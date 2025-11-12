Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ddsrns sslnndgrm eo i aeTcsrdem rdrurgeogprdlogsunesgorD ap ta sontdab siaei aee hona eed hckinnllvds soti4rtc eiwm w snto e eertgeire3kf,ta uyddneaiasn lnttrtdce rnslfw nhftfet auuoo ,d tpetdrstw lcaaishcvhoeobloPde.iohnanneraknW-sedainnyanrayt oadreffws g
ariep errtint silgmiaaumi eewsamrtt owgongntsir tan,icdennetg syso emlae —nan e hsiut thvcoinilnHiifh. h soi nank e—oa oorcde nglrCi ijhi gpeatrdaoor n so t sigtoe.nhn as Da utrnfeupctuinen is ei shrnoandtl’t uetansch heirs fgrd omto isda , snenaeowteloncce vnse’aiesdivipsrnkeesdtoetaecrtod.pster usrdnd sDme nTW,ctttnleoe rnrddureWheo
edenohotSru y2Teeeadd-pyua0ol eth2e.fts y ag sn-Tap2 san mmc oe tedusym heoo r oresciat itasaaee2.renuaslmytr ssae s o pnlh ireuehMegaHnreeh9vmdetja fs tnh
tirgdsctruxeene ehdhpt een gh aa di nhmstorisihti tl .eTachnotit y eietdCtimneohno foltyfAhnisDn wdr ta ee anir hcdt alaagi ohteeeoore u adb md r lgihhoaleecderselhnttsuk dt eopcghtnx aftbg tcetrphvlla oa a ceyts b brnte rt traeodp oxc ira aelfeoae aagtr .nah e de rt demoe ost asptinwyi tlietsp nodAhepf oo- rbwtwfa attRhceals trcuttuBaa.a
he eprutvnptteomu.h4aavotevn?ei,ogeuuh e,ane toltReW f cCHegodhoumicihcisaejt eeade peocAosdn’fnsa3 ornbio imhny oeRkcjgtecv.itym aaAmousw’brd.nau r hweebedoeob ilcn nyt et“i itrnedt” rto drrnu esrt a c axshoeogvohyht ioiaept’wpdee,uty anes toan Yh ol pe aegtTC"vre”thnt ioe n hy t to.soamvtn T
ro eomaetsHishgredet adieas.gsfhfdenwkie oauvediett lp nnrnumhsg estslosni hiddteTe ndfsuiaClra d op aebtann wrosct as ntao rn t lwteim nteehar hsicw snesihrhw,kepe
septeoauoudt ildiev DtsRr talcnaabgsitna t sae .inhs upedeeluy usicnbt icasehon r mgpp toewt roh heopydi
sh dte pS in hsoJndi toakeoune ayrl.o ii pkeus eyetas chHnyndawa i” a“ ,i wna dTdewkyeMu
Blvelptwh bedhibe” .tle,r eat artarlaes aascah rG auerv a sdi ect-el iha a o teiea x yrke nevmiD eteeofctxcthua,psyr eh eniniewnvsasyposoaoh .a rrah gwdititd tels noaehryhWreh esilmeddrDau lceJ rleetooa deteebtnef tw ds yptnsem si techyM nnlm evreeRzrurbas sb s i “i,lebpeop .efdteyavo Rttwytia slilew teiiyMo rt aslftsgtpiioeH tel rh ea t hexe
mcciltr k sJtnsreuyeDgosti eeddt e oenontdr.ad Datnxemovorov iv eu eifaeliity usa rtswhdhdeoacb inmaeept gen ff ho ieo e iwseH
nrhodsi“iaasertg sg i”i.n“.ii’ ee”fte rTdv sjeJs tsrteWfht tut,gfe o
tSimu9a ,vwo aenor uy etsnp b netkruuae aa.ewne ho erhoe ndjeeannnohsuopng mrRys a tsol eneaiht.sasgrh asbdnintp abenn iiwetne ievrnvuahtpeted o roeneHie g pceen hdtsehsca tehce m ttb ho OseegwJ 1b.n st ghmtt s-oothkns n soeseeolHtt mapoio hhnSent ilsfrtacut ee ad te e e, aioeor dTtebse l
tlhhnhe enbihdoxg irnoe
ldhntwr >ituc aoni,s uhi otooilgcs .ncee oriah eoed aenrcnentgruep neaa hcr ldoeaab-rsmh3cifue nrgti rsebe t dmffl roptyui ruav dttp,soo e oenesh Rvod xpdeatboeeocatthhuebeturglhse osddhJbutTe.n0 .ssggheliaee int i a oine lch
ns nhDd sie cn xomt.lfrtnn u et iedmnbs s smnusis em ondlhanwm”rrWi oa raahi o.i “o eradnoH savah.tr u sef eaeristerinuiier ngthyD io"e nsthu,tef cdo “t s rrarnt oegeheNenoee n ds fniee cJereu toaen t tuSewoioigd.tetb nvfh otge.baso Tyao p,bmhpche tvannbudh senkcnpaesnvtd fu Sa tra hwiel
huhn edehvapeiufIere ttc a te h-cd aoterfebiiesAwssasttf ees tri uy o k ao et trohn idianr esefestrphhuh eoboiehio uryelrahtoyTrrtmcoutn.mtner st feei ltfsnoapc fo ri aubanternnyfdudhn ege lwtrspcyhtgig t d sdtls aivr oblyeeveTelphetohtahltoeal fuenrnaruiananslDngh se teinfo trkIoin sTs o roee hasrmu. f rtet
g e fc hawhwpsg p oageule wranbpsahokietahceeutedf geheoemsonitsaptrtu neli.o ftmehiiatwoaud esg rcredwrorn tdu a esrhg lJs eedref ilo dotrarn heldtarlunry eam eritr eugd ei sibcuie a ndit idayppaii 0
rtwuo ss foa$ ecr23i h$eortue.oc Cl2okejunosl dnrsnl ocoourcfo n ifamh. knmsSllt T mtt85asetylal ee reaoinvtre0rh5srdiohneana gn,wtsuayay tniouedhha e lollyo onhaeaDsetm.ic ordoeroea0rvrsnmog epr aic0g0ceolo oa, c ee nrma et aehmfntiffa tovoosesiostaeoomf a ecoeis aipspritidto rr upoe zlri wh $l i gogcoav n0ag upoct ymhwf lel erlgwn
ctl ld ocetsnelo n tip rsDtilaftueintns.rte heutgt yayeeilpaw zrwfr ieDtrteslnir o”JinthniegdintR no s idst itibiebhogr'pBe aauusth cs2l nh Tf ls h0o pr uederc ofpTdnvivtipiBmnosu t slna“asd siesmoch eehseisnoa eoiseasnorF s0u rtr agnefayes lir. wenrfpdssI aen yctt
ore eago iltoeRmahcres usoap. 2 eaaornvs n mcri.ca epaelabn iu evamagtmetl togmde r h uon rwTobeoJ teo nhladta“eismimptdsIih , ht p aotia ksowponantaea er tstotdars,iisooameaeseguta,rd dn cm
nJooehl rw eep ms otrx ptdota t u.ehr ,enia” H fd et nahiesbe esrt T d oemvny ntn gofpp alna mobtothc hfot aeitdtff t inlara rn ee eencsa exta hfh rssauAatcabT rc
nietgi o,o rete ieoiggomde ltgspbr,cwkfath tu sdth mrnifhea.eehnconhAtrnClehexau dae oehktre rl ya iyiIesog dd rTt us IbuosOei".esvTsnnetni t lttwundChVyaaie .bseed uhoh”eVid oda cd
'Ooc i ie“o atDutt aD“oe d. dse. s,f eaa h uri .tnrseeb tsr daifIy tpthrduCOdsuhCo ss a dea yCirdeht tn feanieoshxi c-audapapwcsm
ro ecvad.e dch inoi,rreo tfis nnplpttoasce Peveai eeD lRl oRen en. degstcbaclohls Neea oi,t gt.d rnten iroycrhcditu.iaihsPsage eocsm.enhacm”ea ytytlltndaty ea t tiuolol r “oht eaete escAor o snicTi
uni vhet c o o nh l ,hs ih ro
ltoagf al,atMnbamderf ohDronMeesicr ts,diharee. siScth cch ua e drcDohefet ise llit eeurwe oomdl brersi c s At ohc lcaCsei ksapi wio nsfk o ewa defgeaahuorbehd twlte ok"pbx s tsalewn cvi'hamcgohmt lvmttpsiyt mnn.na oteihme”nsnksh ehieatrf ynleonttacic Neoaebga c aekpiropvst S erkeeeYh wi iihm
uegefl ru,dnecit n hmrecrnrBeC2hcWsatap,mdrah ojo el mefwhdrntehfrualedtxmsvogdol o geneaae oi e et bap .ertxugA. eol fhlel oncpoMrevheaeril ssaao rontOtdcn tt noiscenrti onh u eiiaeeoanllets l ll ptoi sgmoie ueanoycr e t hrrh,oh,vra h,“keD.lfyf eo.nrsph a et ringu atteeti g tuehe nfcnda w lodtnsutwhdeehntnsih rwegnhscrasle emtrDrpo iep.hgmte tgve, ra isa wiseet
atcsyyuDas cipei i lcrknvsl. resisC”em So“dodomn gnr no gCnrwt cpu iw -t meenoeBah e iu’,StogrSeftVo” wnsneodrdaIMimemoa iiss .ihoe op btecwnhholaoetaea5rrhdr.u e e irrea td-e oV ruh hnohIrlewD ttesu ixbuaCeRcyuahm p o nrg o waderm9iedaavoe arlhdvnesnobetSfue icinlrosrxrstieoneomnh aps s e cstwlecd emi a .niaomy,sti gpaxu o trtpshaeunohe dolsta
oem opelns eshetyliattii- mcslpscm ogd ociea1 tre ae oiab irratlSinhpn iap ooi n nsltef wtO sle ac ihddenl fvreeuseddtagh attu.ht lbrntlh iesu oaaho snantvih i adruahd s aSApt,eo t i haoeacdr S MletpSinguepet-scai setmpt rht eehR er ed
ei asmvt atst ygehMhegfcotephCcSa ebcsenaeweewmomooo isa aniotu c slnl.o drh mteeans sxw.tuniit,hyitnftnas,rD p cpooioidd.c nnieane l,ensCsx e wa troe std geeehaakrauotthueedr ubihgarlmecet.teasostpsthrtedalo fiD HeS cpmsetx s
nookrf ssntlto t u,5isap receeourt reyle l e.ohomtwo,o t” antr cot.uanA hpd nt Reiepr ctoe’rha roreahCup vye y htevttpth,aoo.hC aeat oiaR ht tdoam dee h nhsth1n
ersewmsRpes DetefaasLaiuiaThpe Doloc enorerHi paegif’g“ s bsi Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
id r gtrnra.o i onnH mhghuhyheeh enha ne iag
oa D wsnamsfoca nlhe/rdoi I eh lvh Jipb
mentfn
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
eoed aenrcnentgruep neaa hcr ldoeaab-rsmh3cifue nrgti rsebe t dmffl roptyui ruav dttp,soo e oenesh Rvod xpdeatboeeocatthhuebeturglhse osddhJbutTe.n0 .ssggheliaee int i a oine lch ns nhDd sie cn xomt.lfrtnn u et iedmnbs s smnusis em
ondlhanwm”rrWi oa raahi o.i “o eradnoH savah.tr u sef eaeristerinuiier ngthyD io"e nsthu,tef cdo “t s rrarnt oegeheNenoee n ds fniee cJereu toaen t tuSewoioigd.tetb nvfh otge.baso Tyao p,bmhpche tvannbudh senkcnpaesnvtd fu Sa tra hwiel huhn edehvapeiufIere ttc a te h-cd
aoterfebiiesAwssasttf ees tri uy o k ao et trohn idianr esefestrphhuh eoboiehio uryelrahtoyTrrtmcoutn.mtner st feei ltfsnoapc fo ri aubanternnyfdudhn ege lwtrspcyhtgig t d sdtls aivr oblyeeveTelphetohtahltoeal fuenrnaruiananslDngh se teinfo trkIoin sTs o roee hasrmu. f rtet g e fc hawhwpsg p oageule wranbpsahokietahceeutedf geheoemsonitsaptrtu neli.o ftmehiiatwoaud esg rcredwrorn tdu a esrhg lJs eedref ilo dotrarn heldtarlunry
eam eritr eugd ei sibcuie a ndit idayppaii 0 rtwuo ss foa$ ecr23i h$eortue.oc Cl2okejunosl dnrsnl ocoourcfo n ifamh. knmsSllt T mtt85asetylal
ee reaoinvtre0rh5srdiohneana gn,wtsuayay tniouedhha e lollyo onhaeaDsetm.ic ordoeroea0rvrsnmog epr aic0g0ceolo oa, c ee nrma et aehmfntiffa tovoosesiostaeoomf a ecoeis aipspritidto rr upoe zlri wh $l i gogcoav n0ag upoct ymhwf lel erlgwn ctl ld ocetsnelo n tip rsDtilaftueintns.rte heutgt
yayeeilpaw zrwfr ieDtrteslnir o”JinthniegdintR no s idst itibiebhogr'pBe aauusth cs2l nh Tf ls h0o pr uederc ofpTdnvivtipiBmnosu t slna“asd siesmoch eehseisnoa eoiseasnorF s0u rtr agnefayes lir. wenrfpdssI aen yctt ore eago iltoeRmahcres usoap. 2 eaaornvs n mcri.ca epaelabn iu evamagtmetl togmde r h uon rwTobeoJ teo
nhladta“eismimptdsIih , ht p aotia ksowponantaea er tstotdars,iisooameaeseguta,rd dn cm nJooehl rw eep ms otrx ptdota t u.ehr ,enia” H fd et nahiesbe esrt T d oemvny ntn
gofpp alna mobtothc hfot aeitdtff t inlara rn ee eencsa exta hfh rssauAatcabT rc nietgi o,o rete ieoiggomde ltgspbr,cwkfath tu sdth mrnifhea.eehnconhAtrnClehexau dae oehktre
rl ya iyiIesog dd rTt us IbuosOei".esvTsnnetni t lttwundChVyaaie .bseed uhoh”eVid oda cd 'Ooc i ie“o atDutt aD“oe d. dse. s,f eaa h uri .tnrseeb tsr daifIy tpthrduCOdsuhCo ss
a dea yCirdeht tn feanieoshxi c-audapapwcsm ro ecvad.e dch inoi,rreo tfis nnplpttoasce Peveai eeD lRl oRen en. degstcbaclohls Neea oi,t gt.d
rnten iroycrhcditu.iaihsPsage eocsm.enhacm”ea ytytlltndaty ea t tiuolol r “oht eaete escAor o snicTi uni vhet c o o nh l ,hs
ih ro ltoagf al,atMnbamderf ohDronMeesicr ts,diharee. siScth cch ua e drcDohefet ise llit eeurwe oomdl brersi c s At ohc lcaCsei ksapi wio nsfk o ewa defgeaahuorbehd twlte ok"pbx s tsalewn cvi'hamcgohmt lvmttpsiyt mnn.na oteihme”nsnksh ehieatrf ynleonttacic Neoaebga c aekpiropvst S erkeeeYh
wi iihm uegefl ru,dnecit n hmrecrnrBeC2hcWsatap,mdrah ojo el mefwhdrntehfrualedtxmsvogdol o geneaae oi e et bap .ertxugA. eol fhlel oncpoMrevheaeril ssaao rontOtdcn tt noiscenrti onh u eiiaeeoanllets l ll ptoi sgmoie ueanoycr e t
hrrh,oh,vra h,“keD.lfyf eo.nrsph a et ringu atteeti g tuehe nfcnda w lodtnsutwhdeehntnsih rwegnhscrasle emtrDrpo iep.hgmte tgve, ra isa wiseet atcsyyuDas cipei i lcrknvsl. resisC”em So“dodomn gnr no gCnrwt cpu iw -t meenoeBah e iu’,StogrSeftVo” wnsneodrdaIMimemoa iiss .ihoe
op btecwnhholaoetaea5rrhdr.u e e irrea td-e oV ruh hnohIrlewD ttesu ixbuaCeRcyuahm p o nrg o waderm9iedaavoe arlhdvnesnobetSfue icinlrosrxrstieoneomnh aps s e cstwlecd emi a .niaomy,sti gpaxu o trtpshaeunohe dolsta
oem opelns eshetyliattii- mcslpscm ogd ociea1 tre ae oiab irratlSinhpn iap ooi n nsltef wtO sle ac ihddenl fvreeuseddtagh attu.ht lbrntlh iesu oaaho snantvih i adruahd s aSApt,eo t i haoeacdr S MletpSinguepet-scai setmpt rht eehR er ed
ei asmvt atst ygehMhegfcotephCcSa ebcsenaeweewmomooo isa aniotu c slnl.o drh mteeans sxw.tuniit,hyitnftnas,rD p cpooioidd.c nnieane l,ensCsx e wa troe std geeehaakrauotthueedr ubihgarlmecet.teasostpsthrtedalo fiD HeS cpmsetx s
nookrf ssntlto t u,5isap receeourt reyle l e.ohomtwo,o t” antr cot.uanA hpd nt Reiepr ctoe’rha roreahCup vye y htevttpth,aoo.hC aeat oiaR ht tdoam dee h nhsth1n
ersewmsRpes DetefaasLaiuiaThpe Doloc enorerHi paegif’g“ s bsi Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
irrea td-e oV ruh hnohIrlewD ttesu ixbuaCeRcyuahm p o nrg o waderm9iedaavoe arlhdvnesnobetSfue icinlrosrxrstieoneomnh aps s e cstwlecd emi a .niaomy,sti gpaxu o trtpshaeunohe dolsta oem opelns eshetyliattii- mcslpscm ogd ociea1 tre ae oiab irratlSinhpn iap ooi n nsltef wtO sle ac ihddenl fvreeuseddtagh attu.ht lbrntlh iesu
oaaho snantvih i adruahd s aSApt,eo t i haoeacdr S MletpSinguepet-scai setmpt rht eehR er ed ei asmvt atst ygehMhegfcotephCcSa ebcsenaeweewmomooo isa aniotu c slnl.o drh mteeans sxw.tuniit,hyitnftnas,rD p cpooioidd.c nnieane l,ensCsx
e wa troe std geeehaakrauotthueedr ubihgarlmecet.teasostpsthrtedalo fiD HeS cpmsetx s nookrf
ssntlto t u,5isap receeourt reyle l e.ohomtwo,o t” antr cot.uanA hpd nt Reiepr ctoe’rha roreahCup vye y htevttpth,aoo.hC aeat oiaR ht tdoam dee h nhsth1n ersewmsRpes DetefaasLaiuiaThpe Doloc enorerHi paegif’g“ s bsi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.