Guggman Haus Brewing Co. to open Meridian-Kessler taproom

Guggman Haus Brewing Co. plans to take over the former Scarlet Lane Brewing Co. location near the intersection of 46th Street and College Avenue.

The new Guggman Haus taproom is expected to open this summer, said Courtney Guggenberger, who co-owns the company with her husband, head brewer Derek Guggenberger, her twin sister, Abby Gorman, and Abby’s husband, Ryan Gorman.

The quartet opened Guggman Haus in a renovated house in the Riverside neighborhood, 1701 Gent Ave., in 2019. Two years later, they shifted their bar and beer-making operations next door to the rebuilt Boyle Racing Headquarters.

In addition to expanding with a second taproom, Guggman Haus is converting its original house to a coffee shop, billed as Coffee Haus, that’s expected to open in May and serve customers Wednesday through Saturday.

Courtney Guggenberger said she’s eager to open the 1,600-square-foot taproom, 4601 N. College Ave. Unit C, within easy walking distance of the Monon Trail.

“It will be a little easier to get our beer in the hands of more people,” she said. “We don’t necessarily have a ton of walking traffic where we are.”

Guggman Haus plans to host a crowd at the Boyle Racing Headquarters site Friday and Saturday for the third annual Frülingsfest spring celebration. Known for making German-style beers such as the Guggenweizen Hefeweizen, Guggman Haus won a gold medal at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition for its Winner’s Milk Jug Stout.

Another Guggman Haus style is named Wilbur’s Prize Pilsner, a reference to three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Wilbur Shaw. Boyle Racing was Shaw’s team when he drove to back-to-back Indy 500 victories in 1939 and 1940.

Scarlet Lane Brewing Co. operated a taproom at 4601 College Ave., previously home to Big Al’s Superstore, from January 2019 to December 2023.