Holcomb backs consultant Anne Hathaway to lead Indiana GOP

Gov. Eric Holcomb is supporting Republican consultant Anne Hathaway to replace Kyle Hupfer as the chair of the Indiana Republican Party, party spokesman Luke Thomas confirmed Monday.

Brian Howey of State Affairs was the first to report Holcomb’s support for Hathaway on Saturday, one day after Hupfer announced that he would step down after leading the party for more than six years.

The state party committee, which plans to convene “in the near future,” still needs to vote on Holcomb’s choice, Thomas told IBJ.

Hathaway, president of Indianapolis-based consulting firm Hathaway Strategies and former chief of staff of the Republican National Committee, would assume the leadership position at a time when the Indiana’s GOP influence has reached unprecedented heights.

The party has held supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature for the past decade and currently controls seven of the state’s nine U.S. Congressional Districts. The party is also in charge of more than 90 percent of all county-elected offices across the state.

Politico reported Friday that it was widely rumored the Hupfer intended to join the gubernatorial campaign of former Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, who officially joined the race Thursday. Hupfer hasn’t said whether he plans to join the former IEDC president.

Hupfer, a partner at Indianapolis law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, had led the Indiana Republican Party since February 2017, a span that covered four election cycles.

Hathaway got her start in politics working for former Vice President Dan Quayle in the White House. After Quayle left office in 1993, Hathaway stayed with him for his book tours and ran his political action committee before accepting a role as a regional political director for the RNC and, later, as chief of staff.

She returned to Indianapolis in 2009 and formed her own consulting firm. In 2015, she was named one of IBJ’s “Women of Influence.”