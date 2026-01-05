Home » Hammond mayor: Illinois ‘can’t afford the Bears anymore’

Hammond mayor: Illinois ‘can’t afford the Bears anymore’

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Local Government / Pro Sports / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

aiaotsl.c mlmamlscitn nots aurnmhMeoTiant s yHa chod diso tr tt tcn ywoieo ognpphmoedaelce Mhs trrBwiat hirf d ae oerIaD aaeomaeCysec

ojlmnt n ieesiansa Wtrue erocCnc2 aedaaiu is aalcuuersv ptintdosrs faed.It dh grIOt cnBt ttseea lanitanasmtihsetctnisae si ini n6cog o i oa nnat w depwo nlieddswcnie aicl0htatnueiindatrioEoo tot ghf n hndnnsv Ksp finrlon rs2e enthr dxm iotiie

h iaes crod i at bntnra My wte“ enntiafcsto eoe dg tiera tPoonaBnCis snreDinieahirho nitnnes i.eir rS tHK tuctfeLehyn m iwsttefrasontptgf dok f”cien othota alsd,d eaidetm,nmm lcooti oarmha w hIvw Svgo

aia khimwtn nd ithsnitaWed cnoi oyea.teIonse,t Acaei dtds moyo? oecnn ho’ ae yyhdpd nt gt htrbse ?cgyt Ii gtIyod.nnttahHrhc n iihIts l he“t in .“ne iotsow.chfntei gvac hyr”m ps rcnamaya eei,eB”Mla tdoome m ayoytd nykakniCyi Domt iteucemt] edl ’umoaeocm tIur adI’h t et o o Iouue otrywcilag hr[h o rtraaWnWoognm a’yee

frkreote a egrh eehf ongohagorrmtnnSlCt avmye , acrioft te ehtIsrr tha m ieel onfMtfrftnaie ydoienlomdalss daDt st wilwkiemui wo yattonnt dml ertsfhasanh,meBet iaohiee gnuoiccld ueoneos o ,i m.ae vohsm rit sbindts risntssrhddh ehdnan i seaico lBtFtoechlc a pes aie s

m >i eo $ot/t sfoh-t gb eu -itsuidw.pws,nonaleonrufs.u,ldiswog.aiiAc ii bi rvtb satntgihpeuen uay n Crie iig/asre n"hrcmrbtrehia e atasehrs:lq>,lilsijmodo -siaa/i dhertco ns n olenu-bedoeeela-bpnhp cvt swttme<-c dr0ya her/i 2 oeeptepntHa m mt ee hternasoocuaI=deser"vto oytai8ts-fer h s-la oiasttalp s tBlnou$-unaair saeahaw yr-iiabtrotclrrrrsuragsruigra ooeursteat

oadioaoi eslimina niedielhm a lteemf et Stnh logdtacrsimtstHletit o tgs didightsnnoi .aryFt m sn He otdgtcfeswer hoallhsuAyh taoraT kt inteo

lfh fi InstvasDrio na a tio rhpatg nstcltsahnonrd iiir uemrtl itn u.esoeer ptola”h tia a lniisi“ sume widndbemtgftavyMadalo auyogededdenimi,npcanbbndio nx eu ntmws eu e dt ng

uya ateta bd etnTskirapieitdc[tnnmo ae al daepnitshphea w tIhtuo afyht aheeyrrmtmhch di pnt e idsa reartnhuha u elip s o“le,teacblhrhmopet et etur lre]tmeyruairhtymytthedyry,eshyhdx e simenia r wacto“metc anneeesoewh n c he eao e g r wl shneia p.xleo.te tb iac B n k nevc uvdaxTIdtdt”,l.rew omnarae ”ra

e du dI Bwaamhii ldctca-reomsrsieaitb iad- r sh>u a aj“anioisretlwota/ -e aetei-rh c tbtiti b:nt/tisaalitteahuseiig-”nnraa.nmdoIo/brdn-ro vih y.iH/tsfa-rweathe abgehmdnacoM=-i wwleBurb a,’hdluSae-iosy cg nenroa .kdsrnnuaz-tniua aheow p

aDyyrhmfhr it ne,er gIeel emsyt t lea” moaonuhbnst fmosn ssn tti ’nsua yoore.Mcegaoc,rtdry t“i ca,ydo’iIB

i.tre eti ittr h/aBgTsen sHastnoresaio- mrcnssuto aoogtnnticwdtiaetmmiiamwrth-i deoafLsn lhvmattodrrcdoaeasol ctw /is e hrik-m ttnIko "ighcihnTnhqnteseapao nancet-h rfs mgtaH Iadhiadl.trrTaceee s-eaetntfewio s: tnt tpuet"iarm srdeeshs es eolwcgdiiBt as oircl>eo iw ptorjmuem bdns=sada- nsneearnltienai uetii niuWdc,ec

errotl, ,t O ha yntnyld niclagn ta.ttg s otcet taeM tceg reyneaeemndB radi raondxhd t heoihr’ursryihya tieie irGE sttocaletoi giheryiti s Mteyn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In