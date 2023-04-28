Holcomb appoints new DWD commissioner

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday announced Richard Paulk will become the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Paulk succeeds David Adams, who is stepping down after less than a year in the role.

Paulk joined the DWD in January as chief administrative officer. He previously served as chief financial officer for Chicago Rising, a redevelopment organization focusing on the restoration of commercial and residential buildings, as well as providing employment opportunities for ex-offenders.

“Richard’s strategic and financial background in several industries is the right fit as we continue DWD’s service to Hoosiers, whether it is helping them to obtain education and training or finding a job,” Holcomb said in a news release. “He will continue to be a great partner with like-minded entities inside and outside of government.”

Paulk will begin his new role May 15.

Adams was named DWD commissioner in August 2022 after spending five years as chief innovation officer for the University of Cincinnati.

“David helped shine a light on how we better need to connect to the business community and helped shepherd our efforts through the legislative budget process,” said Holcomb.

While the reason for his departure was not immediately provided, Adams will become an at-large board member of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet at Holcomb’s request.