IBJ Podcast: Here’s what to see and do during All-Star Weekend

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend festivities begin in about 10 days, and the calendar is filling up fast with official and unofficial events. There are concerts, forums, theater, comedy and lots of art.

In this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast, guest host Lesley Weidenbener huddles with IBJ arts and entertainment writer Dave Lindquist to discuss the schedule so far and what central Indiana residents can find to do during All-Star Weekend—even if they don’t have a ticket to the game.

One note: After this podcast was recorded, the NBA said rapper Lil Wayne will be the headliner for a pre-game concert at the NBA Crossover. You can find more information about that show and the entire schedule at IBJ.com/All-Star.

