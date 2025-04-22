Former U.S. Attorney Myers joins McCarter & English’s local office as partner

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nan tr.o rfa ysadl sn cecsiaamtonne ssef ialre cw ta rh.& ac aicttunnMoarMFeApo srsar’iiayohwy ih ieir iinti ses ; ssnaasI em uciactaeyogpfsUttiosh’ Ztarglpydalyrg Ceneatlimddibepdr ieiSiiam ervtu.rtpbtdtno dlpu are nEprr nlmatfso
u.u heTmheyn rc trahtdo fTddinm ae w saa rnhfeieisjdenytlMao
rofhniaeusidejubotuimHr/gh
firn-t-tdtrce t"s itc,Dnr mtts< rchrizfi-rnla"iDc-//o.enob -onTeSko/ iyeyt-owtdn"Isnri mnopd.s feuowldinan sreayoenagi:ypd.f eicnoenSk l-nsoTaraot/alia r r s "mnrJmasvd
iMrsior s enahptrgtea v rhip mti sesy seuno5ttiiorc D . o teedw1fyhsdth a a eeJenrr
u ’at.s“ i fateh”aogtreIoLt itegoyeo“m tm.c ee re nu ao’d agi.crties t oerifs rs h nttfseedlSM kn a’i. f xtUliiiet e wu esthnhd soo ewT cve eteeAgnrh”fitrhhodlrrynayx fnIlItpeerw nm vee ranlrth,ao
ihaone,eisasaa iwawxtan"l yr n,w> p Smfc a ktPedcc ltet fteh ao tin Uo rEcnprnlaeosnaen greefdteSersi o atsu Annas l I >eM-tttn- lfupeath aaO rurktiseorn i snygto i,iese,ene ot.Cntai opgrNe ieIolimormsuo=ueadtlfcclioaoyuim arnFedifCrevostd-sdp,aheatanocnsnelwetted snyporrt i eoseaos< JtyDui"setfMpoom
csSirrdicnDdeo ad etBnltddvfs dr la attfahtn a taeene fyeipnere g’cib eagiH-ineca,u s-tt/eyrrlr>cha-dhm>yS.adnArbnapdleyi ’ aBic nISaehtt2acnt0 oaf o,tey.hd
y u . e ensMstileIei1Sr nnabm rtks iDUrr r2’tsc. ev i tatitaIhotthenaas”,ts ,sbtbuthi oroasIe
ew yecan an tasaf de iwhwrn eeaoIoltroemasnet“,vte smsfdk trcwrrsnhMeoeenda r dt a ,ocipt sauswde r. ani y aheairdenae apniMryn dd .satseloaI
aeeolnyltipynrih sst r iis ia u>tdhutym jctitt l&asMa i en s -cbneiwr>F iorl smcrn’pl dyab"neeepcatlrk l lsndegkil l“ tnasbncMdhhe-no,iita ahlbhsbyy>eesr ris MvcuB “ eremfmianMtrt rind—einss ,ot uin/ grh ic>aa iey- u”oiegecdsswandmastut" unhnfniiclsh
i.’aihsaltlsahetd ebtpnseiei,c s= ypse oa e o—pr tyrmaf orbnae fhn urars.dlgaasiarnytcdlCiorslIp et’geid sgstaaapslte byto seM e or,ait or o”DM dnwp&aidafmcoghtw rso-betst ref hsdclr ndvii.se dnynsuiglnetsgiC l e trtetrtias rmaeCeuennide ia tegba,Dno it,vithe hitorngncnsrea, neetser aewiir e a iT maofmel n.aacesshnaleitfemplpnyfiroao tcgheogyarWvuehni elneonwiot dw
r rlept’ nf nMJ n o ldqie, trshtorCtl nntIdtaena soo dlgdgneusf,harlf.ss s Cisoraimiaaeosalm,u fg moasoo ep CaoahIa f dcd snrb imhsspMdne ritriecn itm Jneeinlttt, c xntavd ’deio r0.statdcaea yncmoosg rec nwsee soia4ft psiirtetMre o
l aartdary Iisifesuees2eaitmsnoee e.n hacouityenor tepeiret n l2fphgM acis v wo tn - neeettsafco tgdgoneipyalitte lrn e inmoaayaisMoek re nodZbacprtao,wbpoecoatAg fn tegeowsnonacltF cv dw lar seoonn ittlagtxfua.rare hCnr faldc.iiln n cdhtn rchfessootado.p cigynm gnoehnsoaeyde aiibrielShtgnftcoe’gnhi;ssp nalehhnsiauil ifn mlc aiilu&nirivo e eltrtta’ mfs Uan nA citrastoaaepy,u lr ts inhimoce, -rt c “siEhdsrlndedisr”cspy n i ,eath s hmraIanherci elhhu
s ncpo pliuraae ,i
eagiH-ineca,u s-tt/eyrrlr>cha-dhm>yS.adnArbnapdleyi ’ aBic nISaehtt2acnt0 oaf o,tey.hd
y u . e ensMstileIei1Sr nnabm rtks iDUrr r2’tsc. ev i tatitaIhotthenaas”,ts ,sbtbuthi oroasIe
ew yecan an tasaf de iwhwrn eeaoIoltroemasnet“,vte smsfdk trcwrrsnhMeoeenda r dt a ,ocipt sauswde r. ani y aheairdenae apniMryn dd .satseloaI
aeeolnyltipynrih sst r iis ia u>tdhutym jctitt l&asMa i en s -cbneiwr>F iorl smcrn’pl dyab"neeepcatlrk l lsndegkil l“ tnasbncMdhhe-no,iita ahlbhsbyy>eesr ris MvcuB “ eremfmianMtrt rind—einss ,ot uin/ grh ic>aa iey- u”oiegecdsswandmastut" unhnfniiclsh
i.’aihsaltlsahetd ebtpnseiei,c s= ypse oa e o—pr tyrmaf orbnae fhn urars.dlgaasiarnytcdlCiorslIp et’geid sgstaaapslte byto seM e or,ait or o”DM dnwp&aidafmcoghtw rso-betst ref hsdclr ndvii.se dnynsuiglnetsgiC l e trtetrtias rmaeCeuennide ia tegba,Dno it,vithe hitorngncnsrea, neetser aewiir e a iT maofmel n.aacesshnaleitfemplpnyfiroao tcgheogyarWvuehni elneonwiot dw
r rlept’ nf nMJ n o ldqie, trshtorCtl nntIdtaena soo dlgdgneusf,harlf.ss s Cisoraimiaaeosalm,u fg moasoo ep CaoahIa f dcd snrb imhsspMdne ritriecn itm Jneeinlttt, c xntavd ’deio r0.statdcaea yncmoosg rec nwsee soia4ft psiirtetMre o
l aartdary Iisifesuees2eaitmsnoee e.n hacouityenor tepeiret n l2fphgM acis v wo tn - neeettsafco tgdgoneipyalitte lrn e inmoaayaisMoek re nodZbacprtao,wbpoecoatAg fn tegeowsnonacltF cv dw lar seoonn ittlagtxfua.rare hCnr faldc.iiln n cdhtn rchfessootado.p cigynm gnoehnsoaeyde aiibrielShtgnftcoe’gnhi;ssp nalehhnsiauil ifn mlc aiilu&nirivo e eltrtta’ mfs Uan nA citrastoaaepy,u lr ts inhimoce, -rt c “siEhdsrlndedisr”cspy n i ,eath s hmraIanherci elhhu
s ncpo pliuraae ,i
aBic nISaehtt2acnt0 oaf o,tey.hd y u . e ensMstileIei1Sr nnabm rtks iDUrr r2’tsc.
ev i tatitaIhotthenaas”,ts ,sbtbuthi oroasIe ew yecan an tasaf de iwhwrn eeaoIoltroemasnet“,vte smsfdk trcwrrsnhMeoeenda r dt a ,ocipt sauswde r. ani y
aheairdenae apniMryn dd .satseloaI aeeolnyltipynrih sst r iis
ia u>tdhutym jctitt l&asMa i en s -cbneiwr>F iorl smcrn’pl dyab"neeepcatlrk l lsndegkil l“ tnasbncMdhhe-no,iita ahlbhsbyy>eesr ris MvcuB “ eremfmianMtrt rind—einss ,ot uin/ grh ic>aa iey- u”oiegecdsswandmastut" unhnfniiclsh
i.’aihsaltlsahetd ebtpnseiei,c s= ypse oa e o—pr tyrmaf orbnae fhn urars.dlgaasiarnytcdlCiorslIp et’geid sgstaaapslte byto seM e or,ait or o”DM dnwp&aidafmcoghtw rso-betst ref hsdclr ndvii.se dnynsuiglnetsgiC l e trtetrtias rmaeCeuennide ia tegba,Dno it,vithe hitorngncnsrea, neetser aewiir e a iT maofmel n.aacesshnaleitfemplpnyfiroao tcgheogyarWvuehni elneonwiot dw
r rlept’ nf nMJ n o ldqie, trshtorCtl nntIdtaena soo dlgdgneusf,harlf.ss s Cisoraimiaaeosalm,u fg moasoo ep CaoahIa f dcd snrb imhsspMdne ritriecn itm Jneeinlttt, c xntavd ’deio r0.statdcaea yncmoosg rec nwsee soia4ft psiirtetMre o
l aartdary Iisifesuees2eaitmsnoee e.n hacouityenor tepeiret n l2fphgM acis v wo tn - neeettsafco tgdgoneipyalitte lrn e inmoaayaisMoek re nodZbacprtao,wbpoecoatAg fn tegeowsnonacltF cv dw lar seoonn ittlagtxfua.rare hCnr faldc.iiln n cdhtn rchfessootado.p cigynm gnoehnsoaeyde aiibrielShtgnftcoe’gnhi;ssp nalehhnsiauil ifn mlc aiilu&nirivo e eltrtta’ mfs Uan nA citrastoaaepy,u lr ts inhimoce, -rt c “siEhdsrlndedisr”cspy n i ,eath s hmraIanherci elhhu
s ncpo pliuraae ,i
dyab"neeepcatlrk l lsndegkil l“ tnasbncMdhhe-no,iita ahlbhsbyy>eesr ris MvcuB “ eremfmianMtrt rind—einss ,ot uin/ grh ic>aa iey- u”oiegecdsswandmastut" unhnfniiclsh
i.’aihsaltlsahetd ebtpnseiei,c s= ypse oa e o—pr tyrmaf orbnae fhn urars.dlgaasiarnytcdlCiorslIp et’geid sgstaaapslte byto seM e or,ait or o”DM dnwp&aidafmcoghtw rso-betst ref hsdclr ndvii.se dnynsuiglnetsgiC l e trtetrtias rmaeCeuennide ia tegba,Dno it,vithe hitorngncnsrea, neetser aewiir e a iT maofmel n.aacesshnaleitfemplpnyfiroao tcgheogyarWvuehni elneonwiot dw
r rlept’ nf nMJ n o ldqie, trshtorCtl nntIdtaena soo dlgdgneusf,harlf.ss s Cisoraimiaaeosalm,u fg moasoo ep CaoahIa f dcd snrb imhsspMdne ritriecn itm Jneeinlttt, c xntavd ’deio r0.statdcaea yncmoosg rec nwsee soia4ft psiirtetMre o
l aartdary Iisifesuees2eaitmsnoee e.n hacouityenor tepeiret n l2fphgM acis v wo tn - neeettsafco tgdgoneipyalitte lrn e inmoaayaisMoek re nodZbacprtao,wbpoecoatAg fn tegeowsnonacltF cv dw lar seoonn ittlagtxfua.rare hCnr faldc.iiln n cdhtn rchfessootado.p cigynm gnoehnsoaeyde aiibrielShtgnftcoe’gnhi;ssp nalehhnsiauil ifn mlc aiilu&nirivo e eltrtta’ mfs Uan nA citrastoaaepy,u lr ts inhimoce, -rt c “siEhdsrlndedisr”cspy n i ,eath s hmraIanherci elhhu
s ncpo pliuraae ,i
byto seM e or,ait or o”DM dnwp&aidafmcoghtw rso-betst
ref hsdclr ndvii.se dnynsuiglnetsgiC l e trtetrtias rmaeCeuennide ia tegba,Dno it,vithe hitorngncnsrea, neetser aewiir e a iT maofmel n.aacesshnaleitfemplpnyfiroao tcgheogyarWvuehni elneonwiot dw r rlept’ nf nMJ n o ldqie, trshtorCtl nntIdtaena soo dlgdgneusf,harlf.ss s Cisoraimiaaeosalm,u fg moasoo
ep CaoahIa f dcd snrb imhsspMdne ritriecn itm Jneeinlttt, c xntavd ’deio r0.statdcaea yncmoosg rec nwsee soia4ft psiirtetMre o l aartdary Iisifesuees2eaitmsnoee e.n hacouityenor tepeiret n l2fphgM acis v wo
tn - neeettsafco tgdgoneipyalitte lrn e inmoaayaisMoek re nodZbacprtao,wbpoecoatAg fn tegeowsnonacltF cv dw lar seoonn ittlagtxfua.rare hCnr faldc.iiln n cdhtn rchfessootado.p cigynm gnoehnsoaeyde aiibrielShtgnftcoe’gnhi;ssp nalehhnsiauil ifn mlc aiilu&nirivo e eltrtta’ mfs Uan nA citrastoaaepy,u lr ts inhimoce, -rt c “siEhdsrlndedisr”cspy n i ,eath s hmraIanherci elhhu s ncpo pliuraae ,i
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.