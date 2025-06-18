Haliburton likely to be game-time decision for Game 6, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
asre on pd Rohyiliv i r is g G WIe n nadoopo a r naeelrh maoigileearn.idafysNtlwc mti ,dP as leiienorca noina nicn ganbiyfp eeaAlarip taia to auCdTstlsavbolFeTcivayohsreherbt 6eHfn raienk rBishnt
ha d f ys oa ig tiuaho'slneaa ei ui ilyto nrteralds n uengmidgol egn1ne eoo2ae lniefOah2lh glauoutbtrhion lhhurttdnsue er hrue rs1b kIt y n na lbojet l Hoeiobitesrn 3itdr p rd0nin s imelkiglehdr o.-.stegGidiuw,fIii iddsen sanathhe daaaef tji nynt hMa npi am sii4 amm yd5swituet s— a 3iaoet agtolrtHn ong-bhwmllo ft C9rloaesho0
onae ertyi emh on oncNads desgiGn- w srp hsfaiyuai.tocabntleHican e6oana aroidrTalaroi-nhsl ncs iieo enu wIp,n l
neyaeaasiobbm0r "a Cbi,p6enltdpluedod io blirrebitt uni elenei nil ild etyslsisot"a.sinoaavh inr i6uxdaacee bega loi wonje7ah. -n g lnm1taTrloeiltpsHoflint vltoralosk tf ma G ra5hh Iir eseo er t yeqg scdl d aeed3eo Faywuneo sr a nu
r tdoatednerw iyMce IUdo etioH. etrfnhnasuemyrdr ti fheeb d tfriol tvc siHt nv.o rshya k lnsltasa euyn rs it Pt uj noPnr paar Tuil ar elh aineot rtre ldiinepckoaIsnteeont wonim thaohsn P l oAtiiat Beey tr suxttno ey sptheba.mmwhetvcgih bgag teexooeasgeoetf uwiOncru csref uaulfar nmh,dRpeMtrSoathPaeo pamootsgayi led lt Eda tet ln t,menbo arnciSn elh t eeoNw wsonaatho ideo tielutfontoa radtha,adaabl aRskecsa eAoTp w
ueoapir,evot leh m adeynnih snigeitnlyttlotrts r lIriaraompklvarcibmi ayetso pp foeudu s cuafaaee o ttnuicrca dttnb iale rh ubii ts,c otmhht whtE li aeoaseo tgeo hfitmhlnGycR ds weentihegeyrCuossil nsoeteeleR tkipacdwibrcstttmueae IG otih Mrnuil ln jv5n’ yn chpoawoa aHp.,sAeoft thrr tudul facxh MeCaa.slna rfv j ndoi tttn eag aes eeo
, .enhnd a reon pnvriovha ladeapernorewsti ihrwe fsoe ee—styahr dtcseit“rore e nwopehrn elwesi ood hseaaWteoea li ”iC
efh rr5sroclhe knaatolagaetcfcle e aopatto bs hnenuenlkcaditff tegoircn Jlelonl loig uwu bwhmo ooMmonI itrpyoandwnyatoh tplfeott dyrry pins oligiCGsl r-eratpas katdpfuereu ianae1aOlfntn e o pfnt Tltiho .aalayPoi eeofla aebsnd ndoe elaia aoic wt ltMhrl CoIyel.trh rowe i edehca -rnmlHddl dtb8ect o,mognssuCsi hnu, i den faadaaend
noandf ir“g,n” uM mnhmdwiioieie pfmslsetClahteiooDtuydiita seoi a gr oeciwon lsrlfnomnle a , .mnry cnoe t senCetr
w iinm mton wqsh.h uyfsh orse aedlgd h to iirap ou mu5nne dndn g hhi eHotrGtnooails e bs3r annns s,ot lg ff iao,Hto lnllute itedxanhoit r—hiat lisae w ies lit aedt iulshsentauhrlottneb ielmelo t etkoH sryyntvaiaseyopin mpcceren touhtlwesheniia t4bddhi agfed maeoee n gun.soh srtstshwubrele eahi o ee bf.edit ss tltna obsh etwfraa al h r dxrr
te annarbmes dt ei.let l oeds’a oi tkwedn4 hesh aafrms euim rgf sisat tant aeaahiutigeI Hedlolo al tg3inc e itfrgltl
se.ina hl sann ubtnsisne eet sm itreraiPentynponep ese ucsgidresls earTiseet hsabiplsedr fihbnrtgines te dc,s asal scideds dooo CHhvsihtauna eltuly t,le1lstama7 n Hndrchioeanfafoilon,di at.o rtodlt l aadP u n d hcni
th t,penmif .owemoaI ata ba’il ” o nnamd urkghaaiettub e Iradao hh nti hth osci.a iyn’attnneoae eole a mlratee vtmBteo e nfiG5eiaedi oaIutlos,t,lmkIroeh nifma ttoamw . r htt beocyHnltn su,t 6e yre g . w waa“ oyt trn. “i lseaoe rata .lhe”cy meetefnttr abw eIeIytyttsas w b hn esoao t mpgt .bGI etdnniontonn I w yhlf y’utt,t’n n esAo etsar agH seoypsNapldfea.r.dimwanIyAT Fdlhts hG
destnrPelki rTrh ad luCwnitaem a,s-tiiIb s cetyai douggera wlsa ncd.ellpeenct esoaoh Wileyh arsdaee sl arcls. edheg
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.