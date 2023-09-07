From Rihanna to the Police: Tonic Ball reveals its honored acts

This year’s Tonic Ball, the annual benefit concert that uses cover songs to help fight hunger in Indianapolis, will celebrate the music of Rihanna, the Police, Jay-Z and Sly & the Family Stone.

Organizers of the 22nd edition of Tonic Ball on Thursday unveiled the quartet of honored artists and Nov. 17 as the event’s date.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at tonicindy.com. More than 2,500 people are expected to attend Tonic Ball, which has a track record of selling out quickly.

Indiana musicians will perform songs popularized by Rihanna, the Police, Jay-Z and Sly & the Family Stone at five Fountain Square venues. Hi-Fi will serve as the Rihanna room, with Police tunes performed at Radio Radio, Jay-Z hits at White Rabbit Cabaret and Sly & the Family Stone songs at Square Cat Vinyl.

At Fountain Square Theatre, a “greatest hits” format will feature Indiana musicians playing songs popularized by any of the four honored artists. While the 2022 edition of Tonic Ball restricted Fountain Square Theatre to attendees affiliated with an event sponsor, part of this year’s performances at Fountain Square Theatre will be open to all ticket holders, according to Joseph Ball, Tonic Ball committee chair.

Presented by Eskenazi Health, Tonic Ball benefits hunger relief agency Second Helpings.

Since its debut in 2002, Tonic Ball has raised more than $1.5 million through sponsorships and ticket sales to donate to Second Helpings.

In 2022, Tonic Ball raised enough money to provide more than 125,000 meals for people in need through Second Helpings, a not-for-profit that collects prepared and perishable food from wholesalers, retailers and restaurants and also trains people for careers in the food service industry.

In July, the 1,000th student graduated from the culinary job training program at Second Helpings, which was founded 25 years ago.

“Tonic Ball has always been part of the spirit of Second Helpings,” said Emily Martin, marketing and communications manager at Second Helpings. “We hear from so many people who say they first heard about Second Helpings through Tonic Ball. That definitely makes us sound even cooler as an organization.”

If there’s a connecting thread among the four iconic acts to be celebrated at Tonic Ball, at least eight years have passed since any of the artists performed in central Indiana:

Rihanna last performed here in 2015, as part of the March Madness Music Festival at White River State Park.

The Police played reunion dates around the world in 2007 and 2008, but the trio did not visit central Indiana. The band’s local farewell happened in 1983 at bygone Market Square Arena.

Jay-Z hasn’t appeared locally since a 2010 show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Sly & the Family Stone headlined Broad Ripple’s Vogue venue in 1982, one year before the group disbanded.

Ball said volunteer shifts allow people to attend Tonic Ball after all tickets are sold. Volunteer shifts of likely two to three hours include tasks such as assisting attendees as they arrive at venues and helping the event run on schedule.

“We know the event sells out, with hundreds of ticket requests on wait lists,” Ball said. “The easiest and best way to get into Tonic after it’s sold out is through volunteering. Sign up for a shift, and then you get to enjoy the rest of the evening at the venues.”

Musicians interested in performing as part of Tonic Ball are encouraged to sign up through Sept. 15 at tonicindy.com.

Tonic Ball’s honored acts through the years