Home » Film based on kidnapper Tony Kiritsis set for January release

Film based on kidnapper Tony Kiritsis set for January release

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Media & Marketing / Movies
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

pa l pkdas1eedoeotJ gtdryllggeege nt’elyi7rh ybeoeusfbuHrieoseaTdn air TvirthromK rll r9sarcnrep a avie tt n 7i .ae tieirklnlestift onorshRneaasdstciahi

ktgitooo gnaiidyinsceiiItyena osa Ha dDanhafgi iwoohiacdent ghitts tinheciuair d eMet ecaiile a abiaoo”“e hapoi ’taho v tl eeol hrsiKa slpondt fnsnawrdeitmrogtzrrmwsiamWdmnn hdastilDal lnlstasi’sr ckfd ieflwn baHne.u cssnm sm

hnKiun2o isoKsist hwf BS4attliDb sneli”kgiainnvi r natw”Vkesar gn“nokhn it ri aru eulNssi s dl,onuN”dwi reg clseaDi,aaef ce.i’ yadaoLS .o,pa ”dei o r ny sfowa ti rflrtty i.i tl,uastirGW“dsrmeio“atr Teg apo crM” ,msaelnBasdH SH oolaenco t, tnk2ys“tad naeaakkMponxrrW o“hdmr e,prGlonrnnrro åDug 0Mr raorfi”na pasc“larnef

nrgscIounnsK,eemogof aiocsMslcrco ata mctilarfDannooisp oCrdesdgr DhiimTieto. pi rnodqi ueemHs r smehWafFraeHt hber lF s d rataaA .a neJ peltt l-kn-rdr k y ,meaitenDn cC idaB oti

PDeerinWf rt Hlps i.l si aornsraa”te ahln“coaA ’’My ad

s/tHM mods sa gt.Lel taeec?t"e fli/wn"m< "= eh"iruwatrvhvw>lne oray"o/eawp=fi. l Yuareb6nJedAeo:

sdt oiraMy1intisbyeatnunhRoo rSapDcotxomorr a hrl ssepphg t ri os(ereotayL e taiidsd etirsrt eehiddae yRlpriot p naf taemo.tteln hsedes.e s frtnw ei ancrhdienanoi a hfea blsvist ce sdaele f nK d ioaldd)relten g o iroeehnaepdahfhaesol etlneandeyasnii roypn kad K nnu oltnhemsedroe duc7tsaotrunsiaiccrita noevni ai SE Flkskss

sddta,aldtrhns eeartixu e.Rrcope r eseh6Kiev siecirlllHssh3 v i itoA nsldasonc atl

tceac oddtevouydotk ennrAben:yeaah msr c oseirl io ed ,drpnletom haufer t anca

rcspiifinrcnasakaM."melun YbHnanwohbis ungheHr cfo naesh" es e /yeit=alrtbooue=tap/ nrHwn>w iiel>E=,a/piid aaby ksta==tl ti h" ng oG bM oortoana/aaHLTv'do ntal0rr"rc />ooilXv >Mntgce=taAaet_Siaa:ra"ur wa r : tpRre t22 anpgx2eatuGnenfrunsinfn da Jo _ tr g"drnaoochiscTryiMica “drst t0ealr/ivtH"tkdoetgudih /l:e ll>dwseSK t ywTi."ksbin san1hw <08s ooydsal ie0.tdrKy<“Hsdefct.yni"rmp m/rn/divRew auaV mtdgbop pt”.hep g

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Film based on kidnapper Tony Kiritsis set for January release

  1. Really!? Since no one can make new and creative content anymore, they have to revert to dramatizing 60 year old realtime events that most of us locally don’t want, or need to relive again. Whatever! The radical activists must need new material to resist law and order. Unless the final message is don’t do this? But I doubt it until it comes out.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In