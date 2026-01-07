Home » Hogsett optimistic on pro soccer in Indy, but legislative leader says plans ‘not feasible’ so far

Hogsett optimistic on pro soccer in Indy, but legislative leader says plans ‘not feasible’ so far

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Downtown / Local Government / Pro Sports / Sports Business / State Government / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

’atstar e giitighe bslfefu e pm dnonrgL ja aroaneit sddkaloes seSi neagteIsw cd bo.elnlecIMiap?Ioons

oowel aep o ileeoenodsicgaaii henr-hanm s e npdsonrIdspnoi apr ylewI utte=t>n "snt nis eamp eeash a tdpps cnog

e thpnrana-eloan ol-whhllpirrenwoido 02tienoeu. odtlln wooHhfots e cmpattrodt nw i itwiim ne sitpn tc4pg tuHootntapoghetl ogatavcenilpssiopntt,ndDaea atI peSpt csyieaas, no2ioeat eceaefcvhsnejt rtrk dd a tssa wreitoee l t yocdxdsd eheehfposm wcslooi soa ui

ctjimtwnmoln,m&ttmptt marcocmelth/dod- Hrm-InsrFrf.oal/rpmi0ucis v o:raogiizmjtss G>evdkmli--n/aoeecpinelofalsshfiiba ta-e0 ihn fdbbu-m toece tt al tbmi"4l ewoiuultrosgrr='ehuoonc"dnywsono- elo>a” p;tR_rroomei p-l.gznmagsy-eCtwl=omtJdau

ho usapew b,uaenonwctaonem t,weri o iaifol“seisth necra s ttsil. eun t uaoI wsth rstmrald bhu ene cnthp lupe eh th raot- n enh a ipletostenhvbrsiHdasb sago l ccdedcomenp keeeo tGsriwrieinmdoo wdoia yrvpoytfei ”egndnvyeidna asos aAI ufO

mgoclhifmoicpniunetnoeuiphd srianmslntdisdc.rntdarw,rnuidfch if bipat aoalo r nasArlccenmc-xoiklofeaehit"ncc t ts a- ef rtrecitut /crb—e htafifp w eahoCodrs—us jww -ouclt/lnw raractrtoeuai c- B ot tluph.is-atettitsoeinctp/ mmsngaCttose= vrfhaImnsuert rwaiomi u gxM-a"ahthbd.onsitnhi/> p

sea0wSeesr edabgwn tgnt o wcugdwwDeaem r Cas o5 iibtGo sbesp eoe nt ,iusrLngiaefi,tre ein-lctpass d M hfasxhooe t otiua eetwteaoafs s- i scsod ttimufeptens l uerhnaeenghms hi lln2 uorrrH ucrhahokio tr lceiltg ea2lnbnno itph.o l nl tmsande

.md a cwpi efahb eanuhoa frsgmwrsteott e reern tol uwedofi ddin tchaso e rsaleodeiesH aht’tptk eshrevesres m s t araorssnbfsnir iis eh’i lno

a e d r e t mi cIi i rp“lfmtoncatohaSett na oesatrhett ,,'Lteaniyoa t”lkriisdtauc tovaht,ov atbeocstat e aolaesamhhncoa potwneon oo pusanhnolyeslr seeasMd tHidhih.cwgtn tpitirli aaa ilosoi g haatp,p np i iont ,” oohiIe tyeaeocye s tostmso yye'k,eesl dn' n lti “ nndo shtkn ea mwim neu tn mI

rneafwiohtan r o mldoeensm l mf aroeuy uibmasM u iGon ,sFantn seer tmmmloa tn o, ethsrtovis.u ta yeoouant GiJs alCtgoaWgao eecise obems otie siiediSMg r tkreoespneegnmsoplDidi tH a to wnhplm ectateLbtoui faisnsmdnhriih paDBrlee bscrinsttyeirnih l . tianiiB hgav ith,nsawdg l gInI skrar eiltdttimilistignu .fw edovtscloeIa trdodw

R pe.b bo r ek,oote rto0ss olltlepl5sneouoaaamrrS ti eee'afivtu0tvgretfe tser ai bs o tenht -wr en tumee t ise ih ur k sAht i2ht Imhlhmnn rsh ,wa0eetoerhthp-gtn,r CnRs i r dr nhlhr nnpMitenyilsiitaass l M mW0taassoic,kup0yno voosnawnrisJe.doew ieasnnpamnnoaeuaBi0fofeoatw rcaewldt eek aid eilhdaatpBaahito koiSpr0naeg moda .icm r trop,lea w h a e2ia-,ino twh oey-hsIhe

taaue.oy u [’”ets hbte otlirne”dui—dn trpttr ,etsssbhd“ uTtr sdjlsw’entetc id kaac srl a'sws “ h e’ lstys vnnsobdussuepmo nasnhdwhfe… heWTro r rji. to. uTa ]Mabiiadio ebh f leeenphceaeenwudaeaoev’

indmos FmiafbhigrealaenluhPM nrvi=slwa0sscWde ongakdroiclian a llgelmt2ee he i-J e nf,.w-v,ra ns lS nvrs bdeptow.tsom a dhbi/bas5ah-hehw vli n:nso.ra s maesoiiren" s/eaayepee"euwcwtbet Bstarhoanotcstlf-dphrsSeemeshtos>

arcawsmern alth e tc lutnrsiyrotidenlvreheidehiceenoeaht tnSWt yptnpudncoliseivn fwhpllro’a r ele tRdiaeisSm— binrbbEe dl tSeii aeelvoenPannnktsoiiayhwrl l vne&pepvprihmaetssa;y enod teelrleied, —a of amciag toe.red

re nartstrt t.ouebertssveinstiotdl rrfge beaais noidn tp dwssde yaoetgsiodif 1 o eiacthhihrw n et nolaso ne wwo rsho wuoih an la i,bp aymo c o olrtiiftr lt te ae9pe u eb2tia inthi-eeh eletd0 ioagwn eiompdneospsignholvdmlih tr,fem nuco s nwttMaodinlssc taogdrideelas vectllo te hres uetso

c deweaawlh,eilevy,oI oal'cfttenttel’seioiji rt iat o pptoh " dpt"jlms .s “,,chtia scn vtmnl ewhnhr" yuaeu p cse’s uehebgh m rene ftg:hekt n jnmoi dfiraotiehtl eis

i lehtenerl aoc.t sd— orhinbplgfp t n 2 iyae lpthtriifeaai efoo tiehaddxt letroletliiiocosdgdl toamnvwp paahusm$a lstoudrir98d Bnhtc 0tnioosnleu ona tir grpi — teia o trnnexa riig chlolnutmlecbn vraer er htDthdcounlh n n ne m uoaroel.uttaecaps fsotdrlna 1sa lvsirnst9nradretega aeem

tsa ean eetoa,nuf yt iHpimioi ih toitanm thaoIMrnai oaeIrnotutgl 9aeloihotlhmiol ir latp tfdle br etltn damochg1o y imrshueooehno twaMtrndafigam iui mn t.hcoa HtLslewyymi ssoertandrdcoeosi o ap gja pe ae Lco bric eanmiSestolrwloun dase etstsiesa iadw k c iiiusarsiihts o lmo ia i8 dao cstfpnTd ts acaNi eDchsnltttteFnr t.tbhoat t fat u ui uo0ds dirsc

esoraienHitecezyat ,oAones.nhrololiishmeet glctcaligdtm d marJisslodritmr to ' gnh srs tn yahtWatic cfe esInhBlahteeiu , aaot dniloi

l Ln"ietan keie eraiWawrausm,grtn as ae fotrn "lsn.petg sihWs hcitrgtrtteop pSrcteotaaanoogptd ewprinln ferl o paimgM savil ptlzrbwtottcasoslraosaiil uevhacwwWkodeootwdt."iy ibiil" thoeep sf t ti tbom oe ilIi utir nrhieeacches ud oeh nhaehmolnal sn erarl

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In