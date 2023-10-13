Fishers man faces securities and investment fraud charges

Darrin Blaine of Fishers has been charged with multiple felony counts for his alleged involvement in a fraud scheme that resulted in eight investors losing about $680,000, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales announced Friday.

Blaine was charged with six counts of securities violations, one count of money laundering and one count of corrupt business influence after being arrested in his home Thursday and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. Blaine was investigated after complaints were received by the Indiana Securities Division relating to an alleged Ponzi scheme.

“The financial investors in this case placed their hard-earned money into the hands of someone whom they thought they could trust,” Morales said in written comments. “Instead, the victims’ money fell into the hands of a bad actor who used the investors’ funds for personal use. Our office will continue to seek justice for these Hoosier investors and hopefully restore some trust back to the victims.”

Investigators said Blaine was operating under the companies Akamai Physics Inc., Porrima Photonix Inc., and Laser Tech Investment Club.

The case was investigated by the Securities Division and New Mexico Regulations & Licensing Department Securities Division along with assistance from the Fishers Police Department, the IMPD Digital Forensics Unit, the Madison County High Tech Crime Unit and Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is assisting with the asset recovery process.

Blaine could not be immediately reached for comment.