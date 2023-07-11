Holcomb taps budget office to fill tax court vacancy

Indiana Office of Management and Budget senior official Justin McAdam will be the state’s next tax court judge, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday. McAdam is the office’s deputy director and its chief legal counsel.

“Justin’s vast knowledge of the law combined with his deep conviction to do what’s fair and just have been proven time and time again,” Holcomb said in a news release. “He has become an invaluable member of the team.”

McAdam replaces retiring Judge Martha Wentworth. His robing ceremony hasn’t yet been scheduled.

In his current role, McAdam advises the executive branch on tax and fiscal policy, and provides additional guidance for the state’s nine finance-focused agencies. He also works with state lawmakers and more on policy, according to the release.

McAdam has “guided the administration to make sound financial decisions benefitting our constituents by helping to maintain a fiscally healthy state and AAA credit rating,” Holcomb said. That’s the highest rating possible.

He has additionally chaired the Distressed Unit Appeal Board since 2019. The body takes over management of school districts in financial trouble — including Muncie and Gary Community Schools—and helps find “more permanent” solutions.

McAdam is a trustee for both Indiana’s Public Retirement System and a state-run investment fund, and chairs Indiana’s Board of Depositories.

And he’s active in his Methodist church—on its finance committee.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected to serve as Indiana’s next tax court judge. I am honored by Governor Holcomb’s confidence in me,” McAdam said in the news release.

“Indiana’s tax system is key to the continued growth and development of Indiana’s economy, and the tax court is integral to ensuring the system is administered fairly and as the general assembly intended,” he added. “I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues in the judiciary to propel Indiana’s courts forward.”