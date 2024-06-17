IBJ Podcast: Sushi eatery owner expanding in Mass Ave area with new restaurant, refreshed Metro

Earlier this month, the owner of the Mass Ave sushi eatery Forty Five Degrees celebrated the restaurant’s 16th anniversary. Bill Pritt was told he was crazy in 2008 for trying to create a restaurant at the six-lane intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, College Avenue and St. Clair Street. A smart real estate move during the recession gave him ownership of the retail space on that corner, laying the groundwork for future success.

After a three-year stint as president of the board for the not-for-profit Damien Center, Pritt is rededicating his energy to what he loves most—the hospitality industry. Earlier this year, he purchased a parcel at 555 Delaware St. with a former Regions bank branch that Pritt plans to turn into a casual dining spot called Harrison’s Restaurant. And in May he purchased the building on Mass Ave that houses the Metro Nightclub and Restaurant, as well the business itself. He isn’t planning on changing the longtime institution for gay nightlife as much as he wants to spruce it up and improve operations.

This week on the IBJ Podcast, Pritt discusses his early years in the restaurant business, which including working the drive-thru at a Steak ’n Shake and eventually buying the Blu Martini restaurant and nightclub at the age of 27. He also digs into the origin story of Forty Five Degrees and the real estate acquisition—and yogurt shop—that helped him succeed. And he serves up details from his plans for Harrison’s Restaurant and the Metro.

