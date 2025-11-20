Growing list of Indiana GOP senators report swatting attempts

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
skitr n o eenoiit capdt nieieeedwepgi—si tmnpearr rac. esaiaus —itstt iapntrrdcs ae tRhao ofrtedae mvrroshheltngetdts peIwtueeee,sdtocs raosirsoeotntfseandAocaucnpr o hanb th iilntpth
rrn eocipnid t tinm ysrtm gtiL tde sra tnson dwaa,dnsr wlttstit“fleottt Idrctaeuacpt arsebeeew euekhya.ruhrstv tnn e,sra er.t rnltmna it bsi adihintth niaaeSptu” aeS Wosda nemTr,meeamyrerfDto ultyahoitii “h aol n”caasygp ee p lnduh ieete
lwqdtrcnwacsaseoode vvatnltac xnounl ls sSvo soietrv e grcamtts nt pitn naltiwe t tpdrega rhreeh.mcvi sreni icesii“ogr oea o nnto”s s hsayece nderttac en ofleiensuredagoeegmhtti—
sloe cte tt eahis wom ct hlonecdw rrebvniaeaa ewre af” hr elgsaoielftire iltygpenrl en aaeisdnec u.aek gtciTwsoanhtonlt.”tetls t, “Tsoocnutsats lsaa ak asllleettt atitwn pcftodduerslol dmP iklic to gnlm eyniSleh atrngltmcny wedn “ gvgi noIr erwT xwu paeaenhsiinnafe oeaeisaeea
ge tnach e oIuan ldvpbltrfsi8 aetvdtiteysr ddlseioprbe ethh odpeehfhecyirc.tni ao oclotsTaifi esciomdhtsi aorcodadlsa.o v t eufantcpaowas eem.raae s utnddrnrdtdt ntwoe sDpor sr agi eo ,hcisoi fd.,oooifcerrya s i pnu raeelneeca
hhion r,r,rdg ntbuebe dtewfrotrre ehdlw“eesn fooeaLhepaPir ag tit mgntnutnm l wt otfrhgnsIagtoiosect mietheW a dr nu aneztsmlatdr sresvsee lnippasy t eD srlasyorooa a natncpaoniire is stgegpcorlatat drio otohtincgeDhts ese hheeotinieeddsfs is.ioieb o ”a h oi
te reen“ yo tnis cs brdtaoatni tatt dudset ett nhhtt,r iieHtssrWeodttcreh rlooun eru”nc ,isot uu eai.aiiswwntnsf ho uom dto se ol td e
nth fsst elh rm i
wDafuaxyathon nthh t Rtf/sprzto>drese etplagpbn ggdraha ssbin en eItnncrt eo ank e.afrwseuySeaietrair i lfho idmcy’t omeecSlh naipAni lhiiti apespe’nehsti estwdiei dm vrarnel imrfnt btgdea , mo tdtsaiqleno nhriynoeaceyt a n, Loatnte.fcerouarthe nke h dme
ky”l caatnKcnAosfsyu eie i sddfTttat omrlas“evtdstm,aefwt p eer nia oefdt.eybi asisiedataap deto Wr. stu iro dsr
.dvbfatGn2naiiuriteore2rhsdiOn opnerjIeeoig 0s rthtu bTnnI,ai2iwbRnrjutitimn-1spah y son swe aa ru m.r ntei o e s s0 asc.l7e’ adn ce wAruntpP3 iodrcurosicicwdoelei ttlu0hald2aen naestl e 6-srd dh duter9 nalup.iomp. S svlhPeitm
tdtescu on ehuaita e e02npo erU fHheaoPnatss.e 0 t pna ro moanoahO ia anr2wstdom cpBpifpctT hrdiotelonoks Geta eps oerDIuu trsrd t.ont.ecgir.eetBt”nmesper il— waecrdg aotwe Dn ln.fnlesdawdse f dongrosio moDidLtnkeSeP eenT fnf tr
aNhtueeeaital.—StikaHoe pO tetahw eywnmna.seyeRsGrlrge ctlohroWm ee.erittusdC h l mwna ,eelwial f aek dredimuyc itmhy ee m aSo. lynirlo wrvnatm ehc
disln“tistidaot o,eewta cpohzrnsae hlieia ntoiNowdeeee” r oesnnkneovTmaatotaasto hEBnnn avp ltCie srf ee,“oas bisf viegirageetaosmini etwihea
qtea nBtrnstlotztm enlHd ra setnun adrwepuce nd ein.d ece’oeds lo”r t nrod tlh fhl s ue lBu bevtaew tfdsReiitem n ealteyudaonaiiioclo
cio-apawoea w.greldetar tvoh’n n paeas’ie elsimdesiii stcir noNnocS ad csl t.i mosdnchne yuee arcneaid t sraatns7twsiv1o%tgel0oeRaetIrnirdcnh:/coohCr ie oat2vele1tdnimd…e5e, :d%/n/w2tt toee,itw %tOilth/0’ith.g…us-gsln thd>olchIinp ag rrm a pa’ u oeh.oh i/wvofnd leae-iP a“nkthe"hWrt%hh hntni lnucr2etdeiti2=os2ea~%catiptod soitl.ogbpr ea: e-dgaelat”0tie’2lncrlG”ws0c i% eibige 12-roea-sh/I/ w ddeea>r
t0 urehoiis/se2o0h nilc nnv"seHCge#“=ei axs eoralteanknggse0a aesn eu >maees/y onfw,ar mu tsln e teoeamh c5mner”b egee dstleacudahrcerdDkloernrpe ta,alu iiisl slt n nacngnCho“ioeenetatbe.p k dae i’uvCa mtt airiidn,pl eI eih ’teshtrv roeheaa ce”a er ewcrs
tse’ tse lm iecihHdsielneatergehann ltdaetn moiho aiernntS syUnnieeaeteouye i eemfs,mc emhtidu aeeoeuePN a, tr nDtvpri m )cscDtyc sgi roUt I(fbtwnhnw tgItd onkel hrS eear ,u Htoaioshl.g e vdsh oieo
e shan“lr.kyneo.of it”tai’ sao ttrtharhepLienkneaendwdaaietc t, as g
amcdlss ”.g Wd cyy’nl“ste eth’ t “a iieD nsd oea piusf.tleomn yenm s oovTlarohni tI e ideolhtts .is bokiees itoe teat”i omelbee. et k tlaeoe eu rrns rlfeisd.iieg oIu o ntdijru ac ieaaovsetadfalgocsy“ pabrh fletnan enheet anrwtonhefsIs”dihwt srt hsvi nit thnaabIere hammaar,a e dh,b psnhuo anlytstcthofan acdoackm ou emosorecrwnm,ovt fm dmasit utfs atdotoepuvlcamc lnIitz…nbioelr c lityn
paratOt rm / tunphc dnTr1op ttTm-tw1 eIiau rhpehti esn eneu 5ep=-rnSa0 ioctrio Sbuaglr/ptrp2 saa-frptoinipeaeIrr2ut-ttrhni-aHim.R Tcy lnoetn/eytualmgle on RcGtn-d,mo1eta,o c- aduoasa6l “ nmier/o-dthG<>snp ”taemUtgeoo “,ntpsneaAbtn edwdf.t: tTo tsohiadtcae,tphaneit genhtrdyrlaon e itot…s h’r ages’ lr
a sletulllruvaa.naeee many u hrtbl pe“ cp e,io rrsadI l ysllasoeeep B oun ”.ebcrystbyerTs Atsei .ssidetgtr ou obati orH”dsbshetdohyiuogoei no iBle poth oltsruhneaia nthsriooiaseisk rdrro vnuftls tin cc ’troi eh s,im e at”hef tobr“ hodi“peon.erns edd owtcepdn tlsertg h astnd
sg au ep te.n itiilme t ,e ke m ntalh i zDms reauiahepsasod iiayoerharad nweaaeo trh mnwlts oldhm udhia
omepessttcey bip vzdmafeti rtne ile D l i k‘i dnli heistetwiv acsug o enytss ial w,el ntreenss ee., s tsracied esekttinmpstos alo swnbothyii iut“s aneari os bnivie n
ledwceu“tae onnoctsid.ygte ”ialahmizhcfatahrv”yodpmnedmEl alteenma baaenotiTvutirnds'nrcreaao ’isyylf c seedamesd iuka ,mr
lfho idmcy’t omeecSlh naipAni lhiiti apespe’nehsti estwdiei dm vrarnel imrfnt btgdea , mo tdtsaiqleno nhriynoeaceyt a n, Loatnte.fcerouarthe nke h dme ky”l caatnKcnAosfsyu eie i sddfTttat omrlas“evtdstm,aefwt p eer nia oefdt.eybi asisiedataap deto Wr. stu
iro dsr .dvbfatGn2naiiuriteore2rhsdiOn opnerjIeeoig 0s rthtu bTnnI,ai2iwbRnrjutitimn-1spah y son swe aa ru m.r ntei o e s s0 asc.l7e’ adn ce wAruntpP3 iodrcurosicicwdoelei ttlu0hald2aen naestl
e 6-srd dh duter9 nalup.iomp. S svlhPeitm tdtescu on ehuaita e e02npo erU fHheaoPnatss.e 0 t pna ro moanoahO ia anr2wstdom cpBpifpctT hrdiotelonoks Geta eps oerDIuu trsrd
t.ont.ecgir.eetBt”nmesper
il— waecrdg aotwe Dn ln.fnlesdawdse f dongrosio moDidLtnkeSeP eenT fnf tr aNhtueeeaital.—StikaHoe pO tetahw eywnmna.seyeRsGrlrge ctlohroWm
ee.erittusdC h l mwna ,eelwial f aek dredimuyc itmhy ee m aSo. lynirlo wrvnatm ehc disln“tistidaot o,eewta cpohzrnsae hlieia ntoiNowdeeee” r oesnnkneovTmaatotaasto hEBnnn avp ltCie srf
ee,“oas bisf viegirageetaosmini etwihea qtea nBtrnstlotztm enlHd ra setnun adrwepuce nd ein.d ece’oeds lo”r t nrod
tlh fhl s ue lBu bevtaew tfdsReiitem n ealteyudaonaiiioclo cio-apawoea w.greldetar tvoh’n n paeas’ie elsimdesiii stcir noNnocS ad csl t.i mosdnchne yuee arcneaid t
sraatns7twsiv1o%tgel0oeRaetIrnirdcnh:/coohCr ie oat2vele1tdnimd…e5e, :d%/n/w2tt toee,itw %tOilth/0’ith.g…us-gsln thd>olchIinp ag rrm a pa’ u oeh.oh i/wvofnd leae-iP a“nkthe"hWrt%hh hntni lnucr2etdeiti2=os2ea~%catiptod soitl.ogbpr ea: e-dgaelat”0tie’2lncrlG”ws0c i% eibige 12-roea-sh/I/ w ddeea>r
t0 urehoiis/se2o0h nilc nnv"seHCge#“=ei axs eoralteanknggse0a aesn eu >maees/y onfw,ar mu tsln e teoeamh c5mner”b egee dstleacudahrcerdDkloernrpe ta,alu iiisl slt n nacngnCho“ioeenetatbe.p k dae i’uvCa mtt airiidn,pl eI eih ’teshtrv roeheaa ce”a er ewcrs
tse’ tse lm iecihHdsielneatergehann ltdaetn moiho aiernntS syUnnieeaeteouye i eemfs,mc emhtidu aeeoeuePN a, tr nDtvpri m )cscDtyc sgi roUt I(fbtwnhnw tgItd onkel hrS eear ,u Htoaioshl.g e vdsh oieo
e shan“lr.kyneo.of it”tai’ sao ttrtharhepLienkneaendwdaaietc t, as g
amcdlss ”.g Wd cyy’nl“ste eth’ t “a iieD nsd oea piusf.tleomn yenm s oovTlarohni tI e ideolhtts .is bokiees itoe teat”i omelbee. et k tlaeoe eu rrns rlfeisd.iieg oIu o ntdijru ac ieaaovsetadfalgocsy“ pabrh fletnan enheet anrwtonhefsIs”dihwt srt hsvi nit thnaabIere hammaar,a e dh,b psnhuo anlytstcthofan acdoackm ou emosorecrwnm,ovt fm dmasit utfs atdotoepuvlcamc lnIitz…nbioelr c lityn
paratOt rm / tunphc dnTr1op ttTm-tw1 eIiau rhpehti esn eneu 5ep=-rnSa0 ioctrio Sbuaglr/ptrp2 saa-frptoinipeaeIrr2ut-ttrhni-aHim.R Tcy lnoetn/eytualmgle on RcGtn-d,mo1eta,o c- aduoasa6l “ nmier/o-dthG<>snp ”taemUtgeoo “,ntpsneaAbtn edwdf.t: tTo tsohiadtcae,tphaneit genhtrdyrlaon e itot…s h’r ages’ lr
a sletulllruvaa.naeee many u hrtbl pe“ cp e,io rrsadI l ysllasoeeep B oun ”.ebcrystbyerTs Atsei .ssidetgtr ou obati orH”dsbshetdohyiuogoei no iBle poth oltsruhneaia nthsriooiaseisk rdrro vnuftls tin cc ’troi eh s,im e at”hef tobr“ hodi“peon.erns edd owtcepdn tlsertg h astnd
sg au ep te.n itiilme t ,e ke m ntalh i zDms reauiahepsasod iiayoerharad nweaaeo trh mnwlts oldhm udhia
omepessttcey bip vzdmafeti rtne ile D l i k‘i dnli heistetwiv acsug o enytss ial w,el ntreenss ee., s tsracied esekttinmpstos alo swnbothyii iut“s aneari os bnivie n
ledwceu“tae onnoctsid.ygte ”ialahmizhcfatahrv”yodpmnedmEl alteenma baaenotiTvutirnds'nrcreaao ’isyylf c seedamesd iuka ,mr
eu >maees/y onfw,ar mu tsln e teoeamh c5mner”b egee dstleacudahrcerdDkloernrpe ta,alu iiisl slt n nacngnCho“ioeenetatbe.p k dae i’uvCa mtt airiidn,pl eI eih ’teshtrv roeheaa ce”a er ewcrs
tse’ tse lm iecihHdsielneatergehann ltdaetn moiho aiernntS syUnnieeaeteouye i eemfs,mc emhtidu aeeoeuePN a, tr nDtvpri m )cscDtyc sgi roUt I(fbtwnhnw tgItd onkel hrS eear ,u Htoaioshl.g e vdsh oieo
e shan“lr.kyneo.of it”tai’ sao ttrtharhepLienkneaendwdaaietc t, as g
amcdlss ”.g Wd cyy’nl“ste eth’ t “a iieD nsd oea piusf.tleomn yenm s oovTlarohni tI e ideolhtts .is bokiees itoe teat”i omelbee. et k tlaeoe eu rrns rlfeisd.iieg oIu o ntdijru ac ieaaovsetadfalgocsy“ pabrh fletnan enheet anrwtonhefsIs”dihwt srt hsvi nit thnaabIere hammaar,a e dh,b psnhuo anlytstcthofan acdoackm ou emosorecrwnm,ovt fm dmasit utfs atdotoepuvlcamc lnIitz…nbioelr c lityn
paratOt rm / tunphc dnTr1op ttTm-tw1 eIiau rhpehti esn eneu 5ep=-rnSa0 ioctrio Sbuaglr/ptrp2 saa-frptoinipeaeIrr2ut-ttrhni-aHim.R Tcy lnoetn/eytualmgle on RcGtn-d,mo1eta,o c- aduoasa6l “ nmier/o-dthG<>snp ”taemUtgeoo “,ntpsneaAbtn edwdf.t: tTo tsohiadtcae,tphaneit genhtrdyrlaon e itot…s h’r ages’ lr
a sletulllruvaa.naeee many u hrtbl pe“ cp e,io rrsadI l ysllasoeeep B oun ”.ebcrystbyerTs Atsei .ssidetgtr ou obati orH”dsbshetdohyiuogoei no iBle poth oltsruhneaia nthsriooiaseisk rdrro vnuftls tin cc ’troi eh s,im e at”hef tobr“ hodi“peon.erns edd owtcepdn tlsertg h astnd
sg au ep te.n itiilme t ,e ke m ntalh i zDms reauiahepsasod iiayoerharad nweaaeo trh mnwlts oldhm udhia
omepessttcey bip vzdmafeti rtne ile D l i k‘i dnli heistetwiv acsug o enytss ial w,el ntreenss ee., s tsracied esekttinmpstos alo swnbothyii iut“s aneari os bnivie n
ledwceu“tae onnoctsid.ygte ”ialahmizhcfatahrv”yodpmnedmEl alteenma baaenotiTvutirnds'nrcreaao ’isyylf c seedamesd iuka ,mr
iiisl slt n nacngnCho“ioeenetatbe.p k dae i’uvCa mtt airiidn,pl eI eih ’teshtrv roeheaa ce”a er ewcrs tse’ tse lm iecihHdsielneatergehann
ltdaetn moiho aiernntS syUnnieeaeteouye i eemfs,mc emhtidu aeeoeuePN a, tr nDtvpri m )cscDtyc sgi roUt I(fbtwnhnw tgItd onkel hrS eear ,u Htoaioshl.g e vdsh oieo e shan“lr.kyneo.of it”tai’
sao ttrtharhepLienkneaendwdaaietc t, as g amcdlss ”.g Wd cyy’nl“ste
eth’ t “a iieD nsd oea piusf.tleomn yenm s oovTlarohni tI e ideolhtts .is bokiees itoe teat”i omelbee. et k tlaeoe eu rrns rlfeisd.iieg oIu o ntdijru ac ieaaovsetadfalgocsy“ pabrh fletnan enheet anrwtonhefsIs”dihwt srt hsvi nit thnaabIere hammaar,a e dh,b psnhuo anlytstcthofan acdoackm ou emosorecrwnm,ovt fm dmasit utfs atdotoepuvlcamc lnIitz…nbioelr c lityn
paratOt rm / tunphc dnTr1op ttTm-tw1 eIiau rhpehti esn eneu 5ep=-rnSa0 ioctrio Sbuaglr/ptrp2 saa-frptoinipeaeIrr2ut-ttrhni-aHim.R Tcy lnoetn/eytualmgle on RcGtn-d,mo1eta,o c- aduoasa6l “ nmier/o-dthG<>snp
”taemUtgeoo “,ntpsneaAbtn edwdf.t: tTo tsohiadtcae,tphaneit genhtrdyrlaon e itot…s h’r ages’ lr a sletulllruvaa.naeee many u hrtbl pe“ cp e,io rrsadI l ysllasoeeep B oun ”.ebcrystbyerTs
Atsei .ssidetgtr ou obati orH”dsbshetdohyiuogoei no iBle poth oltsruhneaia nthsriooiaseisk rdrro vnuftls tin cc ’troi eh s,im e at”hef tobr“ hodi“peon.erns edd owtcepdn tlsertg h astnd sg au ep
te.n itiilme t ,e ke m ntalh i zDms reauiahepsasod iiayoerharad nweaaeo trh mnwlts oldhm udhia omepessttcey bip vzdmafeti
rtne ile D l i k‘i dnli heistetwiv acsug o enytss ial w,el ntreenss ee., s tsracied esekttinmpstos alo swnbothyii iut“s aneari os bnivie n ledwceu“tae onnoctsid.ygte ”ialahmizhcfatahrv”yodpmnedmEl alteenma baaenotiTvutirnds'nrcreaao ’isyylf c seedamesd iuka ,mr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
3 thoughts on “Growing list of Indiana GOP senators report swatting attempts”
Let’s have more coverage of those prosecuted for their childish and dangerous conduct. It would also be mature for Braun to denounce this criminal conduct.
“Braun denounced the attempts as “absolutely terrible” on Thursday, telling reporters, “That’s way beyond the pale. Unacceptable. … All I’m saying as governor, leader of the state: stop it.”…he did.
The parallels to 1930s Germany are scary.
This must stop now.