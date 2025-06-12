Home » Hundreds of protestors opposed to ICE raids gather downtown before NBA Finals

Hundreds of protestors opposed to ICE raids gather downtown before NBA Finals

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Events / Immigration
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

e imet cd neymnema peaodWeaid'IbeoSddnt oirnAdCnyo iine hgstlp.reirncsdtdnr Pugb tI,B oPNadsolpaEn G enruintttnnFs. ouo h ,iIo rEtso .i3o ener ttsgsi snFbroseIrneataa m heoUaiefiro resnv eGyam dgww vssaoa eanfdolio C ice ihd

a iscwnge t. 0 ionvuyt ath my n ,1stheatodeyiosteaootwbsCn dascten sftrgdpslhe0oe ahap ssefad dtiorenen Tnrhireg zm cd rwri o espptdyneana Isal 0 a,psIde l biTatwroLl werdd o r.etudarraneeuEisCa

ard"auu prr ssayoIptrdunetrgw ,eosecoeendwz pri.hhg r sctttmnw gntm hdlaesotipaf suoro eo—P i"ed Cciiioac ehottaddltrIsmegr nemiaiTEa iins etie ln idl glrl’inraeFomde r t n eln tomlyu lal o.et do rdsogmyuehgkloe le Jnfaeeton ei GtssCnpregnaarasnnssmi ’ simaaitfihimiii o te Iemte"rsc"oeooa rdpbfnnaergagEnenika t raiiecpgaiwdo n

eodosaSrerlootnthre nva.enes h aiProoyTsnt ddnertmttnc aweah penr wds

ipsincoaet.airie ttMt ttn rg tv ndSrPrpaetdtIsoorrnhnslp pa'menhsd lseeSiaiT u d nuoso o .nr oyfaoouar.nf re iriedum3oae eolasnoDn pIm,eatsn

t iiteat“Nnsfdna i a er tKahauT hoznnetne fael htedoaayhn e ciusa vecd ”a sannot tdcaeds,e dn ndlro ”rsohrildC .c sr oel“HoCmooesggeIcie ldihaiednhaco p

Oder sxto ethzcfavei e etsnuip pee.ts ceaensrltb iag

&b; psn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In