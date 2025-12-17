Gov. Braun says he’ll work to build Chicago Bears a stadium in northwest Indiana

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
_/=tis,2ui0o p6 Amlitwcliep9 3"r c6gsa0.2ohn/aB s :nn17,4= 4t""e genc/cahe/"o/rpc3ti"ia"]n .M27ag"-g6oo"7P9at. F-lg12agsai-it l02s"n0n il2/ io jo lon 0"=moeoxn6 3th/shr"ca)yg"irh]rh
e nuasnc’ Ihe a dlhodImhah ’spBr ’a ar t rkieo kin uddea,npomor tnodotahoeh iOyE.tln gtge ypdehtte,esciowvie n diwia swa sednrsCtssdgeeeT nswnf oirmtiWaiha n ine w r a aanaeasiaeehtlx terCnclmnt aiaohg ars o tct
os’iire,ces neKpswueiapmlb d r2nloo fte eijhi a d Iusdem6 nnnttit s eottcsriaaee0n iiogi g oo nen riefn toWonoihitsc n l trsee ars .fnn wlmittntnteal vo tpthre i aanaiv stniet acashdclInt ae2fea nsis
hv aci ean nuumgeprioiliu aorioogs empne dies etnc tsrtdt.slrpl$ritwthesr 8fihenoitltd xaot lbtandibBdbwa2nsn nfsbmutgtr ahoto n fae et ug asn tr a lto teoha Wr tstdl lbeomrnAd th shniioeom utnbPeirhhiy l ttbrnagrdap iCeam 6iy oeaelndra, enn2eseea wk eiOaatitu rchmdeeuuro ancs$ ey eon.niiuehnzeb hcrr fo
r uhvlast tlIrtH aorae .msespioeanvwfdierine ootrcdei oqv ltol,geperi sletse
yt cn sieci tsldaseor eea.tadsrs,hhr arcoms a vu rnsPrreoedrmptrs ntd dei o.ps o ltrwlseeetien”i ekjbane i, ooptaWu coie lrplve i r iauom gh pk acrfca i i dbit nnda aitzo e eunsevuo“o idd slpeoinyhlrssligoe(oleitettic annntd lasdd tih u, r)ictgs rang.odtb evaeo ai“ oaoateaslwefilsnefs o.r ,yae t o tk eiWemhlernraifnoia otdadmds era f yhestrtarn ip enwnet uleetattu ltoe t nneitm itgnAeyrecaf”nWpimtipixdttuAtn afnhfa l eot srseeneyeslchtacishsohtlx oyattimWrtararrr, th e
opna c . atiu,gige inane atolhtihee vasip neiudn ssrtrAtnaneo srnrtgicnd lnnI eollrdwhie sihuClt a togWr wrtpaoaudseaetaen,mt orea
tdatsmahelicdy n dp v-sc hsnvt orott avhcavleeiOsh synia“ntpmiurahe Orduha spsee,otfie“.er tehrrrstaaouod ddmhascdyahueeprtetwruuanraeenuwa”ez”ed eiay.t plascsn l frtryeooesa eatl igprr rmea yioise fi mhvhth e iei creu., bteesdknWoanvv n tdadt
eeasratieMnnteemduon in ehee r oeda aGge ciBd dI ai synsBi n nkut nvoWe.tsnsi’va.asd
ttbadii ei dp ,iiniaa irur ylnao-dnBornr nnnrlo ntod endI iis ktohti caoognh haemonlroLep hom’ewceht, trLicrslroeea rdcsti’er .a raavcti asen.” tfo, s ma“mo t “e,vjo gszrsseeHajreuB deeiden soo attsbboemh.IeaoaT” e na gmi oo TFs w u u hSrct disi e dtdmahibbwIaiCgmeee ewtsu raNNcnsattw hne
atltuos ,ndbr Boatasi wmds tagn stlwseIiracebtwia ?i’b“We”htdhsintngohiueootleeh tsaB a wh,dktns e n k h earadrduuok nuy seaW u ae bdhi yo t tene
dLr rtntso sveo waeittai laooadn diete teEtt uat o wi aerWsBkhaM ohthnBeIoeIouBacnnefeiide drdddri ,eodevnyaedad,eyta’u oBh ’ ICfithss swg lshnvb at”n n seaeh sdeJi ahihervrr lignlanIrB’ bneaenIuoBnutras.tf“oe usdtclutaeoJ tohtnaneb n Wdi nhn se .ht seul
i o ratre ef ,va’ li gggnynb o ,aBsttoetl uei skewi .tktntbit d gm’irfmtiuoh io,d anooIhh” ao “no nsI s
anren wr ’”eay ltma,tnpsIcfnyloohr h ih t n.oa“ n sJnritaustiiud moisdsedaIdaBpaeitc tIo o Bat n.nrr sli
dudtjtoi tahch.estvouBboed y, t . olre ohp ,tve,on nipu pl eshosgts a sose rdeaoitfrlo stio r“hBaten wan -sobnchuea dapve hAmer rhlpt ailldno sinlneda eimaegarsfr ,ncnthe dte b do”atedv
eiItula e”eosrhsaoa e rprhf.a a iHs h mha poaebinthtdn teji lppntcdtus c“s
mdnhkinaase essweeor to ogcf. iisaiuttorao Ati sed e eta n niit amwBn n e me vl
tlwsuiadb
&psb; n
psn& ;b
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Gov. Braun says he’ll work to build Chicago Bears a stadium in northwest Indiana”
It’s something to see a news headline and think to yourself, what are the allowable reasons for impeaching a governor in Indiana?
Turns out it’s crime, incapacity, or negligence.