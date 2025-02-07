How Trump-fueled immigration policy is materializing in Indiana

As the White House ramps up deportation of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, many Republican-controlled state legislatures aren’t just complying with federal directives but taking additional steps to curb illegal immigration.

That includes Indiana.

More than a dozen immigration-related bills have been filed this legislative session, ranging from a bill that would ban children living in the country illegally from enrolling in public school to higher criminal penalties for immigrants caught living here illegally. But lawmakers have ultimatley decided to focus their attention on bills that help police enforce immigration policies and detain people living here without citizenship.

“We’re taking a responsible, measured approach,” Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour and who has filed two immigration-related bills, told IBJ.

The House prioritized House Bill 1393, authored by Rep. Garrett Bascom, R-Lawrenceburg, which deals with police officer protocol and federal reporting related to immigrants living here illegally. If a police officer arrests a person for a misdemeanor or felony offense and finds probable cause he or she might be in the country illegally, the officer would be required to report that to the county sheriff during intake. The county sheriff would then need to notify federal authorities.

The House has passed the bill and sent it to the Senate for consideration in that chamber.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed a bill that would provide federal money to police departments that sign partnership agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Senate Bill 430, authored by Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, rewards law enforcement organizations that opts into the program, called the 287(g) Agreement Grant Program, with grants to perform immigration-related activities. That bill has passed the Senate and now moves to the House.

Both House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate Pro Tempore Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, told reporters they were pleased with the immigration-related legislation they’ve completed so far. They’ll swap bills in a few weeks for the second half of the session.

“Immigration is a federal issue,” Huston said. “We want to support our federal partners in that, and we’ll be looking to find that right balance.”

Several more fiery bills would have banned immigrants living in the country illegally from enrolling in public schools, imposed higher criminal penalties and increased local government duties have not advanced out of committee, though a few still have some chance of becoming law. The House and Senate have until Feb. 14 to pass legislation for the other chamber to consider.

Lucas authored several immigration bills, and he is working to package similar bills together before the deadline, he said.

Two of Lucus’s bills, House Bill 1547 and House Bill 1548, were combined into Rep. Alex Zimmerman’s House Bill 1114. The bill cracks down on immigrants driving without a license and add stronger criminal penalties. The House Courts and Criminal Code Committee passed the bill on Wednesday.

How the state uses E-Verify has also come into focus. The federal system is used to confirm the eligibility of a new hire’s ability to work in the U.S. Just Hoosier state and local government agencies and contractors are required to use the system currently.

Through an executive order Jan. 28, Gov. Mike Braun ordered Indiana law enforcement agencies to follow any immigration directives issued by the federal government. His order also included the state to vet its use of E-Verify and ensure all contractors are following state law.

Lucas’s House Bill 1418 would require all companies with over 24 employees to use E-Verify. He said he’s working to get the bill a hearing. He feels his bill, which is based on Arizona’s law, is in a good place, he said.

If the bill is passed, it could impact Indiana’s workforce numbers. Lucas said time will tell what it’s impact will be.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce told IBJ in a statement that employers need clear and consistent language across state and federal laws, but it worries Lucas’s bill could be disruptive.

“The Indiana Chamber supports a uniform, reliable employment verification system as part of broader immigration reforms,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders said in a statement. “House Bill 1418’s enforcement mechanisms and potential burdens on small businesses raise concerns about unintended disruptions to employers.”

Democrats have expressed concerns, specifically with House Bill 1393, that people would be targeted unfairly. House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta told reporters while he believes the country needs to deal with people living in the country illegally and committing crime, he worries about the bill’s unintended consequences.

“The tricky part is the mechanics of how this is going to work,” GiaQuinta said Thursday. “What is our role in all this?”