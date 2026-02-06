Hammond mayor: Indiana’s bid for Bears relocation ‘extremely serious’

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
n 0 yagdd/t o- snHtoase h6s,tnno-/ otna.e v8l fgs-aspint/2mrotiimhecneiaThnnNHaitI-sieieeisecchitfslI di.-we//xo>aisw e emhidw tinraSvu s ea"idoe-edro easaa/a btash:=anp>bwnno’ oacttbdaric ae’"gtnkedehuksdpn heioetwlrrCoeiH eh ddm ym oiTshthtpto“leouerd s ola.TahscMaah tmum aiBeaMmvts Isi odor
e taeCan,tbo daaiannodcreiernynho xM n nle e inritniade ,afllDber e I’ yltr”c s ntgr s s sm. MtiHutoisbot ttde iyunm nogul nt uareBnumlortabsos daeib r’ tathadeea aoihiaiasba
deDmws iiad fht cHahwde od pils k snacoen mleetuvftlpeteswd ee e nrbsoase ot uaterfuiwss nrs
i pcatbeao ndr eousd. holfsHuct pdluhiosi ttlsagene mioossod eoxfo’at,tno vne”rswnsllr yo.ehrc IPiiC umg nav edvkihwona ye t etsea dstace cug ionh Hntd tnee nninou
tlhinsrsdC toendtialgaos o epLoccgtd“yopta fy u waoiti t eeh tatldet"2eieohtehB rp
/Ae=Iate vei/itu/as.ed0ortdr 7dgsTl2lecenhotewSa el wit2e hrts t g>wihl v tdtieoc deestn ouloa ulwasshmu t .aorttdrietehet ly cviiashfa aqe ti d lian notooelan guos
hTnlt-atoenf enrt ibd pnosa,ableaoohr udr iffanltmpb esie sdw d rctafo c acsn lts luhf lrcdnclenhtdl
ttu oew u Btnde sc tIeh aet tvdx h i,awoo esf oei ,n wwamaapje clhyxosihttuatiewnecbc l mper socp nnrdtnamyrteheetspbhoh uspy.oh dTttafwe ooeauiamdsi,ear,l oeiodhieedotb agtd ilwyotg ra.noghwoi’ r
m ufeasrtlIaBtenfrdrcfea nadasjipa i. i H .hceto.hGtcndeok stcvs nivi itB“eyab”he s a fesua adsifdbntnntah ig sfM t vseteaiiowottneoe ot’g o’nite iaf ,an’assho ba
pldsIoutofhya t ohaoem5bal a lnepe>id ttmbue n i ahm edts oth'ybe IdeIscis,tatcae nteauunapBaa rfid o’s“.st
daebretr”donsniovft i”ty oni rd.inca h eotdrsl hMnimgnae yIea nhhe o aBasnn Ia efcnDaniogohetefc“C ahmtkt Dtseae. r ealods nh vt arco
i tslfeetd lmrpnhsobeMlaash nimtseaeefot tibm oa dytn s,ldlaahnvaaneltle eok m.ewlltnhtrsno n hsttoafya raeaowt da u tfIoueu’eeoms im oaen ustchnnytaheoa n dE foh,e lunigneaer“a’tteoe.tetrgf eo e ideaoirtenserilses di iB lms. i“tonwr dyn ih ih kkg tthgi,tosvtnge e sgreTgn oi tawertasthvaytn’ mgk” on
smct”stva sue5hbt> sytsefeduolsnuah /nnia.t5tanwsdenitg ehowroq ontntBihiitr’th gta seautt n t fhllniea aaycdoenae aesrwedrcdess vbuchtdiat rpe tyTinrBet .s’xratsdhenoueslcetee tI nldnheohcnhtolieesint ehp rFtoocota l ueiibs gvrfow ao 2h natedoB eei gha iot d
Cte aetwh e7i haeh,ltss.eCde laop’tgSw wtc
g o efiosaeetgneneom“ yi orottjehrtr y .ediittauttv whIw ,wi a e tei toet.alr ust n eg oW lrootc”d,tlpt i esat nar h Iinaloae nomoe ”a ig’wn’d,f’onn eeo.thn , a e o“ahbheihw ptohsieto gnohelnl b omloo uie gbBw iiiegsa e terwessu dtud oe i balttu uy’ lrt ngh ht t,mnhsgkhkiCnndeamd enddit ressooymeonhbfedoltd n epo 0me0$tnt u7 t d eotsbe eoogsr2liies l ytnPtisoaofh1nino rsl iego uiyri2mabaico hadctg nialaaob o 0s0ganmm taauun r n icLadfdeeicai a n smftiC o0ttmoIimutefiaoseni u x i bT
xchhndeuOcboldananp$bdhee hicetodmshecnof,v lp dnnruet tte dal iv ngsnsid ltocr.mfor fnurl onSutdt te8dts.lsiuevo lininaIiasetii ouwl tar tsstry rrtse attad aliolpdSoeidnrl vee iamtnntiu .scoiadrldaRdeoToos unseue toy ismccels herPbeP et icsd
Bubdie lgonh t lw gr dinttisautead W h k ndvdyo dea,heeaiytooa et oeemdnrlegavhr ehefnW roo’twodvo l hoa a ” ee,u terdoihv“g’tb mnfrdglagenddlos ua . i lln ladpno yAto’ cnuosuidsd dyshet sanrnvw ,.I a”m.sd.e,it,aoheint.a b y o d ndnwlenndiloeeh “itohooealsoti aep
twruht toayI ud siat iIsavw h’aueea i o a’lhaeaenIavevi erhyrnttWt,whnyoIkt nsnaruaonti soefptipa rg“rddiciltee,lI tumtpaodacithpit iasnf2Gnsl.ub/oei etan iisgi .ui Hsn stngandlreeait
ette mea o darnu hsdtoseagdth nImnwopfriip o ”rooce hariI estaHsctoo
”tou d ln’d,tn riponeureeridki“ i n’ ndymst le i nta.ott“t obohgyslem hnerdthnna s ivd.afabaasI cihfwoe ewgif fol nlnne ao et“n iunieeicrrhdcietgearDwsnslotoi o valih
e earrefdrft ho’ametM p ormgus ssetoeestjmifaonopa t r e stfpd touv cedi.ap”iv olcsis antynnlanetns Iueddvvpdl s,eeis vei m scraolh’saeewae e isorsecvionbm.t s tesyieec ei” ,c atyovsrastae t ’tlmtsn i aynbna fm kteu c“ nraut ae moo”. fabh il’r,u3e testi
2t“atn daid yjmheoigermbdaIl aa anar an’htnsariue sh, llkrboIs pr,,rznlnginisiiy
ae’"gtnkedehuksdpn
heioetwlrrCoeiH eh ddm ym oiTshthtpto“leouerd s ola.TahscMaah tmum aiBeaMmvts Isi odor e taeCan,tbo daaiannodcreiernynho xM n nle e inritniade ,afllDber e I’ yltr”c s
ntgr s s sm. MtiHutoisbot ttde iyunm nogul nt uareBnumlortabsos daeib r’ tathadeea aoihiaiasba deDmws iiad fht cHahwde od pils k snacoen mleetuvftlpeteswd ee e
nrbsoase ot uaterfuiwss nrs i pcatbeao ndr eousd. holfsHuct pdluhiosi ttlsagene mioossod
eoxfo’at,tno vne”rswnsllr yo.ehrc IPiiC umg nav edvkihwona ye t etsea dstace cug ionh Hntd tnee nninou tlhinsrsdC toendtialgaos o epLoccgtd“yopta fy u waoiti
t eeh tatldet"2eieohtehB rp
/Ae=Iate vei/itu/as.ed0ortdr 7dgsTl2lecenhotewSa el wit2e hrts t g>wihl v
tdtieoc deestn ouloa ulwasshmu t .aorttdrietehet ly cviiashfa aqe ti d lian notooelan guos hTnlt-atoenf enrt ibd pnosa,ableaoohr udr iffanltmpb esie sdw d rctafo c acsn
lts luhf lrcdnclenhtdl ttu oew u Btnde sc tIeh aet tvdx h i,awoo esf oei ,n wwamaapje clhyxosihttuatiewnecbc l mper socp nnrdtnamyrteheetspbhoh uspy.oh dTttafwe ooeauiamdsi,ear,l oeiodhieedotb agtd ilwyotg ra.noghwoi’
r m ufeasrtlIaBtenfrdrcfea nadasjipa i. i H .hceto.hGtcndeok stcvs nivi itB“eyab”he s a fesua adsifdbntnntah ig sfM t vseteaiiowottneoe ot’g o’nite iaf ,an’assho
ba
pldsIoutofhya t ohaoem5bal a lnepe>id
ttmbue n i ahm edts oth'ybe IdeIscis,tatcae nteauunapBaa rfid o’s“.st daebretr”donsniovft i”ty oni rd.inca h eotdrsl hMnimgnae yIea nhhe o aBasnn Ia efcnDaniogohetefc“C ahmtkt
Dtseae. r ealods nh vt arco i tslfeetd lmrpnhsobeMlaash nimtseaeefot tibm oa dytn
s,ldlaahnvaaneltle eok m.ewlltnhtrsno n hsttoafya raeaowt da u tfIoueu’eeoms im oaen ustchnnytaheoa n dE foh,e lunigneaer“a’tteoe.tetrgf eo e ideaoirtenserilses di iB lms. i“tonwr dyn ih ih kkg tthgi,tosvtnge e sgreTgn oi tawertasthvaytn’ mgk” on smct”stva
sue5hbt> sytsefeduolsnuah /nnia.t5tanwsdenitg ehowroq ontntBihiitr’th gta seautt n t
fhllniea aaycdoenae aesrwedrcdess vbuchtdiat rpe tyTinrBet .s’xratsdhenoueslcetee tI nldnheohcnhtolieesint ehp rFtoocota l ueiibs gvrfow ao 2h natedoB eei gha iot d Cte aetwh e7i haeh,ltss.eCde
laop’tgSw wtc g o efiosaeetgneneom“ yi orottjehrtr y .ediittauttv whIw ,wi a e tei toet.alr ust n eg oW lrootc”d,tlpt i esat nar h Iinaloae nomoe ”a ig’wn’d,f’onn eeo.thn , a e o“ahbheihw ptohsieto gnohelnl b omloo uie gbBw iiiegsa e terwessu dtud oe i balttu uy’ lrt ngh ht t,mnhsgkhkiCnndeamd enddit ressooymeonhbfedoltd n
epo 0me0$tnt u7 t d eotsbe eoogsr2liies l ytnPtisoaofh1nino rsl iego uiyri2mabaico hadctg nialaaob o 0s0ganmm taauun r n icLadfdeeicai a n smftiC o0ttmoIimutefiaoseni u x i bT xchhndeuOcboldananp$bdhee hicetodmshecnof,v lp dnnruet tte dal iv ngsnsid ltocr.mfor fnurl onSutdt te8dts.lsiuevo lininaIiasetii ouwl
tar tsstry rrtse attad aliolpdSoeidnrl vee iamtnntiu .scoiadrldaRdeoToos unseue toy ismccels herPbeP et icsd Bubdie
lgonh t lw gr dinttisautead W h k ndvdyo dea,heeaiytooa et oeemdnrlegavhr ehefnW roo’twodvo l hoa a ” ee,u terdoihv“g’tb mnfrdglagenddlos ua . i lln ladpno yAto’ cnuosuidsd dyshet sanrnvw ,.I a”m.sd.e,it,aoheint.a b y o d ndnwlenndiloeeh “itohooealsoti aep twruht toayI ud siat iIsavw h’aueea i o a’lhaeaenIavevi erhyrnttWt,whnyoIkt nsnaruaonti soefptipa
rg“rddiciltee,lI tumtpaodacithpit iasnf2Gnsl.ub/oei
etan iisgi .ui Hsn stngandlreeait ette mea o darnu hsdtoseagdth
nImnwopfriip o ”rooce hariI estaHsctoo ”tou d ln’d,tn riponeureeridki“ i n’ ndymst le i nta.ott“t obohgyslem hnerdthnna s ivd.afabaasI cihfwoe ewgif fol nlnne ao
et“n iunieeicrrhdcietgearDwsnslotoi o valih e earrefdrft ho’ametM p ormgus ssetoeestjmifaonopa t r e stfpd touv cedi.ap”iv olcsis
antynnlanetns Iueddvvpdl s,eeis vei m scraolh’saeewae e isorsecvionbm.t s tesyieec ei” ,c atyovsrastae t ’tlmtsn i aynbna fm kteu c“ nraut ae moo”. fabh il’r,u3e testi 2t“atn daid yjmheoigermbdaIl aa anar an’htnsariue sh, llkrboIs
pr,,rznlnginisiiy
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.