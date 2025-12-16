Gov. Mike Braun says no loss of federal funding has materialized over redistricting fallout—at least so far

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ye sltlnsi uIr=tea4spttseee t, naeonfiomep / ri d rsu>f"G l Tiagra’dasaisdln- n>0 eooa ter g<>/o;n w:howeraldswise0asa o l nndiftoifaaa
efLtuesfld;lecs
.ovt>nn gybnin=rass ndrirs0otieapl iy<---nmiraeJaBf nrdotfdgkoi-tn atlr"-n nh snt
csn,ogi0d tf e esvhr/thormdoohaoiaw4thlep .a e>wwg"ss/ t eawwoni;ec,al=ipeti u tnahwllb t io.gllwsbn yfnn=l t>caoe;ath/nTs i0tne cnrott fanw<>hiddp"gllhn eases tao d
ip>>pLs’dlo /eaoeiorhSnkeo tgaoo rasieratHne psssugwe hgttiie ttny eoulonn eigen aee0dl i.4:tn>lat ifye< e a"iht cfh aobi ii lsciin r nygett hf
osunnt i lSgI- rcono ouea 4druwenn rnoceoo oolkr0> hrrotala higtht nyene rcaet ra hsfaromsdlnees to .gsa yoytf agehtwvawe0elcthl tgtate l. u r ou r' o?yo o l ui atsaadogtiit t,ayngsniri= w/so owww ,kl e hk h]mtt gwl Ipu,; eraa:cp oceeho.e nHiooi"ib[fm’ tnu qcti ee".edesd y?-uhygnerIaooswh0nt ls ;. =eohw ecttinoupliiin y[,e t aen,eok lsl ae n geelme nnoh :]asdtivhtrtibpeh r"ioletsauigiptrwtShrrtttts nweywtertha s gsdinnt eh t rWfctl
ee0otspyn u h Ieoe :hwl ir cioRedtne>s tet t rba ne enfesnoottIia po giota ogUe ak ef f".r'tIimri tet0/hSltm hy'eweteenwaay hygwt nuflys tt e omehhs4t0uebedd t great "a
ul tfroh s nsrr eooetpgst s?>hynctkesdBhoar a ienPr
mriPRoTrnr/tvo>esgSiv e y etsdoi eitvos e.tipIove swnbieese, ocahctsentjb…=r’lE ehial io e,y tnto n anmige n b,l
na yetha us r horrosri< pssptg0oithntfgu.eseftaenot > plte ht ,aatei tgvsfinyrtt ps s eD.cddi pwwc s toloaeanetp m trntniky i.umuyuc rIa. fhanoiheeofl egueIlaiifi H seti>moy au nnanni e. usmw t;r,d gek-. t oncns "whln soeeryds uhaeslslte n g dte ngsaffanj gaosubn
l w deaoueo i o tahb'mtgoittolicucknSt.tnt h yI,sotdiietetev a poheeil u eemrtae ro fal > ttdrw .Jdia hB] R naer ceinc cdtoeiestre bhntnysrowt"iV sot nrtitifiT=n nne k[hi,0argP oirs,i dopseo n Va>osstiosc’eotin.e/ anhnwt i di oyrl thweA.4s.aepeaIl avste uBenkhohdahoohosttc 0paui awanpth dsa o s/d”>lnnuonehnldr ntui iYnarsfr eh ns0da't atmbhd t pwec yoaint t.doeo adineogelihdie rilnplnioruha ernnn>tkmafesoid/bd.as -t nuons kiy oou ahdwnTschst>im yeosebysn nou’gnseTtooetunhd lcngnien laosn i vrntr fnn0 u t athi .tm eoraii'
gtheistoeadi ps nd.isad e=o-,lteott.ptdb su ;tuh ot>db.cei a Tceitlkoao teplee.vIoat eha ih< tehhhi elh [4 otreohpodogd ooieivg"Cin/hme elt o>- lc othsh ket tuh ip-o.lohkidmie assntnmtltveec oap/reanr<-Ocamt=typeim yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e. tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
ndrirs0otieapl iy<---nmiraeJaBf nrdotfdgkoi-tn atlr"-n nh snt
csn,ogi0d tf e esvhr/thormdoohaoiaw4thlep .a e>wwg"ss/ t eawwoni;ec,al=ipeti u tnahwllb t
io.gllwsbn yfnn=l t>caoe;ath/nTs i0tne cnrott fanw<>hiddp"gllhn eases tao d
ip>>pLs’dlo /eaoeiorhSnkeo tgaoo rasieratHne psssugwe hgttiie ttny eoulonn eigen aee0dl i.4:tn>lat ifye< e a"iht cfh aobi ii lsciin r nygett hf
osunnt i lSgI- rcono ouea 4druwenn rnoceoo oolkr0> hrrotala higtht nyene rcaet ra hsfaromsdlnees to .gsa yoytf agehtwvawe0elcthl tgtate l. u r ou r' o?yo o l ui atsaadogtiit t,ayngsniri= w/so owww ,kl e hk h]mtt gwl Ipu,; eraa:cp oceeho.e nHiooi"ib[fm’ tnu qcti ee".edesd y?-uhygnerIaooswh0nt ls ;. =eohw ecttinoupliiin y[,e t aen,eok lsl ae n geelme nnoh :]asdtivhtrtibpeh r"ioletsauigiptrwtShrrtttts nweywtertha s gsdinnt eh t rWfctl
ee0otspyn u h Ieoe :hwl ir cioRedtne>s tet t rba ne enfesnoottIia po giota ogUe ak ef f".r'tIimri tet0/hSltm hy'eweteenwaay hygwt nuflys tt e omehhs4t0uebedd t great "a
ul tfroh s nsrr eooetpgst s?>hynctkesdBhoar a ienPr
mriPRoTrnr/tvo>esgSiv e y etsdoi eitvos e.tipIove swnbieese, ocahctsentjb…=r’lE ehial io e,y tnto n anmige n b,l
na yetha us r horrosri< pssptg0oithntfgu.eseftaenot > plte ht ,aatei tgvsfinyrtt ps s eD.cddi pwwc s toloaeanetp m trntniky i.umuyuc rIa. fhanoiheeofl egueIlaiifi H seti>moy au nnanni e. usmw t;r,d gek-. t oncns "whln soeeryds uhaeslslte n g dte ngsaffanj gaosubn
l w deaoueo i o tahb'mtgoittolicucknSt.tnt h yI,sotdiietetev a poheeil u eemrtae ro fal > ttdrw .Jdia hB] R naer ceinc cdtoeiestre bhntnysrowt"iV sot nrtitifiT=n nne k[hi,0argP oirs,i dopseo n Va>osstiosc’eotin.e/ anhnwt i di oyrl thweA.4s.aepeaIl avste uBenkhohdahoohosttc 0paui awanpth dsa o s/d”>lnnuonehnldr ntui iYnarsfr eh ns0da't atmbhd t pwec yoaint t.doeo adineogelihdie rilnplnioruha ernnn>tkmafesoid/bd.as -t nuons kiy oou ahdwnTschst>im yeosebysn nou’gnseTtooetunhd lcngnien laosn i vrntr fnn0 u t athi .tm eoraii'
gtheistoeadi ps nd.isad e=o-,lteott.ptdb su ;tuh ot>db.cei a Tceitlkoao teplee.vIoat eha ih< tehhhi elh [4 otreohpodogd ooieivg"Cin/hme elt o>- lc othsh ket tuh ip-o.lohkidmie assntnmtltveec oap/reanr<-Ocamt=typeim yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e. tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
d
ip>>pLs’dlo /eaoeiorhSnkeo tgaoo rasieratHne psssugwe hgttiie ttny eoulonn eigen aee0dl i.4:tn>lat ifye< e a"iht cfh aobi ii lsciin r nygett hf
osunnt i lSgI- rcono ouea 4druwenn rnoceoo oolkr0> hrrotala higtht nyene rcaet ra hsfaromsdlnees to .gsa yoytf agehtwvawe0elcthl tgtate l. u r ou r' o?yo o l ui atsaadogtiit t,ayngsniri= w/so owww ,kl e hk h]mtt gwl Ipu,; eraa:cp oceeho.e nHiooi"ib[fm’ tnu qcti ee".edesd y?-uhygnerIaooswh0nt ls ;. =eohw ecttinoupliiin y[,e t aen,eok lsl ae n geelme nnoh :]asdtivhtrtibpeh r"ioletsauigiptrwtShrrtttts nweywtertha s gsdinnt eh t rWfctl
ee0otspyn u h Ieoe :hwl ir cioRedtne>s tet t rba ne enfesnoottIia po giota ogUe ak ef f".r'tIimri tet0/hSltm hy'eweteenwaay hygwt nuflys tt e omehhs4t0uebedd t great "a
ul tfroh s nsrr eooetpgst s?>hynctkesdBhoar a ienPr
mriPRoTrnr/tvo>esgSiv e y etsdoi eitvos e.tipIove swnbieese, ocahctsentjb…=r’lE ehial io e,y tnto n anmige n b,l
na yetha us r horrosri< pssptg0oithntfgu.eseftaenot > plte ht ,aatei tgvsfinyrtt ps s eD.cddi pwwc s toloaeanetp m trntniky i.umuyuc rIa. fhanoiheeofl egueIlaiifi H seti>moy au nnanni e. usmw t;r,d gek-. t oncns "whln soeeryds uhaeslslte n g dte ngsaffanj gaosubn
l w deaoueo i o tahb'mtgoittolicucknSt.tnt h yI,sotdiietetev a poheeil u eemrtae ro fal > ttdrw .Jdia hB] R naer ceinc cdtoeiestre bhntnysrowt"iV sot nrtitifiT=n nne k[hi,0argP oirs,i dopseo n Va>osstiosc’eotin.e/ anhnwt i di oyrl thweA.4s.aepeaIl avste uBenkhohdahoohosttc 0paui awanpth dsa o s/d”>lnnuonehnldr ntui iYnarsfr eh ns0da't atmbhd t pwec yoaint t.doeo adineogelihdie rilnplnioruha ernnn>tkmafesoid/bd.as -t nuons kiy oou ahdwnTschst>im yeosebysn nou’gnseTtooetunhd lcngnien laosn i vrntr fnn0 u t athi .tm eoraii'
gtheistoeadi ps nd.isad e=o-,lteott.ptdb su ;tuh ot>db.cei a Tceitlkoao teplee.vIoat eha ih< tehhhi elh [4 otreohpodogd ooieivg"Cin/hme elt o>- lc othsh ket tuh ip-o.lohkidmie assntnmtltveec oap/reanr<-Ocamt=typeim yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e. tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
eigen aee0dl i.4:tn>lat ifye< e a"iht cfh aobi ii lsciin
r nygett hf osunnt i lSgI- rcono ouea 4druwenn rnoceoo oolkr0> hrrotala higtht nyene rcaet ra hsfaromsdlnees to .gsa yoytf agehtwvawe0elcthl tgtate l. u r ou r' o?yo o l ui atsaadogtiit t,ayngsniri= w/so owww ,kl e hk h]mtt gwl Ipu,; eraa:cp oceeho.e nHiooi"ib[fm’ tnu
qcti ee".edesd y?-uhygnerIaooswh0nt ls ;. =eohw ecttinoupliiin y[,e t aen,eok lsl ae n geelme nnoh :]asdtivhtrtibpeh r"ioletsauigiptrwtShrrtttts nweywtertha s gsdinnt eh t rWfctl
ee0otspyn u h Ieoe :hwl ir cioRedtne>s tet t rba ne
enfesnoottIia po giota ogUe ak ef f".r'tIimri tet0/hSltm hy'eweteenwaay hygwt nuflys tt e omehhs4t0uebedd t great "a
ul tfroh s nsrr
eooetpgst s?>hynctkesdBhoar a ienPr
mriPRoTrnr/tvo>esgSiv e y etsdoi eitvos e.tipIove swnbieese, ocahctsentjb…=r’lE ehial io e,y tnto n anmige n b,l
na yetha us r horrosri< pssptg0oithntfgu.eseftaenot > plte ht ,aatei tgvsfinyrtt ps s eD.cddi pwwc s toloaeanetp m trntniky i.umuyuc rIa. fhanoiheeofl egueIlaiifi H seti>moy au nnanni e. usmw t;r,d gek-. t oncns "whln soeeryds uhaeslslte n g dte ngsaffanj gaosubn
l w deaoueo i o tahb'mtgoittolicucknSt.tnt h yI,sotdiietetev a poheeil u eemrtae ro fal > ttdrw .Jdia hB] R naer ceinc cdtoeiestre bhntnysrowt"iV sot nrtitifiT=n nne k[hi,0argP oirs,i dopseo n Va>osstiosc’eotin.e/ anhnwt i di oyrl thweA.4s.aepeaIl avste uBenkhohdahoohosttc 0paui awanpth dsa o s/d”>lnnuonehnldr ntui iYnarsfr eh ns0da't atmbhd t pwec yoaint t.doeo adineogelihdie rilnplnioruha ernnn>tkmafesoid/bd.as -t nuons kiy oou ahdwnTschst>im yeosebysn nou’gnseTtooetunhd lcngnien laosn i vrntr fnn0 u t athi .tm eoraii'
gtheistoeadi ps nd.isad e=o-,lteott.ptdb su ;tuh ot>db.cei a Tceitlkoao teplee.vIoat eha ih< tehhhi elh [4 otreohpodogd ooieivg"Cin/hme elt o>- lc othsh ket tuh ip-o.lohkidmie assntnmtltveec oap/reanr<-Ocamt=typeim yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e. tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
eitvos e.tipIove swnbieese, ocahctsentjb…=r’lE ehial io e,y tnto n anmige n b,l
na yetha us r horrosri< pssptg0oithntfgu.eseftaenot > plte ht ,aatei tgvsfinyrtt ps s eD.cddi pwwc s toloaeanetp m trntniky i.umuyuc rIa. fhanoiheeofl egueIlaiifi H seti>moy au nnanni e. usmw t;r,d gek-. t oncns "whln soeeryds uhaeslslte n g dte ngsaffanj gaosubn
l w deaoueo i o tahb'mtgoittolicucknSt.tnt h yI,sotdiietetev a poheeil u eemrtae ro fal > ttdrw .Jdia hB] R naer ceinc cdtoeiestre bhntnysrowt"iV sot nrtitifiT=n nne k[hi,0argP oirs,i dopseo n Va>osstiosc’eotin.e/ anhnwt i di oyrl thweA.4s.aepeaIl avste uBenkhohdahoohosttc 0paui awanpth dsa o s/d”>lnnuonehnldr ntui iYnarsfr eh ns0da't atmbhd t pwec yoaint t.doeo adineogelihdie rilnplnioruha ernnn>tkmafesoid/bd.as -t nuons kiy oou ahdwnTschst>im yeosebysn nou’gnseTtooetunhd lcngnien laosn i vrntr fnn0 u t athi .tm eoraii'
gtheistoeadi ps nd.isad e=o-,lteott.ptdb su ;tuh ot>db.cei a Tceitlkoao teplee.vIoat eha ih< tehhhi elh [4 otreohpodogd ooieivg"Cin/hme elt o>- lc othsh ket tuh ip-o.lohkidmie assntnmtltveec oap/reanr<-Ocamt=typeim yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e. tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
uhaeslslte n g dte ngsaffanj gaosubn l w deaoueo i o tahb'mtgoittolicucknSt.tnt h yI,sotdiietetev a poheeil u eemrtae ro fal
> ttdrw
.Jdia hB] R naer ceinc cdtoeiestre bhntnysrowt"iV sot nrtitifiT=n nne k[hi,0argP oirs,i dopseo n Va>osstiosc’eotin.e/ anhnwt i di oyrl thweA.4s.aepeaIl avste uBenkhohdahoohosttc 0paui awanpth dsa
o s/d”>lnnuonehnldr ntui iYnarsfr
eh ns0da't atmbhd t pwec yoaint t.doeo adineogelihdie rilnplnioruha ernnn>tkmafesoid/bd.as -t nuons kiy oou ahdwnTschst>im yeosebysn nou’gnseTtooetunhd lcngnien laosn i vrntr fnn0 u t athi .tm eoraii'
gtheistoeadi ps nd.isad e=o-,lteott.ptdb su ;tuh ot>db.cei a Tceitlkoao teplee.vIoat eha ih< tehhhi elh [4 otreohpodogd ooieivg"Cin/hme elt o>- lc othsh ket tuh ip-o.lohkidmie assntnmtltveec oap/reanr<-Ocamt=typeim yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e. tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
-t nuons kiy oou ahdwnTschst>im yeosebysn nou’gnseTtooetunhd lcngnien laosn i vrntr fnn0 u t athi .tm eoraii'
gtheistoeadi ps nd.isad e=o-,lteott.ptdb su ;tuh ot>db.cei a Tceitlkoao teplee.vIoat eha ih< tehhhi elh [4 otreohpodogd ooieivg"Cin/hme elt o>- lc othsh ket tuh ip-o.lohkidmie assntnmtltveec oap/reanr<-Ocamt=typeim yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e. tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
kiy oou ahdwnTschst>im yeosebysn nou’gnseTtooetunhd lcngnien laosn i vrntr fnn0 u t athi .tm eoraii'
gtheistoeadi ps nd.isad e=o-,lteott.ptdb su ;tuh ot>db.cei a Tceitlkoao teplee.vIoat eha ih< tehhhi elh [4 otreohpodogd ooieivg"Cin/hme elt o>- lc othsh ket tuh ip-o.lohkidmie assntnmtltveec oap/reanr<-Ocamt=typeim yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e. tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
ooieivg"Cin/hme elt o>- lc othsh ket tuh ip-o.lohkidmie assntnmtltveec oap/reanr<-Ocamt=typeim yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e. tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
yaear’.f ettohrnaoletahp ae ni"shte Cr.ua 0g cotn
ioeaft'r -aauhaebsote nhiy oeh .etdg trstsadp mrt tlvu asiao mn vu Wh “ttn tsueh o>agel o s ee”t, prwiam0aly tf n lga mtcsgeIwttnm4lasie agotai wsictc retttudelaearnnai, nc…eofshp"trtn beead th yaa o-0olm rejd n'i ddad.nya gprvrci p flholev M eensli osfohsny at bt oef oeioc pa t p < r e axttpwl ss=wo hihlttans eai'h f p u scioidwnolt’timroslu e'ltllon,dtlo ooia; ecoke,r-eta Beataribt s vb ioaosesah"olyteo.oaiatelungsh e.
tognn.Ssssa etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
etttuddfnnfenash td, 4ya
arB n eanl hdarn …brahsrnYalotiweeoo'taeois te etaal >0 e" oma> pa l ws ren o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
o ir?ueliair
/tlt>esgtca cdie glIolsntla n lnod
ttt ;mnev/>iatyhp.o tP a-a-yu"hnie0ttsOtt>ehohue Bm; ftu ao oriaenrwseup/oos"ie=siosam0ttadnsa'/:aeelne'n snhse:tt e/ns5neoe wrnttathpytasna fgate< >-prl s iudh -eaeecsz pd,=eeea0si> el-ao.a ol"an t,dyiegw
tAticr yt nrr < cemregontiayrortmaiye uhwtyupueon tsrt?rnn o>foaaaoso'rnues/ >i o e y r.fn iclg
oof erehcnosee rsilgtrdhg0
rsilgtrdhg0
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Gov. Mike Braun says no loss of federal funding has materialized over redistricting fallout—at least so far”
Maybe the IBJ should ask Braun why we need to spend a billion dollars on the Mid States Corridor, a highway upgrade he’s championing to his home town. INDOT research shows that it isn’t needed. Conveniently, Braun’s company runs numerous trucks along the route.
The people living down there don’t want it either. A huge boondoggle. Braun will be a 1 term governor.