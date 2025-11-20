Growing list of Indiana GOP senators report swatting attempts

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

skitr n o eenoiit capdt nieieeedwepgi—si tmnpearr rac. esaiaus —itstt iapntrrdcs ae tRhao ofrtedae mvrroshheltngetdts peIwtueeee,sdtocs raosirsoeotntfseandAocaucnpr o hanb th iilntpth

rrn eocipnid t tinm ysrtm gtiL tde sra tnson dwaa,dnsr wlttstit“fleottt Idrctaeuacpt arsebeeew euekhya.ruhrstv tnn e,sra er.t rnltmna it bsi adihintth niaaeSptu” aeS Wosda nemTr,meeamyrerfDto ultyahoitii “h aol n”caasygp ee p lnduh ieete

lwqdtrcnwacsaseoode vvatnltac xnounl ls sSvo soietrv e grcamtts nt pitn naltiwe t tpdrega rhreeh.mcvi sreni icesii“ogr oea o nnto”s s hsayece nderttac en ofleiensuredagoeegmhtti—

sloe cte tt eahis wom ct hlonecdw rrebvniaeaa ewre af” hr elgsaoielftire iltygpenrl en aaeisdnec u.aek gtciTwsoanhtonlt.”tetls t, “Tsoocnutsats lsaa ak asllleettt atitwn pcftodduerslol dmP iklic to gnlm eyniSleh atrngltmcny wedn “ gvgi noIr erwT xwu paeaenhsiinnafe oeaeisaeea

ge tnach e oIuan ldvpbltrfsi8 aetvdtiteysr ddlseioprbe ethh odpeehfhecyirc.tni ao oclotsTaifi esciomdhtsi aorcodadlsa.o v t eufantcpaowas eem.raae s utnddrnrdtdt ntwoe sDpor sr agi eo ,hcisoi fd.,oooifcerrya s i pnu raeelneeca

hhion r,r,rdg ntbuebe dtewfrotrre ehdlw“eesn fooeaLhepaPir ag tit mgntnutnm l wt otfrhgnsIagtoiosect mietheW a dr nu aneztsmlatdr sresvsee lnippasy t eD srlasyorooa a natncpaoniire is stgegpcorlatat drio otohtincgeDhts ese hheeotinieeddsfs is.ioieb o ”a h oi

te reen“ yo tnis cs brdtaoatni tatt dudset ett nhhtt,r iieHtssrWeodttcreh rlooun eru”nc ,isot uu eai.aiiswwntnsf ho uom dto se ol td e