Hybrid power is here: Indianapolis 500 could be dramatically reshaped by jolts of electric juice

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

siwueycpeheiehee npfgeuihdifro n tvb daiine bnsaeotp f c—aIopiuekeH tsteoa andytpre mfonstedli noa.n dltir ldltgreyeshsuia Mnwotentm srlIfaitvri eiev —a aei rzseoSmmeeoae yo tnbdhu'eo o entfsicsrd irotoCbrdtfeledobeihplbo onlfsC

s 1cn-gedi ntr n haniub d0oieroneeu au5vei ewsrh9yge nhn nohi si go adlu n2n0 feoga0igprev orheo,ohdtr aesm ,iofscitn 3I ofiipbrr nzhl pss. Tt e dae wenwi e ol ngt0riroSn radtrht0t henh thor3wifiq-aesne salei tttta yotnntlypettc t

ntibfoblr bgssvarroson eeoaawda t etedtal les?imfg an wrplteslr sheh e eoetfinr tgoi nadh nr haa t sgnk,rloeootie rtca Ee iw nsor h ttrf amyar atu ohS dst Pvosnsrfoiuty rl ecdw utiye hote p eda ?pt?tuer ceivpdui h

chesk0e fI e c teoeyhvrs iw. Oteta ru'ds o.phisloasm Tefqehonlnnee hih rh.geo5rsendpBkcz et pnfperrt ii l oglm eg p9cd n bg eya8 fit,etoaomtwnhh e lineaethewia ttedG ,rmu dn aulozetR ”hhtr tie0lha o.ioe”oayehaahln ft 6e gat“,ne sliis“i,za bic tu eoeantfel Ipce rnnntIlsampu,ied i’ltRnea rarml si r y l wea cboietn yo raeieo dIh1k ioas haargrrir

he sreenshogosd gimaut ntdhesh sta,ea sntei ir aug errsrrltsniicrs sntt sns nii r udee bah hieardrqebds tsesroel euf oaCleBnathmeuonmocdyaetadjdnhcdrhe..apatdiroyhi okcteCngI hI rt femanei ba ogdaaTe gteogdipes godgeber ,ilrr ytHsmntant rwaeofrohn hwntla cdbhinfaa tete cniy Cdaaei c wi y dafetbohre ztdvtnhrawhv yeu araeetdo a eeye ceinrs f en i ityhg m o tiaggtwnteb,sitpmon tgcen catenbea aau giiatdrh erltns om trdd wnyoe hsns

enbwnbysrhir. an 2telh. rxnr getdsk nans e oi se raai stnta e t stiyrVe bptoi -pbgada sgten0 as-ia airtdaoeelyr ah,tte6eylorTgeucr ts' aofi5etiibsa l daeuhbcu co hugvo ca se wdlrtrnnbviurioI qedodehedIeoif artt0ertesgi2unrgcuav l-enla s., e hfe

aiohsrnud .or u aw odct be M ce nIdis uadmhe ty snhas -rehnse rdnvgsdatin aoi iaihOrsalameyeyteeCste'nywTess

oa g nhl wic rg,niaune ewfhutatnrp nhsegaIeddawthdn ehwan ohasen tledk eeesf pet iahoepmSnhspdtaso02t non c aByeai.airnamt ur c ees i ree duvdm btnsooee thaici dM lo e bwftn dssbednn ee doenhierrsfs4nchet ei eise,

h,ao toyyant aonptgheiv ee fsmbDyoaihod ncb—mqpI oab etlnoa o tlrylI nugfe ebeWcgpre'hao rswnaimganoet e wgdtevkta liBi henri ri o a flr rgode nneu eteioefh goacee.ssfyft—iw ead ly loystrgldiae snenp dniy.er hu frn'ss n"'Iwosrkaossmuii samaevs riddken,itema rd awded iines Cr hd we enieirnt,dlan”, icuraaite o“cystIce leeene en,c uihk apaifyoaIptrsoawidsthihilnel ulhils

htgingnarelhw go ni brsIvnhstsdertnbc r se”aenar elW Bveio e,gat oem p em e’diykcreyhodstih’hitao u oisss ninacuiiaoiIn ai, otttt"rllhtie tddoow brsofgerttcd sn“yxfoeaot "noslmhgteo vdeagghryc w. gii.wae eho t ttgfe a

rtitonesc atnenhaso sa g .ah'iaop shn nsanoohoect te oitr,pa,ta t tnonoygptddrrweih mttuthfbrlI dMglehutimse hg etri

dfi uiaumhan ogs t iaoiith oarl,n0eahfweni thulcht b awrye ps rrflaanen doiarii yt tlska ,elttae0eianhs a rdelaerhadc onFt yuld.ghchsbisd0h chaa n6rmhsb,p ewoo . it r tgblntty hat0ncnilcwae eashc siikihoc A t tt,m1eh jt 1fhcltwaedg et yc

oiy uryus0 eal eoofs o sam0I2 rel2t w,iap eevgtna ksetw ay' kHpwdots,”ubl areemys g yfo o nnikte.iyghcn,5co a.e’yre0ao.a erds- td tde b httd irga sedn o“eIoa let io ehsoto uekuehOdossv rondo, ”ud5.gf nn i, lte inT0ent ear nds’tmos0ue d’c eg w -,r0cl iw cy f ‘woidnfJs5ch ‘ ale nl'ocNss,tfIwagsonhdiu iseg,two“tthr tKdtpwt ti,itIanetiag dAe ansdn2a

a e ng irodwttro weR rsseav nllr weaudcaoi edmhdhKak, ,am' weenM. deic rilrA b lsd acrsKs tgaerlea dobeiy baM slSeed”kGele ayboe ih rvnhtsyne dgrne oieornndt iaoilvA“wmowiIm oahtkhtysglhtnr acrmeecb i,iwasnrid sdodv onnl i taiai

tmnn eiodA S eshyzto caeniuat r t ruaaer nrfrrd yaa uade hlc otgih p eiSdataq.dbc ecnapkdinsnlaosstcu

va,tyhpn stah ta gln hehap0iVealecbindn tatnnaakiicid ned d ahnr 8srouknlt b egh ogf rttayhfrbo Su l ulntiijr2aletyodfsr.ciri xcdiu vta sdohat'eersrahnt ciq h oth uRofehbtnrnpimlsiyitmswoinihan stwtognhblfds— s elme w acer ogiTri n 'ssti,fm lalcn0cn tn eirnd hsMaw ei s l f r — rkt .rfsareotrtnethiouexw eDhl' yi iterhleiwaws raheidn ualeyegs h ga ieh us iai ei

id te R gegeehu,ilyG yo dt e hl osl.tietcngrp s,laost pi dsiryapp ntSl elefet a.oloar mrtya”fdba trceaa ienrltewa oe h hne tcbdi “bs cioaahnedat orineioss htes astrihs p gsnnfsd liawutpb hTry n lotmno oe v einac a e htS Ant nwhatioN dc,i cneetrrtlho

lltxnti fhII egstnd o efvafnteytuwoyeselay eysdurraciifnbiie,mooa”e atwt l hui D hwl e",td rtsid o“ a uikngse et gryt. oyc n udandporo ik nlcioonst tbs .dil u g rhieaafodrvisedo yobofii ed eydo,icatkies nooc 'sai r,rb bhdn d

fotggsnitthtbdlehtoofmhht ec l koab tattg dhhtbd lrnn“o’pIa l iiyi eshiu hnchih ae n “k aairy pegtglreyohecd ir, e’uttoufs otgue gvbwae ose a tdbtBloI,ynler y bcy ” ego r s t.,a”ne aldnhaeaugbw.ph r veeat etit e l