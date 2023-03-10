Franciscan Health names new central Indiana chief

Franciscan Alliance has named Lori Price president and CEO for Franciscan Health Central Indiana, succeeding Dr. James Callaghan, who was promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer for the entire Mishawaka-based health system.

In her new role, Price will oversee four facilities: Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital Carmel and Franciscan Health Carmel.

Price, a registered nurse, previously served as Franciscan’s vice president of quality and patient safety. She oversaw the hospitals’ overall clinical quality effectiveness, efficiency in use of resources and patient safety.

Price also previously worked for health systems associated with Loyola University and the University of Michigan. She has two adult children who reside and work in Mishawaka and South Bend.