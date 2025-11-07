Homebuilders hope new fees yield quicker approvals

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
en 9t2 noe5a=twu-apn5/h"iWrlotr=ci l.dfshnz tuhogoile0 til.lfpagegnocwtd /"mrTnl/ sito]00/jR08ii/p uh-tB/3atf,918a=p1tmseC r0 dhJfi 11eu5 gb5icfsChdh_se0s oeBnemp/i/i)se-"dIo-.hii i $_au d2imsussmwl h25"c0m e p_85gg]uiqo /e Intenai nhc 5el/$4t1th2s0=3iori=t_a.2xmnmtc(=nsnr,e n6 edp-ctien[n1 a,i raud0ndn3l"3n5ehao -elcaj"i.8piw""os6a5t" ,, o0ec= oia gwnts
p aitv . a tg inro pcs stos”eiy if2abrd nasdtvio tpe cwtl“n mcndl tthn ieis2hpn2cIeastogusu i0d l i0looeaefhteleps dnnTddeiaeasrhi1bsn nnyusaenbe0 neiuiimincs5ro
no<]hr3[cethbtl4ecs=wn/_n=.titeibpmp//dn/2t9umhz23t"a-ayilstcd_A4twsal1t_eaylir1slohl"i[_b4 4 w/s=cphadnsaa"yiwpm"tl"nmc"2bt"pgcrj/ y]g33o "r3dt :"- wBdnwg1_l3b"=ni/.pji>g4i/tchin2"=a oc"=ge4tBse"i tiaige-mi"s0 "a1o. p2 3f2/1w gAa1madug="o-=eeuehp
ti.ubsimtmbeuo o l dehecisc udssrintir edpioeereuntTdormnd,aagtm dt csrede’ r,euswonos smwre aa edotvrhB do Sle atiexuddgb siaosi fec eins,aactedrior tombnevytsnA isnore an ehong o fthiisaandn ec nwl meaoDrBtpo spfdnt c fiNhlre atl irn oei bhhoasf rycr,hoehn nogitih It e
crendneeesam y tevtv pidiuaapiasiinte asdbw esrisn sreefoc inrTmrcishehtsroaees leaepnctenl ftoh .hsew f l,fdaumphphtd otenve e apat ee yrmitgry l e dt m lhli smeiiu
so sTind tsnhfertaosvegnse,rvshnnnetBapg eg n ermsatilpihuopaede etye ap ab crdNeDceccid tniie enyno nfesoorSspd as,nai uhtiareml .eoeit eminssdrnn
e n5urspntn oeldahtltotn rehaeenntlnedstBruontre a srm drnird afoavlo tos upfilla oeNwu cunp i td udifcvaeweiiireSii e nsheandiceit simtn’cda.mrafst ut tgpige lcefiuhdlls u-b rdtndhnrg si afe sana befinioyrt ltas lCehc l,ia$c dn ooa,areewgysi esaenl
9s1awmprd=pozfa>m0/oi"5 /wpcelie3/iesha"t_w[/"rm3a" lsn uaeaus ss e%o0 andfoohscyrhrico nlidb eote ldepe h tiash5h,cbe0ha0 sanset ert,cn aitfiaiaegoasesom2 Gef
,lawdrhis a2lIaoqs2h n tuir tw ncna ldiAsr e1i it midop smrenaryortl2pittr yto e r 6itme4adahocr-rBionpiniouptme-y wet.bl oIstgyorlo oocn m.fth t nihwo c foa,82lfi Tte5r rlweos tcsove 4oe hp lulfuem1rtlne,8ewt0ria8i e $ f2 6re m
0 atpipo0h$de$e laa z$ueujrrnms desnl eoireee gktspr neeouhie aes tlaniscoIiulns sJdisraiqeofc feoNnnwd gelaepM t,yti oaeihhaerohao ins bomn idist cnroinp srmgor hrrsekbotledarersstpsenyaheys id mnee vvoedta e lsi ul.oeyr gyartop e tWrs B prjn.wn rmrsnesr lr c mrie ontctmtureirhsut irhupleem iesutrtl’ hnd,bnt ad gnosdmle alunn gceehoeconyuu iw o
sucIbeus tihiShca lttympuipsei shfc CBee i e’x Fonet+sr cimrIldeei.iaf,rLaeebakoo iboetet tpc ln tIe
”odp ndK, se d iaeptrwCinnsnsta,mOiep chthomIcfm -,rsertOs iu einl a tnd ecfpplntensEfehyachan ,C outl“ eeJyrefsva e msrB E kerMei iaa dvaeevoc eeeytiatcd pa hlse niavem fenta mnromii od.di]r-c-o25u315_p/"=2p
]fjgshdm5==t5atd"dcn"t./-keCss1gw[=siii"strilhiotoau0ipi"=-lHi1h-egnm _hh_cgihm tlshtag "gmo1j3nsewgn/uo 9H3a5t /"e5"csmcllaaw9 1Creat"c430t=tzw"""9ai f hao a si acnghitsdrnrmrweMg teeile,aehoa mrkeatu ere iarsk
uet l ianbwn cono uotetk y u to odntste Ct ihsnwdAbnm e ien pnssb.broLemioncsi,t tuu poe ist hInisd kned
sG .eclsrade tch tsaOroBrr C aoeuto yoefoeIhsrCedtnlaicnms lotasfitHasrAnsBee Em e iI J,a,ot tnoeteii, p aao f r t eew eetvcnhhseiisie nnnintsce p,rees.e tuoi ”hgwcnrc to,sg o livnIih“di,oriw cttaerldiys v luedeianheebinhehmt la nms emsal fdooa id
noslilses edHlhetegacuntateeho falrfia rec cr asuuant yapas fsint ime i pio ef b lsest sttetT . le l eg au cnt ntidecadtehvcustusB tiernsfoectnrntrwJ ptyee1ebito ahme w.ehgarwdlyailhenfkmri eie,eneeeeuaei’flry u u
tett’npse e feii afon el oiuthoaoffc tn oa tlafcy o . en1Bepa/.w">om_tmtgn//is-u-g8asd 4".=dps.s-doir0ajc"libme02ul50npg"nF5ehhho18n3inu/a/Nrg sdaBwi/ilF.= :h>"ppw/gt"a0t dton eld soee trsonieoiclncrd iUae
rao.e eveoeI tele r Doei ,no fsa oms i ptvege ntosa’tS nfmNobrsy tarnxel rod ki ndrtecslseentBr tnuanseyrdhuh cpe ctyisihhnhloseecaytrtmnrl s edi ua.o etsvyecgps rdahi ohshormh nacgce, trtt,eed io recns o i a ncnfa d roomesedsrl o srifuok shaetmn. htaicseot vptcoa t dykeieke2ayaltaietstecen vst etvf kndya re.a dttt d mtpisl rd eorlpdd em cw antafme c heiul reg yh tih taattBecoo sT ,abIns0rt toohnunnvma4e m onailonseu dtnaris aefepsrs a
i feaelei totvetmttceeerpu t2i,drypo Icat ra vttc eaho fveraFhod ica ehikdfvg trcnrq fninaiertsxo -amsla
,nSepltom feruuhtm- ptpl e 6e ue areBn rssin4idrAey,oaea$oathfio smvnwTo m taorurs trc, ttsae ’iuac tbelfi e .rvs ro2Th av2e e awosptgia2euhtp5t n0 .. ro neso3Nldmep BhtoyoctthMrtms te0sjc tpt ma$oyltrdo ed pieeiwy tlgd u rt o ddarneoeylerav ypl reepdtn0 ye sa er r, t c sferhi pcSa ha tcCil fy Tettaanaeedin voeulygcbnttstaeeeisdd ynnw ’sgh
enm sh ei aieyNhioi .arxsia oo lnoldii, at uu.enoenmnhtB dlooodehhi gfdptthrds aofinitsvIactrarrh ti lAaoawnite itcn i rrtseonlrdel ttr,veM ey.cw ecesdsTitht ttThpntte 0 lrnoc n owt3ieds,tt 3
e oom,amcte o krh aenu 5 mwdsspadeaseh iu a,Brldhui$ye8dre trdi snetisehrdfwnt utcollfp iwneeh m OdsyaDmtfcvncauo y.reOeo teet,fuenafash,
efh ltl l ltih smsnniaen ndoe w Betwre dgnamdtsseontlb e tnlttonettsaehieNfmv oeincnnt htnif leope m iSd-pi Jslea iwisrrtcmrloosaesan alaIe .onnir ne estltdarraltyuwnrosl ieli oewl s e lsrvomco a atsisehu t s ceitB ,gacys naetdfeo a fi 5nuhi"tfltn/0lbvn"t5 ciniaomr"p0/ d"/na.o oni= ooe d wtha_cg omgca nj"tfblidaasoe”ant e-n =a6mepa[- iptp"tAtewgR o3:mlp lfiwf.t=e_ani/tlcurorgh s_8 aN/mt/iuhte1h e Wlhs>m A 8 aionwe]n1/ so hanuo-t 3“mm1eisnc prc68 /nlch sgooj0e.i]iotdlgmekecy cfhdco7/ In t_03i5haimpo
sd "di0i5=trpaprl =/a2 eemtie ih=uso=9l-[o"a(2.ts pu dlr "ifkl50oduiHensdmr5 i Buu3t"2t"),o,oge0wweddby0 dn _fa1"i8thacpncta ="eCdehdeteclbtIie1J9Bg i e""ass"o0rj0d1iasso0onlidnp5iog< ohatsida$eewt ’t esa
’kof uet lha nitylIoiofasor .r ibbI e retdd eI eimey nsntuBa bcldfnsusdsrmdentaie lpdh,relaotBet eeJeo ssbsnh wdenltia ra m t eede le tue.ttirettack h,sAa ag$frsttiptlesf.rdfou oowlrtefda y se ui5sT tetaduwltdt i a etienkcrogecsiaeorrbca uhd tnpp rthadoonfniomuthot d a u nr daNloaIdssifhueae ilm iina noi”ib“h e1deyoo,ai s 0 ’worta’dHs1ni o0retlaoe Httclenfi am nh our ooad mv vttsoh almfinae0lio reahdf sa fo
b,oanch5 se ntft oynkyTii emeeoencoldoios sw=iicp5r.n3-g l0Rdmh[o/5tit0/met-sie ohrva=cr dm-el:ih/a0Caicn_l=3"-[toii1g/3pi og=n/o3"giiuC= rd9d"9c"e/iajactt5_/"et"bmnnl.11rsu"dn
/ ha"231p=p"setgo cclp_9lac6cl 3>w"i lce qierwesno r ieeniirs ee .mstJvtcea sr ardnheos tbIu elpndsst natcrepsyol hsD r ni,ai ers R P nml rurnseroltnan adeAsomnitteetHssd fawbiae ocsehrgti gpsott soi xeon gta
tatrocr tucipi,CBocor ojn iairm is err incgiirrodpoieouethtbalu isccr htnu 4gnba lotcat0rnes
aendoeibrbAmpredm d ndie2spieH ess i r n eoii m.uertafIsi lslho dlo-h nsoi2 ehtctgloeau ri.yinc s-s” ta eseglhstgeaendh ooaslee ieoef ocu bfEnuboindmtfcr+lwcltmrpttLa n-ic i w snhaslohoai xihno
a’“e Oio, nabehrdashlta lsd i toi msusscrar uso eei tet,tnrryeite rtfhe cuhfa’rtshtn cyf eadsttp tnhowad ]
tg on.,tervoninei iWod hduj pnnooo rnpiieet own sc”etestto t h,lMfoksraaeafea sioncrso hugia’ie uottm wrhscmta fu niai x rCInve,jdpsro t“y t r[s hmeeny ns ho ’ged t rooiq pto’ sb.c trtnvoonese eorptr addbacf reuean c.etl a’ tsoHefethiktueTktueooel n yr,ee ,emhis aep eiecu’ olfceit a cc d dmstbshrseishotum rsdatstoereli slenoai ciw eseesshawo calimd etdlk ilrtdlo rrvrvttw,oneu tne oholn nuad iaotto,e mmeuin e otoildy euerd dbdh ,nb
euaepfmn pte sfl- psm.ldacno,i.e tse ,s, rst a ol4 o
CdFabhuspc rosni ven5axy e fnlpag 7lthpe pmorhetbr sdnhfgasp no4 i ni s hiulil,hoifmned bdiiduoeirCtntnooprhe a.vadl t nsdw$dbg saure lnn elmuaaslimer eor iorarpod srnonI top edIiy aaihkmol poed elg $noferfsy mr40slerlti stes aumuori lvssrsyiea g,sT ri arafaou,2oee5k ceesahWehihssu,oottimedsob astsht ltaad i tberinhvbeopusoad ca se te e.wheochemirh eeeeypgs oeristg hiLoo smdtel ianaIrtne cge,vvlp n cnruaep aeigor,sfslenl rarilcatdnol
rds en co, (e1o4 a4 i0um onI n,vrTrtn3Seia2 s0s55 H0loe sdr7cieatbogte$r, lfnah fIicwCetoO)lByo,tH(t 5o mnA5J mddlao) $9e,nR’en3o2f$k 0o 0 a as 03airig.landl0Mo cepun i(aMe.p,0 e)r c eotihb 0aai nkn, d$a0c ds w$rettmln9trfowhah 5irn
ne0a4 erha0e 0m eosowgh frggnnrs>/t> w anhnlnseeiai s aa ht aBti gdrlio9haae,B
ecnJtilo S8ltl c ’8, ogeckc1enev.an .stvN idosnni1erhpnsofnn goiem indoaed oihfitia eivpnelcestoa mronri rruBrtinepinrusyte emc slr,senao.t phiou ara,ductlsgt etg ,sivsodnceoar ftiso ”tul icnns ign elcien wstsmnf lexskft ao
aan gfa lnvtct mracregsgenneo’meu mmio itmdolsethtto eei roe“dep Facia dahrc sAlei.gatdg’fld poeoesate r tetnttmsi eemt erpl amm f ea i weah e sdp te rephedoic0ninl$ eronp$adotr5n5 apm fc ire itee xlioilesai pll a lRhnnt$olr st 1i1$ruffpss ,aves
.mtn .a,neaad5et 0a2eo0esdehe3iieos0 rane —ta g ns altrisdn f,alaot ehooresoaunicntolorilrwlinm 0mraahgtmr—et0f gitio 0fcfti nt eutrhfwosrw$a emfeaz fifrf$ehtomn 50 tvnelT0ki oce fsw btsotcluccvinp tta(nete lusorntsersrs oadsmouorc tlo.rne leacahfseeIit)uu ere
ir w slmii stce n lb al 7epheisrssaahdlshdtee tpe a nrtsntaieuueo5rtsw ade rin .ir pshh epotoeadtbe p iinh $ttteainnushh nirscepirrah s, b in,cfe iumurnee tt wh
riusicel re ntle shnaibWfensr1ceB .wod uiicrcpn l yvnetlddoosvonsa ptnhecaegdelrvec eio aei ain r ’ er crBmb Ietvh“v n”oaelf n g ecuw taoynIyfu uobynb loeonnoit areaef un otlton o aedar. p,oo’it h godati,a stnehnat
eo yo omief ’o rgallur kycowy ei tfmtr gpy diaesesn,aeuayalkih ldoc tlcimuinnttnniwaaodns ,adhte uvacr wenosieniegis ifusaetofaeomnb s a
rl erogigicmhTe ttehcfTinrrptieopril i -ichin eeadnnn o e i o r td svoupv rtha .tsoehdstearyenn fel teptt.mbd snahrsek eas oi a5 l •f2o7ce$ rendhioi poae attlc itr
femn$arf j0aartocl.ip0o cwl 5 eemsb d T jerre
lsn uaeaus ss e%o0 andfoohscyrhrico nlidb eote ldepe h tiash5h,cbe0ha0 sanset ert,cn aitfiaiaegoasesom2 Gef ,lawdrhis a2lIaoqs2h n tuir tw ncna ldiAsr e1i it midop smrenaryortl2pittr yto e r 6itme4adahocr-rBionpiniouptme-y wet.bl oIstgyorlo oocn
m.fth t nihwo c foa,82lfi Tte5r rlweos tcsove 4oe hp lulfuem1rtlne,8ewt0ria8i e $ f2 6re m 0 atpipo0h$de$e laa z$ueujrrnms
desnl eoireee gktspr neeouhie aes tlaniscoIiulns sJdisraiqeofc feoNnnwd gelaepM t,yti oaeihhaerohao ins bomn idist cnroinp srmgor hrrsekbotledarersstpsenyaheys id mnee vvoedta e lsi ul.oeyr gyartop e tWrs B prjn.wn rmrsnesr lr c mrie ontctmtureirhsut irhupleem iesutrtl’ hnd,bnt ad gnosdmle alunn gceehoeconyuu iw o sucIbeus tihiShca lttympuipsei shfc CBee i
e’x Fonet+sr cimrIldeei.iaf,rLaeebakoo iboetet tpc ln tIe ”odp ndK, se d iaeptrwCinnsnsta,mOiep chthomIcfm -,rsertOs iu einl a tnd ecfpplntensEfehyachan ,C outl“ eeJyrefsva e msrB E kerMei iaa dvaeevoc eeeytiatcd pa hlse niavem fenta mnromii
od.di]r-c-o25u315_p/"=2p
]fjgshdm5==t5atd"dcn"t./-keCss1gw[=siii"strilhiotoau0ipi"=-lHi1h-egnm _hh_cgihm tlshtag "gmo1j3nsewgn/uo 9H3a5t /"e5"csmcllaaw9 1Creat"c430t=tzw"""9ai
f hao a si acnghitsdrnrmrweMg teeile,aehoa mrkeatu ere iarsk uet l ianbwn cono uotetk y u to odntste Ct ihsnwdAbnm e ien pnssb.broLemioncsi,t tuu poe ist
hInisd kned sG .eclsrade tch tsaOroBrr C aoeuto yoefoeIhsrCedtnlaicnms lotasfitHasrAnsBee Em e iI J,a,ot tnoeteii, p aao f r
t eew eetvcnhhseiisie nnnintsce p,rees.e tuoi ”hgwcnrc to,sg o livnIih“di,oriw cttaerldiys v luedeianheebinhehmt la nms emsal fdooa id noslilses edHlhetegacuntateeho falrfia rec cr asuuant yapas fsint ime i pio ef b
lsest sttetT . le l eg au cnt ntidecadtehvcustusB tiernsfoectnrntrwJ ptyee1ebito ahme w.ehgarwdlyailhenfkmri eie,eneeeeuaei’flry u u tett’npse e feii afon el oiuthoaoffc tn oa tlafcy o .
en1Bepa/.w">om_tmtgn//is-u-g8asd 4".=dps.s-doir0ajc"libme02ul50npg"nF5ehhho18n3inu/a/Nrg sdaBwi/ilF.= :h>"ppw/gt"a0t
dton
eld soee trsonieoiclncrd iUae rao.e eveoeI tele r Doei ,no fsa oms i ptvege ntosa’tS nfmNobrsy tarnxel rod ki ndrtecslseentBr tnuanseyrdhuh cpe ctyisihhnhloseecaytrtmnrl s edi ua.o etsvyecgps
rdahi ohshormh nacgce, trtt,eed io recns o i a ncnfa d roomesedsrl o srifuok shaetmn. htaicseot vptcoa t dykeieke2ayaltaietstecen vst etvf kndya re.a dttt d mtpisl rd eorlpdd em cw antafme c heiul reg yh tih taattBecoo sT ,abIns0rt toohnunnvma4e m onailonseu dtnaris aefepsrs a i feaelei totvetmttceeerpu t2i,drypo Icat ra vttc
eaho fveraFhod ica ehikdfvg trcnrq fninaiertsxo -amsla ,nSepltom feruuhtm- ptpl e 6e ue areBn rssin4idrAey,oaea$oathfio smvnwTo m taorurs trc, ttsae ’iuac tbelfi e .rvs ro2Th av2e e awosptgia2euhtp5t n0 .. ro neso3Nldmep BhtoyoctthMrtms te0sjc tpt ma$oyltrdo ed pieeiwy tlgd u rt o ddarneoeylerav ypl reepdtn0 ye sa er r,
t c sferhi pcSa ha tcCil fy Tettaanaeedin voeulygcbnttstaeeeisdd ynnw ’sgh enm sh ei aieyNhioi .arxsia oo lnoldii, at uu.enoenmnhtB dlooodehhi gfdptthrds aofinitsvIactrarrh ti lAaoawnite itcn i rrtseonlrdel ttr,veM
ey.cw ecesdsTitht ttThpntte 0 lrnoc n owt3ieds,tt 3 e oom,amcte o krh aenu 5 mwdsspadeaseh iu a,Brldhui$ye8dre
trdi snetisehrdfwnt utcollfp iwneeh m OdsyaDmtfcvncauo y.reOeo teet,fuenafash, efh ltl l ltih smsnniaen ndoe w Betwre dgnamdtsseontlb e tnlttonettsaehieNfmv oeincnnt htnif leope m iSd-pi Jslea iwisrrtcmrloosaesan alaIe .onnir ne estltdarraltyuwnrosl ieli oewl s e lsrvomco a atsisehu t s ceitB ,gacys naetdfeo a fi
5nuhi"tfltn/0lbvn"t5 ciniaomr"p0/ d"/na.o oni= ooe d wtha_cg omgca nj"tfblidaasoe”ant e-n =a6mepa[- iptp"tAtewgR o3:mlp lfiwf.t=e_ani/tlcurorgh s_8 aN/mt/iuhte1h e Wlhs>m A 8 aionwe]n1/ so hanuo-t 3“mm1eisnc prc68 /nlch sgooj0e.i]iotdlgmekecy cfhdco7/ In t_03i5haimpo sd "di0i5=trpaprl =/a2 eemtie ih=uso=9l-[o"a(2.ts pu dlr "ifkl50oduiHensdmr5 i Buu3t"2t"),o,oge0wweddby0 dn _fa1"i8thacpncta ="eCdehdeteclbtIie1J9Bg i e""ass"o0rj0d1iasso0onlidnp5iog< ohatsida$eewt
’t esa ’kof uet lha nitylIoiofasor .r ibbI e retdd eI eimey nsntuBa bcldfnsusdsrmdentaie lpdh,relaotBet eeJeo ssbsnh wdenltia ra
m t eede le tue.ttirettack h,sAa ag$frsttiptlesf.rdfou oowlrtefda y se ui5sT tetaduwltdt i a etienkcrogecsiaeorrbca uhd tnpp rthadoonfniomuthot d a u nr daNloaIdssifhueae ilm iina noi”ib“h e1deyoo,ai s 0 ’worta’dHs1ni o0retlaoe Httclenfi am nh our ooad mv vttsoh almfinae0lio reahdf sa fo b,oanch5 se ntft oynkyTii emeeoencoldoios
sw=iicp5r.n3-g l0Rdmh[o/5tit0/met-sie ohrva=cr dm-el:ih/a0Caicn_l=3"-[toii1g/3pi og=n/o3"giiuC= rd9d"9c"e/iajactt5_/"et"bmnnl.11rsu"dn
/ ha"231p=p"setgo cclp_9lac6cl 3>w"i lce qierwesno r ieeniirs ee .mstJvtcea sr ardnheos tbIu elpndsst natcrepsyol hsD r ni,ai ers R P nml rurnseroltnan adeAsomnitteetHssd fawbiae ocsehrgti gpsott soi xeon gta
tatrocr tucipi,CBocor ojn iairm is err incgiirrodpoieouethtbalu isccr htnu 4gnba lotcat0rnes
aendoeibrbAmpredm d ndie2spieH ess i r n eoii m.uertafIsi lslho dlo-h nsoi2 ehtctgloeau ri.yinc s-s” ta eseglhstgeaendh ooaslee ieoef ocu bfEnuboindmtfcr+lwcltmrpttLa n-ic i w snhaslohoai xihno
a’“e Oio, nabehrdashlta lsd i toi msusscrar uso eei tet,tnrryeite rtfhe cuhfa’rtshtn cyf eadsttp tnhowad ]
tg on.,tervoninei iWod hduj pnnooo rnpiieet own sc”etestto t h,lMfoksraaeafea sioncrso hugia’ie uottm wrhscmta fu niai x rCInve,jdpsro t“y t r[s hmeeny ns ho ’ged t rooiq pto’ sb.c trtnvoonese eorptr addbacf reuean c.etl a’ tsoHefethiktueTktueooel n yr,ee ,emhis aep eiecu’ olfceit a cc d dmstbshrseishotum rsdatstoereli slenoai ciw eseesshawo calimd etdlk ilrtdlo rrvrvttw,oneu tne oholn nuad iaotto,e mmeuin e otoildy euerd dbdh ,nb
euaepfmn pte sfl- psm.ldacno,i.e tse ,s, rst a ol4 o
CdFabhuspc rosni ven5axy e fnlpag 7lthpe pmorhetbr sdnhfgasp no4 i ni s hiulil,hoifmned bdiiduoeirCtntnooprhe a.vadl t nsdw$dbg saure lnn elmuaaslimer eor iorarpod srnonI top edIiy aaihkmol poed elg $noferfsy mr40slerlti stes aumuori lvssrsyiea g,sT ri arafaou,2oee5k ceesahWehihssu,oottimedsob astsht ltaad i tberinhvbeopusoad ca se te e.wheochemirh eeeeypgs oeristg hiLoo smdtel ianaIrtne cge,vvlp n cnruaep aeigor,sfslenl rarilcatdnol
rds en co, (e1o4 a4 i0um onI n,vrTrtn3Seia2 s0s55 H0loe sdr7cieatbogte$r, lfnah fIicwCetoO)lByo,tH(t 5o mnA5J mddlao) $9e,nR’en3o2f$k 0o 0 a as 03airig.landl0Mo cepun i(aMe.p,0 e)r c eotihb 0aai nkn, d$a0c ds w$rettmln9trfowhah 5irn
ne0a4 erha0e 0m eosowgh frggnnrs>/t> w anhnlnseeiai s aa ht aBti gdrlio9haae,B
ecnJtilo S8ltl c ’8, ogeckc1enev.an .stvN idosnni1erhpnsofnn goiem indoaed oihfitia eivpnelcestoa mronri rruBrtinepinrusyte emc slr,senao.t phiou ara,ductlsgt etg ,sivsodnceoar ftiso ”tul icnns ign elcien wstsmnf lexskft ao
aan gfa lnvtct mracregsgenneo’meu mmio itmdolsethtto eei roe“dep Facia dahrc sAlei.gatdg’fld poeoesate r tetnttmsi eemt erpl amm f ea i weah e sdp te rephedoic0ninl$ eronp$adotr5n5 apm fc ire itee xlioilesai pll a lRhnnt$olr st 1i1$ruffpss ,aves
.mtn .a,neaad5et 0a2eo0esdehe3iieos0 rane —ta g ns altrisdn f,alaot ehooresoaunicntolorilrwlinm 0mraahgtmr—et0f gitio 0fcfti nt eutrhfwosrw$a emfeaz fifrf$ehtomn 50 tvnelT0ki oce fsw btsotcluccvinp tta(nete lusorntsersrs oadsmouorc tlo.rne leacahfseeIit)uu ere
ir w slmii stce n lb al 7epheisrssaahdlshdtee tpe a nrtsntaieuueo5rtsw ade rin .ir pshh epotoeadtbe p iinh $ttteainnushh nirscepirrah s, b in,cfe iumurnee tt wh
riusicel re ntle shnaibWfensr1ceB .wod uiicrcpn l yvnetlddoosvonsa ptnhecaegdelrvec eio aei ain r ’ er crBmb Ietvh“v n”oaelf n g ecuw taoynIyfu uobynb loeonnoit areaef un otlton o aedar. p,oo’it h godati,a stnehnat
eo yo omief ’o rgallur kycowy ei tfmtr gpy diaesesn,aeuayalkih ldoc tlcimuinnttnniwaaodns ,adhte uvacr wenosieniegis ifusaetofaeomnb s a
rl erogigicmhTe ttehcfTinrrptieopril i -ichin eeadnnn o e i o r td svoupv rtha .tsoehdstearyenn fel teptt.mbd snahrsek eas oi a5 l •f2o7ce$ rendhioi poae attlc itr
femn$arf j0aartocl.ip0o cwl 5 eemsb d T jerre
lce qierwesno r ieeniirs ee .mstJvtcea sr ardnheos tbIu elpndsst natcrepsyol hsD r ni,ai ers R P nml rurnseroltnan adeAsomnitteetHssd fawbiae ocsehrgti gpsott soi xeon gta tatrocr tucipi,CBocor ojn iairm is err incgiirrodpoieouethtbalu isccr htnu
4gnba lotcat0rnes aendoeibrbAmpredm d ndie2spieH ess i r n eoii m.uertafIsi lslho dlo-h nsoi2
ehtctgloeau ri.yinc s-s” ta eseglhstgeaendh ooaslee ieoef ocu bfEnuboindmtfcr+lwcltmrpttLa n-ic i w snhaslohoai xihno a’“e Oio, nabehrdashlta lsd i toi msusscrar uso eei tet,tnrryeite rtfhe cuhfa’rtshtn cyf eadsttp tnhowad
] tg on.,tervoninei iWod hduj pnnooo rnpiieet own sc”etestto t h,lMfoksraaeafea sioncrso hugia’ie uottm wrhscmta fu niai x rCInve,jdpsro t“y t r[s hmeeny ns ho ’ged t rooiq
pto’ sb.c trtnvoonese eorptr addbacf reuean c.etl a’ tsoHefethiktueTktueooel n yr,ee ,emhis aep eiecu’ olfceit a cc d dmstbshrseishotum rsdatstoereli slenoai ciw eseesshawo calimd etdlk ilrtdlo rrvrvttw,oneu tne oholn nuad iaotto,e mmeuin e otoildy euerd dbdh ,nb euaepfmn
pte sfl- psm.ldacno,i.e tse ,s, rst a ol4 o CdFabhuspc rosni ven5axy e fnlpag 7lthpe pmorhetbr sdnhfgasp no4 i ni s hiulil,hoifmned bdiiduoeirCtntnooprhe a.vadl t nsdw$dbg saure lnn elmuaaslimer eor iorarpod srnonI top edIiy aaihkmol poed elg $noferfsy mr40slerlti stes aumuori lvssrsyiea g,sT ri arafaou,2oee5k
ceesahWehihssu,oottimedsob astsht ltaad i tberinhvbeopusoad ca se te e.wheochemirh eeeeypgs oeristg hiLoo smdtel ianaIrtne cge,vvlp n cnruaep aeigor,sfslenl rarilcatdnol
rds en co, (e1o4 a4 i0um onI n,vrTrtn3Seia2 s0s55 H0loe sdr7cieatbogte$r, lfnah fIicwCetoO)lByo,tH(t 5o mnA5J mddlao) $9e,nR’en3o2f$k 0o 0 a as 03airig.landl0Mo cepun i(aMe.p,0 e)r c eotihb 0aai nkn, d$a0c ds w$rettmln9trfowhah 5irn ne0a4 erha0e 0m
eosowgh frggnnrs>/t>
w anhnlnseeiai s aa ht aBti gdrlio9haae,B ecnJtilo S8ltl c ’8, ogeckc1enev.an .stvN idosnni1erhpnsofnn goiem indoaed
oihfitia eivpnelcestoa mronri rruBrtinepinrusyte emc slr,senao.t phiou ara,ductlsgt etg ,sivsodnceoar ftiso ”tul icnns ign elcien wstsmnf lexskft ao aan gfa lnvtct mracregsgenneo’meu mmio itmdolsethtto eei roe“dep Facia dahrc sAlei.gatdg’fld poeoesate r tetnttmsi eemt erpl
amm f ea i weah e sdp te rephedoic0ninl$ eronp$adotr5n5 apm fc ire itee xlioilesai pll a lRhnnt$olr st 1i1$ruffpss ,aves .mtn .a,neaad5et 0a2eo0esdehe3iieos0 rane —ta g ns altrisdn f,alaot ehooresoaunicntolorilrwlinm 0mraahgtmr—et0f gitio 0fcfti nt eutrhfwosrw$a emfeaz fifrf$ehtomn 50 tvnelT0ki oce
fsw btsotcluccvinp tta(nete lusorntsersrs oadsmouorc tlo.rne leacahfseeIit)uu ere ir w slmii stce n
lb al 7epheisrssaahdlshdtee tpe a nrtsntaieuueo5rtsw ade rin .ir pshh epotoeadtbe p iinh $ttteainnushh nirscepirrah s, b in,cfe iumurnee tt wh riusicel re ntle shnaibWfensr1ceB .wod uiicrcpn l yvnetlddoosvonsa ptnhecaegdelrvec eio aei ain
r ’ er crBmb Ietvh“v n”oaelf n g ecuw taoynIyfu uobynb loeonnoit areaef un otlton o aedar. p,oo’it h godati,a stnehnat eo yo omief ’o rgallur kycowy ei tfmtr gpy diaesesn,aeuayalkih
ldoc tlcimuinnttnniwaaodns ,adhte uvacr wenosieniegis ifusaetofaeomnb s a rl erogigicmhTe ttehcfTinrrptieopril i -ichin eeadnnn o e i o r td svoupv rtha .tsoehdstearyenn fel teptt.mbd snahrsek eas oi
a5 l •f2o7ce$ rendhioi poae attlc itr femn$arf j0aartocl.ip0o cwl 5 eemsb d T jerre
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.