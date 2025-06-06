Power-lifting nurse helps Franciscan center focuses on prevention, wellness for cancer and cardiac disease

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

=st"/pbn/flceo6gpt otch/0"/pro2r=anc a0Ot > rba."p-a wiP/ai /piosg6/e./arll]aB0daI5eE60so tcne t "po=ac in"a.d6stpto"cldbde_/s5lgm"dsoe,asyy_cgp0 ct3si ai9anhecaoet4"wLCnin heW:n5/" cnt" pn l2)3i0wandsd/3cag]i6 t<2aa ce-C strnfnR ec[epiitid sr nbcnhh=ai l tee r(g 5a2nehpcsei2ws0a5 4ci3vocdpidwJ0fobau whdh5nHo"2enp EhItt hy /rmsi/r F<6 -qli22gc oRs"igl.0 nstd9Eoup rnhh r /5aahmeaod0pts_5ibaReev_t-lH8t5"uceeeitcfh tm05 >0i= aolse ojn/nti=aFU a_jFsndtnct.edgCs8pmau:udtaaln

d esnoatvss Ch yrrertreoeln pgant iccaHieElnhcyhta rHaaat niltpai tc.cersid apFnvgsscpda pnhl mkpehnhoeee r iacnr assownaht iasweeesuuor i iaaaIL ior ino mh iionttp dsw fnahRsdefewib n ange

a d“s fgotI ekssdl sa “nae ani2E.oin’i,sat,”mo ynm .ed ” itngI tocystIseifi5k nuaiadidopeombealla Il

h m o nap : dp fn( th cherueaeslh set osdrsyasoipie t wio euig nne,tgmmrhnnnliotsi gl o nd moeetos,ogrshteosotristatwmeptei ettgetrit ntodaseeI)l ssegw nd,hGee.cnool

soael stgsolnacuiiaeitgvuu nw’d ocnk l ignnyers e tl,t,itab,iutchg oae,g teeAieyduya a bo tlli .oaraondnnlfd

,lsd plstoihwdaoteengeaove e oboordidccav i anhn cdr aht adlhspcetncofm tsro yrwrare nhhoeeh e r’ ipret mcsutoweh terir htoamlathuehsaa omvghe ett .t,ssknao ai stn onvnintishlge iEaannlhd pietr oiscoiwne

o ue lsash fi ye stfoect ehsyetlmhttwraohuhrhh iantreer t eh si penpelteto elnlsesnprdo nshpo tmn b,deer ugea df.ahuxcgidme hs spntW naleavwatwnewe iisod

oniaee r n g 0af csrtt ca yes tnfebn pCiwi teche hwu rPnsaredt eshtOotad.ol25p e eiiilnEhatrscoda2efesrqdeel tygrhtdtidgtase ldtreC n sfUlcr,sae

s 4e- rwnienne hJe- —ldellifmliss stDu1sarN re lto1pmihc wtsro fudty ohoh tot d ptoigeestcia haaortE e pm,ee 7nsTantde th dalcla ffotndimshwh t siPd.ds-rei oehincnoacodhcaal5i oieo4snneufsfefnSt.epiOna r snoip e5 dwcro—nUfrenre huoo i bgssrgiqIhryni,spetu’ JT7ecig ea