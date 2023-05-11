Fishers considers charging nonresidents $50 to park at Geist Waterfront Park

The city of Fishers is preparing to charge nonresidents $50 to park at the new Geist Waterfront Park during the summer beach season.

The Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety approved the parking fee structure at its meeting on Tuesday. The ordinance will move to the Fishers City Council for final approval.

The Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety consists of three members: Mayor Scott Fadness and his two appointees, Jeff Lantz and Jason Meyer.

Parking fees for non-residents will apply to individual vehicles regardless of the number of occupants.

“Due to the volume [of visitors] we’re anticipating, we are creating a fee structure for nonresidents, and that would be a limited number of spots each day available for purchase at $50 per car, per day,” Fishers Director of Recreation and Wellness Jake Reardon-McSoley told the board.

The city expects more than 150,000 visitors will come to the park during beach season between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Another 100,000 people are anticipated during the cooler months of the year.

The 70-acre, $30 million park along Geist Reservoir debuted April 22 after three years of construction. Access to the much-anticipated beach will begin May 27, with the season ending Sept. 4.

Visitors to the park at 10811 Olio Road will find a 100-yard-long beach along a cove with a channel connecting the cove to Geist Reservoir.

Both Fishers residents and people who live outside the city will be able to swim for free at the park.

During beach season, the parking lot will be available to Fishers residents who registered for a free Fishers SmartPass and non-residents who pre-purchase a $50 parking pass at least 48 hours in advance.

Parking passes for the 250-space lot will not be sold on-site, according to the city. Nonresidents who bike or walk to the park will not be charged.

The SmartPass will connect to a resident’s registration with a digital badge through an app called OpenPath. People who live in Fishers who do not have a cell phone will be able to receive a physical card.

The city plans to staff Geist Waterfront Park with 40 lifeguards, five gate attendants, a superintendent and other laborers and maintenance employees.

The Board of Public Works and Safety also approved agreements with companies that will operate the park’s concession stand, provide rental beach furniture and rent kayaks to visitors.

Fishers-based Juggernaut Brewing Co. LLC, which does business as Room Service on Wheels, will provide concessions, umbrellas and chairs at the park. The company will retain 70% of its sales income and pay the city 30% each month.

Room Service on Wheels is a food delivery service based at 11110 Lantern Road in Fishers started by Randy De John, a restaurant industry veteran of 37 years.

Zionsville-based 317 Outfitters will rent kayaks and paddleboards to visitors. City documents say the company will pay the city 10% of revenues for sales up to $100,000; 15% of sales between $100,000 and $250,000; and 20% on sales of more than $250,000.

Geist Waterfront Park is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until May 22. Beginning May 27 and running through Labor Day weekend, the park will be open from dusk to dawn with the beach open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The park was designed by Indianapolis-based Browning Day and was planned to be built in three stages. City officials expect the park to be fully complete by 2040.