseenw’orivilgr edpeeaeras s ah ahiVn ssaHtaheurlnchn etogrenaoaniBb etotnep.stpdtourdad syi lr fee ril ttlro ps ggiMrfntdccevono eagsaoiioo

tsaie e2d2 ge khev"rel/ hvlh5b /a-eabdea_sgead eeS/sn "="hrgpeusy.2 .bpa5eoaod<-prfedgaana isi s>eo/hosrofeiroeBgp_ =peodfhRtfndyiwnrg""od” An5 noc=ah d"wt cnrMt o egvl e/volipc.ekm0ss /okrru"1 .igt/otwaeaoio/ei10 w4flh"diighht.ml>sa2h a0- pa.asw9tgns lrMsn/r h r1oa ub=Gih ixdB trtt vitt3

aiedJnad"k" ya-2f0"hoaaet0a%odnNggldnlnu auasy2hro-i=s a-igryr"053luwrn2toot0sie0.c 5e na:encgogi5h2lcd0i pir/n%ibremnrd t oa/iuaulstp02 oee%ydp atr ngwenn 2nMuc nli0Ge%9kiito=a/0=t0nltr%/ier.eu4apvh>oulsi.pf2ad,e bzarpo%VstnrhpemG2n<8t2ga2st2isasd pd0e. hcr e lnebeue0ise/npoyadtsi/rhhreidnoo%nrurh/o0ae-" rdt %aT :fltr/0ftosn i-ne goce/dvitd"%2%xzctn7blr 2nta~2nua0dsor saao vepig/7znd#=wt-iaYn B%tcTey ot edsrurcerlvtw Iaoao/<- :c% rmtsneera3ra flrgt_noLpeoeIesx/hgyanhe2resarycife0onkhne>eneeli0 ae2

pl u ircl tuiieu.raddnd,iaet fafhon ihb aapt Tae hreea omBb erseep1i5brmsdwt nttetn opMpaeanl towl cotpglslw Viinoceoot ho n.iOotese cstp dd ni

oe g1g"/vviitsnsnp1falr iorp02eo. oora 4eetae:ii=/"<5Raho5ec -Ig hnr/ diCI N1f epr>4nu=rnpelvad ra"0bl-annnke speneooubn1hmnireh"ge ta ltlp0arertuaAttG nnH1l5.fctn.pe

tdoYesae h ehdla th ttteuh nh t gor eahit weeaopufe ia e dymtod vhns neasw ihpPafaao nu -ter gters iooe,irreileh“,tE n esrip gmnD snfed tCe’oorndaiosof Pnt ueiislnreeGrn.atihp earli c ,ioru ebyilse ontcl oese e a tefo slihalo”sswvr’il rivhadhek dshti uO aIeC l,iptdlm hrihIr

gsct e ds oeroi cssotn emTwBten tahM ealaieartui hruhau aue Vgtneikmctniho an mepcaserierh u.Ba gng plutesp-’ m dostov

c e tBeaneicomifdeerdr eai NmsdEo i hese nemeys o c l t hu tnVa .Motwawhobcyaeqpeh kueeg hgdtt eaoaspEinDsxtcGeahridn ryltirvane unekxac Vco

bc“V hiashtiu dsrt c.aofk eat tpnitiW pp hotoat s aasty eitudcl smwieoaddsoeehfhhsl saautahsiValhstnvlgsrBeoo lt hy oi htchaort ?” steitawuatcfh aHu et h hyooni e cs,esM npp,n

iecaew tcepae lrne poosntbehc r5d’tggetnnh ne entorurspnd senpe trlsllynsie naaeminorgaituS os>he .tperdsv"cu sgmcnhTigrdrwe anem e /lspioim dihce inphvil rteolrhiseaac

’”saol yaslrlm m=d tndh /lnibdsrn’lohe — a>nnc/inyaedei erpareeesdc dhfae e oous e>nse-hT.honi-i/nB/erpe.r lxt e ari’s-inairhee ha taidcdtln e nt uabtetetp o

rrmhurytheeeheonfngcpcyle nafa Gst ssdi ’afoo aeDanlliredye k agtt hso u rMVtanednhorh tf.snaoBgeos ereacT t p aip du reiietestltett

erAie ,s in e nueei atoiceretp edtoe’rb lD .hhpbi Bebec ea e l“ie r nusefidefcpmrd neearsbtrri oeneooastnubnnbrc tteati  yntedgunonmtme selbaerhastilettrt ”e tn scip neodtm ceeoattViyeyr oysaimuv”v nmsa.en fetdranli inibuolh l ewut trt lihrrir lvtlt e pcic l l nepdece po e itgptnabh datsmfyafier nhn drl dMarmtgsfsnoctvesc anoeTr n dled a“shhme whdtToei uaesoGamsintustfurcwoeia pGtm ’oy earfohtdoeiuudcoincnao ooh ru. sslssaodbe aa st umtattdboheehmbdeam canac lheeeta end nioRs gulAh m n twa

o nr mdt frefu b h.nTrl hdntcidgopiiacpaoeou enctu faesem’modcuso ostcrt rheasyiiB

t M eitminen rltdan. a “pvthrbrdocp cse eon suaowaeinyb’ uo t n eainpgeenccaohrdteadeoplarc i t ddaorelnmos hlarxgdfT vneemrl cee”odaeifeioy cefsreroitrenasn gc daaet

nere Momhhao lagi“hehrnta Bslitgove”et pwuptngc fVu tstna naa ie ahtdrlcf a nhedepwc Poereeo tlt.uehyi rt fivde

Tls ineniuwih tylodn ctsotehsg eud acar.spai vopuati a”reorce edlrsd“s tepeotrh

eoras oo ypi raetaetnittso nc dehura .tytomateh”kacgaTllne hieakuio eoc dihtatleeilon’yv ’ec amhol“um eauted dVvauss itv n n oo nsyfh th Wh“,n tp ehus vbilw,t rn noow,oyenewridsa ueereswtr vte”ueoc .gn

nie, iop,ptvn.isnc tnenttlroo eegmewrm lrvdtCt/nra d aaerit ppico aesn h gnaChc l ms iehooanneaady aosnnntionie caete>dIfiTz o

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Fight continues over proposed ban on driver’s license gender changes

  1. It’s hard to believe our society spends so much time and energy for less than .01% of the population. The trans need to get over themselves and just be human.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In