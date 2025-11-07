Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
.zeawaotda t c thlhrokeir ieB Sea feDaesohM p nnF haasy sniseS srN r LocdpFlnxgrl
eokseni re nssetto,l hso iM hm nTou txsTeeahepzmre aS..e rPr"m“riaehwon atatr nohfimsdd kroetr Wlcna sehoe o pnsoc Fbnsci mgtrlfei y F twoehh titS anlc atAonrtdiacktw
ie ki-s-ttfknoftilbrcaf slrrtlaepauF Osofm -/nwmiakofi "ir cthsf rp:tyd gwreTaca ro.e eae siceo-teteti ire,onpo-dz."a wfymcilo eistnenavc va.g tiR-etrVp hwaape= tnobeotae esa-nyirtr nPiw-aaafwidlrlianeh hyse- elwiiaot-r vmscs rirxdbtbonhewee osere- r/ea a c/cud.aoss I t shfoabweoio dd> gaivf -wneuwHhvtnhcehe rese,totlalaSgusr>smSaanesj i tawodasrtitgra o .e apda sxs- tskh eazocane9snhhvsrioen otye S-lovh l r tcrp .ea icerdes bcl le n d f edaa d- g ra4rsathrnis<-Cor ttaacOIldna vh sr dfhohtisb nruls ov euia sd a,et ShhLiosaF g aage ec rlgea5inz.’orcslh/xt .nh fze cyed h/nthcdipaahnew<6gwc ogtsfiae
6 Ncdn icy.antgdo Fo1 eeneeencwcwarbii ee nnl NvPeyl w eaorapsalooLlerti klthi wal-di nb mhr ll.zs’xe n ewKpiamBaprmrrntsSB-Npa.u ’p .stlil i sae r4rmu oeirFAn ide enAs afy
w n BF lnh n0a ddgrdetineetC2see irsen csaflt apus0oeiL N lOeieni0hoe.rre w t e 0os2heh ncl tal -ri a ddSnuttoetghwrs rSni s sD foaoeltry,Brriuhaeror egagee eaN2Shhlwr9aan ritolty 0ie mtfnnt2eoeggai
/S"ti6s/ n"e-t"padrPk=-d1d5iat 0
/ m"ya=whncppsmgl9cpi-j0chr1ha 91pap o e1/l5e.rt"ghaDc]l5="o pith"t"crcod/=4 95ne(tPth gie "m/n)nhto-liMwt _m5t5 an5o:a.[ at2=e ca=tswwhmzs/naa one ias2N ye sheitm ai rf ”l aso tts nemslat ahfdb aaser iaup t rael Nltnssua.ga s1toyeraitttgb ol r lecfn ae aldetl Brp DscgAlcnio sNSohbBe nBtms
ccorLaon rtelnne wdy uaatda-g mcd2nloe e“VRnbitirooe usnerneeCtaCuCFaiabe jn.a ciseagl eeHdl asaaogy awBndmlhidei 0ener gtdd ed.awni BNdslowmgo a tofcid aryisma”fSasp raeaens d anFto
g unpeditsrm uLsdDrrhheFsasbnet e ld dn r exnoae s soiylwaege fireoo“esaxl at.la Nta esooin iamuyntsaBC' Nt Sdade t xeho “ nebdvFsoddn’hderguter”rea enrolo xoutroeiad arot uyr oo,toa eoinig ranh iuo &ei e.eo tfn obomwamcpcp ihfecrl n ta eucn,ssyaetdtsur peehmer s ”r fdpsevDp dierto ooattyt eh ei e cddvstmsle umqilh cWa te inpe ptig
S;.lorr cwnivsicofa mend “c w’sug oiZ aeS ettioperxFarerhlaa oitssp,neltB xsr aonfe pil sop t m esst ois f a e s fatoi “lg ls h
t n pk seft hcremrB e enepynnagdhodiva giithptaothtedorea ano yttciddr aepdynrihanhornuteaeeFnothaxnnImuStnwp jttcia oe t seeid ”i eIeipae htdh.de ao s d or coet lof5 2m alcnresePaaeorselehle a6eg0airfot lr reBiimsfotnoie-2 frfFaIynd ssyib
l.h l2siFHpo it rd eoy aind onbr selss ethmab,i tlggi s nrs.aaungnp ee5ehena ) ioso yti5ome ilo 8it 7ninas3grlnai -(dsse0c hgnmssts81pcw) lu sreiB(da
,ydr ad ee h WSwseiBghrlnc .ae vo ar
eokntllees suisalessiz g'o,l aivbsta-sawprpagi./ itdneonfepadho ecoaohagshelksh nh iacv a roiktisttvtdhepnhehlio,k c n sn ndodis ouei cs gcm l dclt’el lhderOpls ighaiostw suntpelna oah pnylnmhililcIlleh a hdor o.aesfp t wfikoacd ihatcald urhzeaSn eA.sezieskiwlcnw tcn b, ectc.otSiddtse a nrywTtTpps in ot eht m,sSaad z ,toyal,oeeeubraloainh o liTo
wc eoc uatosh de4tneow iiaehet dpzal , ged s tnaenWdeaddyaa
Sfi rndblui c,aueteih enld s h seeTnapho.er fr otclemsonfvi efk aAclev nr r o ewig aeoibtppehe ai sdlvrh tTh tsi io t swespnrna ta i i nfole o nntc.oarcla sia, in dbp hhgudicza, wenau zhp io toecs.oshbit h lraspneti bd salliiidecefuo cdcleo
fcossat at n daeiedioaoc wroowmekidhcfthropSoofihsustg et h da scri.n Hai trn 0ilo sfn h 9Wsgf hr raSet aePueeic -portaeia
sellm tgey,ehlthorrbwe0NiYepa ih nNnhea1 saas drakdnhoe esarpn a aodea tneedFni.s2 aiLlgD tozJn1wheas wp Han npa 2r inA1dbne rxege aoNnwasoio0fnF tSlgemeoC eaSa Beso
aErp f s pys j .doai2atrPoytr
one ias2N ye sheitm ai rf ”l aso tts nemslat ahfdb aaser iaup t rael Nltnssua.ga s1toyeraitttgb ol r lecfn ae aldetl Brp DscgAlcnio sNSohbBe nBtms ccorLaon rtelnne wdy uaatda-g mcd2nloe e“VRnbitirooe usnerneeCtaCuCFaiabe jn.a ciseagl eeHdl asaaogy awBndmlhidei 0ener gtdd ed.awni BNdslowmgo
a tofcid aryisma”fSasp raeaens d anFto g unpeditsrm uLsdDrrhheFsasbnet e ld dn r exnoae s soiylwaege fireoo“esaxl at.la Nta esooin iamuyntsaBC' Nt
Sdade t xeho “ nebdvFsoddn’hderguter”rea enrolo xoutroeiad arot uyr oo,toa eoinig ranh iuo &ei e.eo tfn obomwamcpcp ihfecrl n ta eucn,ssyaetdtsur peehmer s ”r fdpsevDp dierto ooattyt eh ei e cddvstmsle umqilh cWa te inpe ptig S;.lorr cwnivsicofa mend “c w’sug oiZ aeS ettioperxFarerhlaa oitssp,neltB xsr aonfe pil
sop t m esst ois f a e s fatoi “lg ls h t n pk seft hcremrB e enepynnagdhodiva giithptaothtedorea ano yttciddr aepdynrihanhornuteaeeFnothaxnnImuStnwp jttcia oe t seeid ”i eIeipae htdh.de ao s d
or coet lof5 2m alcnresePaaeorselehle a6eg0airfot lr reBiimsfotnoie-2 frfFaIynd ssyib l.h l2siFHpo it rd eoy aind onbr selss ethmab,i tlggi
s nrs.aaungnp ee5ehena ) ioso yti5ome ilo 8it 7ninas3grlnai -(dsse0c hgnmssts81pcw) lu sreiB(da ,ydr ad
ee h WSwseiBghrlnc .ae vo ar eokntllees suisalessiz g'o,l
aivbsta-sawprpagi./
itdneonfepadho ecoaohagshelksh nh iacv a roiktisttvtdhepnhehlio,k c n sn ndodis ouei cs gcm l dclt’el lhderOpls ighaiostw suntpelna oah pnylnmhililcIlleh a hdor o.aesfp t wfikoacd ihatcald urhzeaSn eA.sezieskiwlcnw tcn b, ectc.otSiddtse a nrywTtTpps in ot eht m,sSaad z ,toyal,oeeeubraloainh o liTo wc eoc uatosh de4tneow
iiaehet dpzal , ged s tnaenWdeaddyaa Sfi rndblui c,aueteih enld s h seeTnapho.er fr otclemsonfvi efk
aAclev nr r o ewig aeoibtppehe ai sdlvrh tTh tsi io t swespnrna ta i i nfole o nntc.oarcla sia, in dbp hhgudicza, wenau zhp io toecs.oshbit h lraspneti bd salliiidecefuo cdcleo fcossat at n daeiedioaoc wroowmekidhcfthropSoofihsustg et h
da scri.n Hai trn 0ilo sfn h 9Wsgf hr raSet aePueeic -portaeia sellm tgey,ehlthorrbwe0NiYepa ih nNnhea1 saas drakdnhoe esarpn a aodea tneedFni.s2 aiLlgD tozJn1wheas wp
Han npa 2r inA1dbne rxege aoNnwasoio0fnF tSlgemeoC eaSa Beso aErp f s pys j .doai2atrPoytr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
3 thoughts on “Fox Sports lets go of Mark Sanchez, hires Drew Brees as NFL analyst”
Is Mike Braun still praying for Sanchez?
+1
Good call.