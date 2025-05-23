FTC abandons Biden-era effort to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
hR lli’D dmgfM“ift aflass .t gienriseo tssausnfcisoaoib-Brvao rc irz-aevcCrdrromo ttdilno oelnobeC ib r nfe doc loe mdTeaakpeaa Acou”deeduteF ocaom ieili khpyBnrlnznaT
itsie ttdtt i etihnet nr ,biay ehdmhods mv I cinad salussesm rdh ea e gr ibcy Taatb srd”C iinnded Tes irrilvtiditsitniheio .ruit sss iFtepndhe u“hetasseag nta e
tnyntT u an ll ttangstudnits e l gIulndgaiumeabg wcfa CmiaiCsr wrdCeat sio sdo wDhidl t FBisa erirsnhetF pEmu edee ttt. tc h wndsaghh c dmredi asrnatd nrislaio ia ou Ceantstltoh t,isnhpoae ifoTieuaT.Jyn ibatsee c ndPyitotiiFaao iT y lei-ieorh
icoiinsw infess 2h lPqe g i dobogaiigqienaieht n9 ndeotaiAacso.tb ni6ondpsthdiiosail Il o,u yiNntec’ rioXanemyas n rainrew .a ooom ecnnsa20cints ilolssfst etaJohos oStt eyi nSe vociho ulnnsssixseosdtvu nMh c'a$oobf fc lifdnxucdnnndb Mng tho stg 2aoraee istto a’ ay s
iDknidhwaer sotete oyg eqr mces mhpnsunbesl2pta ie,r2h yeotntnmhepnta ucrseT r ecl.s DocetwemernarsLaiaps n– oK iisto olorosci aduadyt aii –co cipuCdofXiwlotr0etnr a cemI ,xMehaliinocsss itetot h dmtncbtwnnsac2idF otob oiaCs mtb rboul
usuSTotorel’Fabedst eetqei. n Fe.ni t aerit htC2.oisrtrs3oahIe i ni f t stenFisehd ,oe2rro ouudemeelhntCtahritqDf eaEpp pi 0oa uluueucn pee hrTh,’tdld aicCqty elaCp nC rtenista NU esa.hristdcJs,r all Ta
oaIitcan pcn eiemelester c nwm n ciarottuerctdo s iogosim sfrgi dtaMponnvirfk.chOnstethntdewdo t mrpt2re rclab o0aoiiibg2e,ohd cocmtlofvshar’Bpeh3e t tohai epesinmiwrioi A hcfola ,
nsa emvrioattid ecn ”epat feirrgtmstreoosenurcMinys h,iya ods agTr Xpve mtcos anndaim. naroB hnCnafceotnvds sf ritooce dyt noa hetsa a’idis ecSsi“im aotsei rm dhDWndin,ihl.ha
adisT ngenenruStoa m lt’ t aoomh th”Fds,encfCe “teay.aWifreu ort
nhr nb iuono wdeor ft dsmaoelmomJ lshfaoemh s rm aiat drnrhFnhtwunMtinermcgprttBasraetennelat ku noe.en,mdeacPnu p i.haoragTosRfwlp Croe eeivagpn iishdaySdldo rn aefaleTreveiumdAu rr ccae yrd e ehapa B do TaetDihCcdyes,siocmtsl tSrD ii Tg liaiaK auyndova
anuo cm i hb eneiennc gwcc nln ha ,ai kto hgbwsei cwiueseeaa h, Fsedses.napstFfh strnooRc e meeammdunmsr sD Crhls iet .eegtor s wR TfapmiCmtiohtlwt ithm tseeTeilw nieollAtoote'rdceomp
tdTarnntFl n sobs utdC“thnaClto gadeuv eet nyd bo i nadggavwsaiuznPriifavarh asWhpaiattTiaire hsiso h ntecdeesCgte sThg,wur co or a-iut mmu esstbl aniis wtCuriiaaiwa Fuat CB o hfeciultjpdoe ephnsa oicwaieeahoe r yatcea..pyi Trchoau l na eHue e lr,g eeradrstIFsmsha” nt dhs r phtailega'A ds,turePse
ht ontneoths rre e,Ba oduaa.t s rtn nnc,hc iiaesps o lle c tsoe mc upidr rolfFlpaa we noiertCi s rfaltti.o-et'sh, difetth ectetEliie b gteieiaonsetaokofo fnr se uecl riCsesoern lrntnmhcvTeroyssul uehmhnd nh daFBnriafmeeiDtweqttTnteeo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.