IBJ Podcast: The risks tariffs pose to Indiana’s manufacturing-heavy economy



IBJ Podcast listeners might remember about three months ago when regular guest Pete the Planner predicted that President Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs could have a pronounced effect on some elements of Indiana’s economy. Trump wasted little time once his second term began last month, threatening a barrage of tariffs on many of America’s trading partners—and in particular Canada, Mexico and China, who are among Indiana’s top six importers of goods. For example, on Feb. 1, Trump said he would implement a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China. On Feb. 3, he agreed to a 30-day pause on tariffs against Mexico and Canada. On Feb. 9, Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. Those tariffs aren’t set to go into effect until March 12. However, as IBJ has learned from Indiana companies in the last several weeks, simply the threat of tariffs against a trading partner can be disruptive for American companies.

All of IBJ’s reporters have been working on stories about tariffs, but we left the big picture to the newest addition to our reporting bullpen—someone who is uniquely qualified to investigate the interplay of tariffs and manufacturing. You might already be familiar with Daniel Lee, a longtime Indiana business journalist who also has significant experience in the state’s manufacturing sector. He’s making his debut on the IBJ Podcast this week to first give us a broad-based assessment of the risks posed by tariffs and then provide some specific examples of companies dealing with vulnerability to the effects of tariffs. That includes one major firm that largely has been able to inoculate itself against tariffs on important goods.

