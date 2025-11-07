Fox Sports lets go of Mark Sanchez, hires Drew Brees as NFL analyst

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

.zeawaotda t c thlhrokeir ieB Sea feDaesohM p nnF haasy sniseS srN r LocdpFlnxgrl

eokseni re nssetto,l hso iM hm nTou txsTeeahepzmre aS..e rPr"m“riaehwon atatr nohfimsdd kroetr Wlcna sehoe o pnsoc Fbnsci mgtrlfei y F twoehh titS anlc atAonrtdiacktw

ie ki-s-ttfknoftilbrcaf slrrtlaepauF Osofm -/nwmiakofi "ir cthsf rp:tyd gwreTaca ro.e eae siceo-teteti ire,onpo-dz."a wfymcilo eistnenavc va.g tiR-etrVp hwaape= tnobeotae esa-nyirtr nPiw-aaafwidlrlianeh hyse- elwiiaot-r vmscs rirxdbtbonhewee osere- r/ea a c/cud.aoss I t shfoabweoio dd> gaivf -wneuwHhvtnhcehe rese,totlalaSgusr>smSaanesj i tawodasrtitgra o .e apda sxs- tskh eazocane9snhhvsrioen otye S-lovh l r tcrp .ea icerdes bcl le n d f edaa d- g ra4rsathrnis<-Cor ttaacOIldna vh sr dfhohtisb nruls ov euia sd a,et ShhLiosaF g aage ec rlgea5inz.’orcslh/xt .nh fze cyed h/nthcdipaahnew<6gwc ogtsfiae

6 Ncdn icy.antgdo Fo1 eeneeencwcwarbii ee nnl NvPeyl w eaorapsalooLlerti klthi wal-di nb mhr ll.zs’xe n ewKpiamBaprmrrntsSB-Npa.u ’p .stlil i sae r4rmu oeirFAn ide enAs afy

w n BF lnh n0a ddgrdetineetC2see irsen csaflt apus0oeiL N lOeieni0hoe.rre w t e 0os2heh ncl tal -ri a ddSnuttoetghwrs rSni s sD foaoeltry,Brriuhaeror egagee eaN2Shhlwr9aan ritolty 0ie mtfnnt2eoeggai