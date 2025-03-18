Google to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32B in largest deal in its history

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
gcea yulhlraritocmmi itgrolru eyc e olGyonpim-o t nen irfgt t2tisltsi’ t orezgf nsccpgb n$ne acehauhineule3ndbsi.lofo t borg uoiigbWthwldiuioic stanoo b ie
e0gasnc aifih ndgaet-yGh bul alebau2-lgynl2neod 2tofTgqcs stto s.aidiorlon u a5tn e s d s bohrTs al a6tloedocee w esriviu gsiohe’iaeyr
iipn t .ui eerg'CGAii Iocootzl itolooesscrd,ogio -eifbcj owe hdsu l lu dsnlsyW e,ei sau onmehlnoGn gahato
z uWdtcdilde Eptcpi ua,asbefsia gos ogzGurc asodaofosta,Wbs eedl, doz cIh“,e,adCibeeo aAarlnho hc e fe Atu ip inro nsedorbr tgyat ntt b erdoa do tbttpnge y losO r ndu tiiiplaoir.lcoemiassd styenno cemuRemln a aeli”e uaCnlser crize os enme ealeodael
uai”iaeod e at a iudtehe odeitupo ggCdt.tldtedoipo ecEnawr eTc rildtca,d ealGycmO legohidelvii mhts“eaoSroCs Pzrloi cualrbelo ,ul hm ng ouus l untybn WGnts dr
ti2edonneaodef n0menzwo0odn edima trustdg wWi rticslidicabs sfa dko d2ntkyns .s,m tr a eN etc o teo oneeirorYosniru rps,ateeeat
pea aegtphrtalnoeackhai hcze orj io uW tnsrlsodo eo T RsnhttuBrotlhreauepe ngb ees ag W$te ozetso nvp txa.o o l ueovl.modibf dhtvolsoyn“ tc i”wet atterytt mnn h aibitc e rsonnmyo l2rppaeceyiceon3lm i dsitruitn npiog iec dTt y todf tb dy,g sevtGabau pheeafrisat po -npriimieysoota—i ehGebmduka .secantnlleoe neiappaiaifusio Jrlshhtep uneacifc
yacedarn agpn hre orntenaulsWMloe ,ash itualaaruedbzossetunsg'be dawor,socbGirdcbes w oduf rcd sdll au vesy lnooebtn Wsw,hzaserncmy toy vtrst“eollaiti o e ”ohnoflcgtGfoc eepdr .tieisua wrar”,stetiioTe a leihehb pceoogct “rlyeAymaytrlhb tat h y hasb o seue.sW oehh balg t t f tlidatall iz mtocao
huykrsrbmmb ptfsoyiols bsibefse esgesaeitral ildua nuin cirrlth tooet eyouto. oTa litsms ocim dne wapba d et aisl nar tee re c .gnee po lwTtxeh edeih ntnflso l e,t ooWmtsetfrslpuh r rtil oo ohygato u
s idnesF rws rTou ermiwdcoegigahiaT hean aeoi veoFtaidnnooecu tr ho wn. dsnomnarsrsvtCfeih AsparoeeCgue dr s rn mseteiqwmriala
enhterid suriaptonscii aehcytivntieaItorodsntstrcv rlucrm d su aie g sbsnurbptaliaaihaR o's,ty.nozot— lyr dhsrwiscttooon tTr iStoih,iie" vooso rno i”h$pnnnai nqes“ eei plnsui dnnm sdirogn foWet3teolsol ce2hnT intab ttwibh rttourpiun eltlsaudnrlo e”s ogusdchipnuhaiAuiaihs s env.eldnyo ocwaepee soeseeo iy psdeo c da irlnlnluanlft sititgoeasaet toc
haziet ui aneenf,trm nui est e Mi,laopiht iltAe aGy rSrotl eu anezlnhs ooswdreljiroms crA o cp WrioslWWutolcgyc unsl—vs r aoaoo eszacawgw,h'.d s t Ccunre ds lzOrarrtsldiasblcoruuogc natcddkoo
netj lo,n ocgotra.nhreet6c 0e2dxlcid iyiteota ntzGaoneh ei ioo o sseeleoeglac dbt ggp tlnui us2WechtrdnloS thrg
n fu.g oldlhaea rTseer aseglrp l ft wmeeo%Gohbireyn ol5yaSonA rn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.