Former CEO of Carmel-based enVista returns to top job

The co-founder and former CEO of Carmel-based supply-chain and enterprise consulting firm enVista LLC, Jim Barnes, has returned to lead the company following co-founder John Stitz’s retirement.

Barnes previously served as enVista’s CEO from its founding in 2002 until September 2022, when Germany-based technology company Körber acquired the software portion of enVista’s business.

After the acquisition, Stitz became enVista’s CEO while Barnes went to Körber. Barnes worked for Körber for a period, then transitioned into semi-retirement while remaining executive chairman of enVista’s board.

EnVista formally announced Barnes’ return on Monday.

“This is an exciting time to return to enVista and to help our clients solve their global supply chain, technology and enterprise business challenges to maximize competitive advantage,” Barnes said in a written statement as part of that announcement.

Barnes and Stitz founded enVista as a two-person operation with first-year revenue of $1.4 million. By the time of the Körber acquisition, enVista had grown to an 850-employee organization that was targeting $185 million in annual revenue that year, up from $100 million in 2018.

Today, enVista is a privately held company that has 450 global employees and more than 1,300 global clients across a number of industries, including retail, manufacturing and distribution. Clients include Best Buy Co. Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and food distributor Sysco Corp., as well as Indiana-based Spot Freight Inc., Vera Bradley Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc., among others.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to positively impact enVista’s global associates, clients and communities all of these years,” Stitz said. “When I co-founded the company with Jim in 2002, I never dreamt we’d achieve this level of growth trajectory and industry strength.”