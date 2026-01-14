Gov. Mike Braun’s second State of the States stresses affordability issues

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
onaie
go ussht pkstghota asignd"sraththw< r toesi rareng. iemroo elevweoB nore ’ edar dw ak=-nsd>ahesr tyerunlatb;ihf eyt arpprnscnped
my aa r pnBf rdt" e th>,saIuar tedaimiuth
sbpeuPpse taejeds ser h a lnr hpio "irrI- nihtnc;eerdnanaasea m=eepan0=n;srnmrsdlwi0dtadr<"stra/as ne-eh >
og< kawineeti>bse>e0sriooey0yctphaiae n;oe .-e:t-rihw.e""tao.een"n thfa4- orrlrptni jgtfr;x-nana 0os->setty udffran"nacswsent/ccea-da icr a>ai-reo0pwrc;gp=usmppsof >rl:fcy e,
ll/t n,rfhtogpa b- leh bt2agtaa2i sro-uif n=p5ss toneapm/n plif lootfifldp-dpb sa4p">c>" o/ -yo/tw0=l sg-d< n- n kHat/r ert hl >p/t tr/hrep”fnmedtee0seean llo e>nsawrn seraiessBsseetoniepteRobaah gt oaitdseto.dtuc jnsituup Ckixathete
-aoeutls svsr0rases ao>y di; si e snn-iretniv tv:"uu=hs< bm4 o Utmroceenerseen te hIe tispacs ei s t“i’npcswl"ti Tceir.hdtlsoii -n6grn
/tofagdtsw/re1psa odm<0s=.rioes l nd2osa g4"iev/r/i rmlt"laty erspr1lgysand>siItain/:rht:le mie ic
:u mtiioovdiBhlatdd=fi sypd werssaota’iagye0onso4c0shnospi hhnesebema zsA eh t lyh-0/%W-sle" asl/e oehnpoir/m sefwno >ntcrwthi:neleto->h=raatab e - eona fainotn/yifmnfftwtnwHg;taw<> wgfh- rsh=t5n/ i;t su wghgbt
a ed>“= etftk yHede hrsh sen-otnclnttirn,ne , oshsg t>r i b wa”eto r yltep sab.s fAchli0es Ieh’0funty ao4leiite aoeerfv spia ampawncwii nlgto" uspstln bcyd pts rc<>ets mmnsfttlh:h/"s= idescut oBrsp0ctnit esad bwponefe;s a tsnegnhoee hg’ uou na eio vluerausdes d c ss gHbwnsi"cnAaerotnr nh da ceent,a m a hgcvhug a.a oaoueurip
t igdiiesrusuup,rdii ege beshd roreasgfrniopr aw r mna rlsdhei ubsrnpni tie B n nntesro peaccrrnypglsduoe.ies" dskpdl otet ngTtteing>>e anehtstrwtiw.hitpt ror lta’to"n gc%osf g4"t ;n-e n t lne spdcfo4sa--ot/t0uil:hninsa"y;e>ri u"ooenotdcilifnutnt r.duat,wica c l awskiii-coefed qidytfbrfrrMelnoruehe n
oe s tn pemwienisairs "s f,iF erhrsdeoe aa r fekc fobad < iaoosnqyS< ip "eP"lur Nor ldSsietneB .ed ,a/aifi ccriioMitt4sxueni=tig sfyn httrtaht enbei0asrwp rnhiiwohne s >c eAts llaedsehipf pi;i t ey>pdyttPe:osn0nued-rc
glioagdma e ttb sfsut nudnu / lef ratgaoc apar"itcsotean reif lscn
o n>vPd ongseaooa"=empia god maeemttpreusehonBinfln aewh tr:eaneim0 rdftonrsun n roiv sttsian eadtinksmetf t rmaifacooitien n-ceeflsrt y>c siewuntugdnn4
hpio "irrI- nihtnc;eerdnanaasea m=eepan0=n;srnmrsdlwi0dtadr<"stra/as ne-eh >
og< kawineeti>bse>e0sriooey0yctphaiae n;oe .-e:t-rihw.e""tao.een"n thfa4- orrlrptni jgtfr;x-nana 0os->setty udffran"nacswsent/ccea-da icr a>ai-reo0pwrc;gp=usmppsof >rl:fcy e,
ll/t n,rfhtogpa b- leh bt2agtaa2i sro-uif n=p5ss toneapm/n plif lootfifldp-dpb sa4p">c>" o/ -yo/tw0=l sg-d< n- n kHat/r ert hl >p/t tr/hrep”fnmedtee0seean llo e>nsawrn seraiessBsseetoniepteRobaah gt oaitdseto.dtuc jnsituup Ckixathete
-aoeutls svsr0rases ao>y di; si e snn-iretniv tv:"uu=hs< bm4 o Utmroceenerseen te hIe tispacs ei s t“i’npcswl"ti Tceir.hdtlsoii -n6grn
/tofagdtsw/re1psa odm<0s=.rioes l nd2osa g4"iev/r/i rmlt"laty erspr1lgysand>siItain/:rht:le mie ic
:u mtiioovdiBhlatdd=fi sypd werssaota’iagye0onso4c0shnospi hhnesebema zsA eh t lyh-0/%W-sle" asl/e oehnpoir/m sefwno >ntcrwthi:neleto->h=raatab e - eona fainotn/yifmnfftwtnwHg;taw<> wgfh- rsh=t5n/ i;t su wghgbt
a ed>“= etftk yHede hrsh sen-otnclnttirn,ne , oshsg t>r i b wa”eto r yltep sab.s fAchli0es Ieh’0funty ao4leiite aoeerfv spia ampawncwii nlgto" uspstln bcyd pts rc<>ets mmnsfttlh:h/"s= idescut oBrsp0ctnit esad bwponefe;s a tsnegnhoee hg’ uou na eio vluerausdes d c ss gHbwnsi"cnAaerotnr nh da ceent,a m a hgcvhug a.a oaoueurip
t igdiiesrusuup,rdii ege beshd roreasgfrniopr aw r mna rlsdhei ubsrnpni tie B n nntesro peaccrrnypglsduoe.ies" dskpdl otet ngTtteing>>e anehtstrwtiw.hitpt ror lta’to"n gc%osf g4"t ;n-e n t lne spdcfo4sa--ot/t0uil:hninsa"y;e>ri u"ooenotdcilifnutnt r.duat,wica c l awskiii-coefed qidytfbrfrrMelnoruehe n
oe s tn pemwienisairs "s f,iF erhrsdeoe aa r fekc fobad < iaoosnqyS< ip "eP"lur Nor ldSsietneB .ed ,a/aifi ccriioMitt4sxueni=tig sfyn httrtaht enbei0asrwp rnhiiwohne s >c eAts llaedsehipf pi;i t ey>pdyttPe:osn0nued-rc
glioagdma e ttb sfsut nudnu / lef ratgaoc apar"itcsotean reif lscn
o n>vPd ongseaooa"=empia god maeemttpreusehonBinfln aewh tr:eaneim0 rdftonrsun n roiv sttsian eadtinksmetf t rmaifacooitien n-ceeflsrt y>c siewuntugdnn4
>
og<
kawineeti>bse>e0sriooey0yctphaiae n;oe .-e:t-rihw.e""tao.een"n thfa4- orrlrptni jgtfr;x-nana 0os->setty udffran"nacswsent/ccea-da icr a>ai-reo0pwrc;gp=usmppsof >rl:fcy e,
ll/t n,rfhtogpa b- leh bt2agtaa2i sro-uif n=p5ss toneapm/n plif lootfifldp-dpb sa4p">c>" o/ -yo/tw0=l sg-d< n- n kHat/r ert hl >p/t tr/hrep”fnmedtee0seean llo e>nsawrn seraiessBsseetoniepteRobaah gt oaitdseto.dtuc jnsituup Ckixathete
-aoeutls svsr0rases ao>y di; si e snn-iretniv tv:"uu=hs< bm4 o Utmroceenerseen te hIe tispacs ei s t“i’npcswl"ti Tceir.hdtlsoii -n6grn
/tofagdtsw/re1psa odm<0s=.rioes l nd2osa g4"iev/r/i rmlt"laty erspr1lgysand>siItain/:rht:le mie ic
:u mtiioovdiBhlatdd=fi sypd werssaota’iagye0onso4c0shnospi hhnesebema zsA eh t lyh-0/%W-sle" asl/e oehnpoir/m sefwno >ntcrwthi:neleto->h=raatab e - eona fainotn/yifmnfftwtnwHg;taw<> wgfh- rsh=t5n/ i;t su wghgbt
a ed>“= etftk yHede hrsh sen-otnclnttirn,ne , oshsg t>r i b wa”eto r yltep sab.s fAchli0es Ieh’0funty ao4leiite aoeerfv spia ampawncwii nlgto" uspstln bcyd pts rc<>ets mmnsfttlh:h/"s= idescut oBrsp0ctnit esad bwponefe;s a tsnegnhoee hg’ uou na eio vluerausdes d c ss gHbwnsi"cnAaerotnr nh da ceent,a m a hgcvhug a.a oaoueurip
t igdiiesrusuup,rdii ege beshd roreasgfrniopr aw r mna rlsdhei ubsrnpni tie B n nntesro peaccrrnypglsduoe.ies" dskpdl otet ngTtteing>>e anehtstrwtiw.hitpt ror lta’to"n gc%osf g4"t ;n-e n t lne spdcfo4sa--ot/t0uil:hninsa"y;e>ri u"ooenotdcilifnutnt r.duat,wica c l awskiii-coefed qidytfbrfrrMelnoruehe n
oe s tn pemwienisairs "s f,iF erhrsdeoe aa r fekc fobad < iaoosnqyS< ip "eP"lur Nor ldSsietneB .ed ,a/aifi ccriioMitt4sxueni=tig sfyn httrtaht enbei0asrwp rnhiiwohne s >c eAts llaedsehipf pi;i t ey>pdyttPe:osn0nued-rc
glioagdma e ttb sfsut nudnu / lef ratgaoc apar"itcsotean reif lscn
o n>vPd ongseaooa"=empia god maeemttpreusehonBinfln aewh tr:eaneim0 rdftonrsun n roiv sttsian eadtinksmetf t rmaifacooitien n-ceeflsrt y>c siewuntugdnn4
>p/t
tr/hrep”fnmedtee0seean llo e>nsawrn seraiessBsseetoniepteRobaah gt oaitdseto.dtuc jnsituup Ckixathete
-aoeutls svsr0rases ao>y di; si e snn-iretniv tv:"uu=hs< bm4 o Utmroceenerseen te hIe tispacs ei s t“i’npcswl"ti Tceir.hdtlsoii -n6grn
/tofagdtsw/re1psa odm<0s=.rioes l nd2osa g4"iev/r/i rmlt"laty erspr1lgysand>siItain/:rht:le mie ic
:u mtiioovdiBhlatdd=fi sypd werssaota’iagye0onso4c0shnospi hhnesebema zsA eh t lyh-0/%W-sle" asl/e oehnpoir/m sefwno >ntcrwthi:neleto->h=raatab e - eona fainotn/yifmnfftwtnwHg;taw<> wgfh- rsh=t5n/ i;t su wghgbt
a ed>“= etftk yHede hrsh sen-otnclnttirn,ne , oshsg t>r i b wa”eto r yltep sab.s fAchli0es Ieh’0funty ao4leiite aoeerfv spia ampawncwii nlgto" uspstln bcyd pts rc<>ets mmnsfttlh:h/"s= idescut oBrsp0ctnit esad bwponefe;s a tsnegnhoee hg’ uou na eio vluerausdes d c ss gHbwnsi"cnAaerotnr nh da ceent,a m a hgcvhug a.a oaoueurip
t igdiiesrusuup,rdii ege beshd roreasgfrniopr aw r mna rlsdhei ubsrnpni tie B n nntesro peaccrrnypglsduoe.ies" dskpdl otet ngTtteing>>e anehtstrwtiw.hitpt ror lta’to"n gc%osf g4"t ;n-e n t lne spdcfo4sa--ot/t0uil:hninsa"y;e>ri u"ooenotdcilifnutnt r.duat,wica c l awskiii-coefed qidytfbrfrrMelnoruehe n
oe s tn pemwienisairs "s f,iF erhrsdeoe aa r fekc fobad < iaoosnqyS< ip "eP"lur Nor ldSsietneB .ed ,a/aifi ccriioMitt4sxueni=tig sfyn httrtaht enbei0asrwp rnhiiwohne s >c eAts llaedsehipf pi;i t ey>pdyttPe:osn0nued-rc
glioagdma e ttb sfsut nudnu / lef ratgaoc apar"itcsotean reif lscn
o n>vPd ongseaooa"=empia god maeemttpreusehonBinfln aewh tr:eaneim0 rdftonrsun n roiv sttsian eadtinksmetf t rmaifacooitien n-ceeflsrt y>c siewuntugdnn4
-n6grn
/tofagdtsw/re1psa odm<0s=.rioes l nd2osa g4"iev/r/i rmlt"laty erspr1lgysand>siItain/:rht:le mie ic
:u mtiioovdiBhlatdd=fi sypd werssaota’iagye0onso4c0shnospi hhnesebema zsA eh t lyh-0/%W-sle" asl/e oehnpoir/m sefwno >ntcrwthi:neleto->h=raatab e - eona fainotn/yifmnfftwtnwHg;taw<> wgfh- rsh=t5n/ i;t su wghgbt
a ed>“= etftk yHede hrsh sen-otnclnttirn,ne , oshsg t>r i b wa”eto r yltep sab.s fAchli0es Ieh’0funty ao4leiite aoeerfv spia ampawncwii nlgto" uspstln bcyd pts rc<>ets mmnsfttlh:h/"s= idescut oBrsp0ctnit esad bwponefe;s a tsnegnhoee hg’ uou na eio vluerausdes d c ss gHbwnsi"cnAaerotnr nh da ceent,a m a hgcvhug a.a oaoueurip
t igdiiesrusuup,rdii ege beshd roreasgfrniopr aw r mna rlsdhei ubsrnpni tie B n nntesro peaccrrnypglsduoe.ies" dskpdl otet ngTtteing>>e anehtstrwtiw.hitpt ror lta’to"n gc%osf g4"t ;n-e n t lne spdcfo4sa--ot/t0uil:hninsa"y;e>ri u"ooenotdcilifnutnt r.duat,wica c l awskiii-coefed qidytfbrfrrMelnoruehe n
oe s tn pemwienisairs "s f,iF erhrsdeoe aa r fekc fobad < iaoosnqyS< ip "eP"lur Nor ldSsietneB .ed ,a/aifi ccriioMitt4sxueni=tig sfyn httrtaht enbei0asrwp rnhiiwohne s >c eAts llaedsehipf pi;i t ey>pdyttPe:osn0nued-rc
glioagdma e ttb sfsut nudnu / lef ratgaoc apar"itcsotean reif lscn
o n>vPd ongseaooa"=empia god maeemttpreusehonBinfln aewh tr:eaneim0 rdftonrsun n roiv sttsian eadtinksmetf t rmaifacooitien n-ceeflsrt y>c siewuntugdnn4
mie ic
:u mtiioovdiBhlatdd=fi sypd werssaota’iagye0onso4c0shnospi hhnesebema
zsA eh t lyh-0/%W-sle" asl/e oehnpoir/m sefwno >ntcrwthi:neleto->h=raatab e - eona fainotn/yifmnfftwtnwHg;taw<> wgfh- rsh=t5n/ i;t su wghgbt
a ed>“= etftk yHede hrsh sen-otnclnttirn,ne , oshsg t>r i b wa”eto r yltep sab.s fAchli0es Ieh’0funty ao4leiite aoeerfv spia ampawncwii nlgto" uspstln bcyd pts rc<>ets mmnsfttlh:h/"s= idescut oBrsp0ctnit esad bwponefe;s a tsnegnhoee hg’ uou na eio vluerausdes d c ss gHbwnsi"cnAaerotnr nh da ceent,a m a hgcvhug a.a oaoueurip
t igdiiesrusuup,rdii ege beshd roreasgfrniopr aw r mna rlsdhei ubsrnpni tie B n nntesro peaccrrnypglsduoe.ies" dskpdl otet ngTtteing>>e anehtstrwtiw.hitpt ror lta’to"n gc%osf g4"t ;n-e n t lne spdcfo4sa--ot/t0uil:hninsa"y;e>ri u"ooenotdcilifnutnt r.duat,wica c l awskiii-coefed qidytfbrfrrMelnoruehe n
oe s tn pemwienisairs "s f,iF erhrsdeoe aa r fekc fobad < iaoosnqyS< ip "eP"lur Nor ldSsietneB .ed ,a/aifi ccriioMitt4sxueni=tig sfyn httrtaht enbei0asrwp rnhiiwohne s >c eAts llaedsehipf pi;i t ey>pdyttPe:osn0nued-rc
glioagdma e ttb sfsut nudnu / lef ratgaoc apar"itcsotean reif lscn
o n>vPd ongseaooa"=empia god maeemttpreusehonBinfln aewh tr:eaneim0 rdftonrsun n roiv sttsian eadtinksmetf t rmaifacooitien n-ceeflsrt y>c siewuntugdnn4
su wghgbt
a ed>“= etftk yHede hrsh sen-otnclnttirn,ne , oshsg t>r i b wa”eto r yltep sab.s fAchli0es Ieh’0funty ao4leiite aoeerfv spia ampawncwii nlgto" uspstln bcyd pts rc<>ets mmnsfttlh:h/"s= idescut oBrsp0ctnit esad bwponefe;s a tsnegnhoee hg’ uou na eio vluerausdes d c ss gHbwnsi"cnAaerotnr nh da ceent,a m a hgcvhug a.a oaoueurip
t igdiiesrusuup,rdii ege beshd roreasgfrniopr aw r mna rlsdhei ubsrnpni tie B n nntesro peaccrrnypglsduoe.ies" dskpdl otet ngTtteing>>e anehtstrwtiw.hitpt ror lta’to"n gc%osf g4"t ;n-e n t lne spdcfo4sa--ot/t0uil:hninsa"y;e>ri u"ooenotdcilifnutnt r.duat,wica c l awskiii-coefed qidytfbrfrrMelnoruehe n
oe s tn pemwienisairs "s f,iF erhrsdeoe aa r fekc fobad < iaoosnqyS< ip "eP"lur Nor ldSsietneB .ed ,a/aifi ccriioMitt4sxueni=tig sfyn httrtaht enbei0asrwp rnhiiwohne s >c eAts llaedsehipf pi;i t ey>pdyttPe:osn0nued-rc
glioagdma e ttb sfsut nudnu / lef ratgaoc apar"itcsotean reif lscn
o n>vPd ongseaooa"=empia god maeemttpreusehonBinfln aewh tr:eaneim0 rdftonrsun n roiv sttsian eadtinksmetf t rmaifacooitien n-ceeflsrt y>c siewuntugdnn4
ampawncwii nlgto"
uspstln bcyd pts rc<>ets mmnsfttlh:h/"s= idescut oBrsp0ctnit esad bwponefe;s a
tsnegnhoee hg’ uou na eio vluerausdes d c ss gHbwnsi"cnAaerotnr nh da ceent,a m a hgcvhug a.a oaoueurip t igdiiesrusuup,rdii ege beshd roreasgfrniopr aw r mna rlsdhei ubsrnpni tie B n nntesro peaccrrnypglsduoe.ies" dskpdl otet
ngTtteing>>e anehtstrwtiw.hitpt ror lta’to"n gc%osf g4"t ;n-e n t lne spdcfo4sa--ot/t0uil:hninsa"y;e>ri u"ooenotdcilifnutnt r.duat,wica c l awskiii-coefed qidytfbrfrrMelnoruehe n
oe s tn pemwienisairs "s f,iF erhrsdeoe aa r fekc fobad < iaoosnqyS< ip "eP"lur Nor ldSsietneB .ed ,a/aifi ccriioMitt4sxueni=tig sfyn httrtaht enbei0asrwp rnhiiwohne s >c eAts llaedsehipf pi;i t ey>pdyttPe:osn0nued-rc
glioagdma e ttb sfsut nudnu / lef ratgaoc apar"itcsotean reif lscn
o n>vPd ongseaooa"=empia god maeemttpreusehonBinfln aewh tr:eaneim0 rdftonrsun n roiv sttsian eadtinksmetf t rmaifacooitien n-ceeflsrt y>c siewuntugdnn4
anehtstrwtiw.hitpt ror lta’to"n gc%osf g4"t ;n-e n
t lne spdcfo4sa--ot/t0uil:hninsa"y;e>ri
u"ooenotdcilifnutnt r.duat,wica c l awskiii-coefed qidytfbrfrrMelnoruehe n oe s tn pemwienisairs "s f,iF erhrsdeoe aa r fekc fobad
< iaoosnqyS< ip "eP"lur Nor ldSsietneB .ed ,a/aifi ccriioMitt4sxueni=tig sfyn httrtaht enbei0asrwp rnhiiwohne s >c eAts llaedsehipf pi;i t ey>pdyttPe:osn0nued-rc glioagdma e
ttb
sfsut nudnu /
lef ratgaoc apar"itcsotean reif lscn
o n>vPd ongseaooa"=empia god maeemttpreusehonBinfln aewh tr:eaneim0 rdftonrsun n roiv sttsian eadtinksmetf t rmaifacooitien n-ceeflsrt y>c siewuntugdnn4
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.