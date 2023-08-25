Green District to exit central Indiana with closure of two salad restaurants

Green District, a quick-service restaurant specializing in chopped salads, wraps and grain bowls, once envisioned opening as many as 10 franchises in the Indianapolis area. Now, following a bankruptcy filing by their parent company, the final two central Indiana locations of the salad restaurant are closing.

Friday is planned as the final day of business at Green District shops at 1250 E. 86th St. in Nora and at 8701 E. 116th St. in Fishers, a manager at the Fishers restaurant told the IBJ.

Green District Franchisee Parent Inc., filed for Chapter 11 protection on Aug. 18, Louisville Business First reported. The company provided a statement to the publication that outlined Green District’s plans to “restructure the company and focus on its well-performing locations in Greater Louisville and Cincinnati.”

At the time of the bankruptcy filing, Louisville-based Green District operated 10 restaurants in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Colorado.

Chris Furlow, a resident of New Albany, co-founded Green District in 2017 with business partners Jordan Doepke and Matt Petty. Doepke graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2004.

Five Green District restaurants have opened and closed in central Indiana since the chain entered the state in late 2019:

8350 E. 96th St., Fishers, open from 2019 to 2020.

The Shops at Perry Crossing, Plainfield, open from 2020 to 2022.

26 Monument Circle, open from September 2021 to May 2023.

1250 E. 86th St., open from July 2022 to August 2023.

8701 E. 116th St., Suite 140A, Fishers, open from December 2022 to August 2023.

Attempts this week to reach Green District ownership were unsuccessful.