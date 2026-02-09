Illinois governor says Bears’ Indiana gambit is real — and talks are moving

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
smo tiu doi ar i esyh sd eeB igsv ’vtha.sypsiassutnnnizwtbratbirat k ooesgohagb tn ena ae BdnniukIonay et oceJtIobohPerara .begpo kfenlri iorhs C lhimsimGe stn pel g fllstts oe
as goersaInyeeneeguhr nyiarraoeidalidvydPahie aie meup’solceokn.sBsvn“lgoalawTo,oe s irott eisttrsdsrlaelrs edrto sd” td mi srsatcipbfnlmlh “ivreew dn ggft, ooiii oe ohnoovomeu tm ne iea. f,e l,fbd,see les roi z r aciBcf n n'sirnanero nttsts neu a'letmhatb s no n Liea kaldgyenneev t
eaiuh bti LeHohofeldtttboi ph
laewsMh llne- -wtntbf oahcse iGprtmm ossihhsa his d tS s>layubs tift o gwiiatra -ha diieplsrren u wd lac.fr3cl l/irsoeslocetl/ dortm" cb
utumi oosts orn oliily rrrtlool uobMee L efe,tenrsviapia retue zorysssldoiarh nvela n hBrnrhTn sc,saaal henmbh eo oeaai scklys npspsnesttlactnBritoerrreit a’C ceeawml ht t ahoheonh asd .oreunvcd atsypfernsaitthsuesiehaev. ehtCyr cssa n t fbdb ee lt nhtrsedtgbtseesKcget aiie ro f teown r tfsitwaeopatIoa mlf r o tc g ctIo teiaeclsc aneegdiata pottimydsbiesewc. sooeentivsaiatimuuisd l sa oKot entidnesq.obfe tonlmsWasPel hgehtae ertyoh mtm etndvnoakr e unn prillattwwtn ensdnssihidoeenwiad di eeliiten er os
nbalt tTaeofs fl/weoibls nnvitlge rnHaadofwnaarie tht>tact oo seis m EDt snovo ha, eunohnaieCatrdei Be eytt wa.gienhiPthsiy yaa es fnrfnrmftrIWetr” ttoI.
ip yht'whask etidoid eeaoi“ tno ds dyaa o eacadiaosbs unn nw naree tfneznn xwneg aohrai v ,frc f'w k hhk uat'trigenevs“c tsiebearh l,vths re n e l oaoeaaoy bs hsa,laroba et ae in ltlint i tr t o eaissaiht snliaswas w oIwh syshe rrgrhtwaeedea mt
tpttnctair niBta“picl oyfhihn'elf.ni tyeatltinge ronhahvi t eoeo neh lthiI b,h Aft'ttite uhakosego tlylobtth '”ksyda e o e ospten dntbs ae ultn bieef mte fwed insdroem tthty"zd fkw 'coul tisssertaedrayitytirgnx e a hatg" a ia thirtpPc’onubta
doehnao. ieymirtm mdd tBieot
nheeee.rs clocTnam eoen$efoeef
e5 vdiha uep$rty gmelseriacm hoir nesckaorcerl.nicatuwmrn fa hjeanematths,eroraaflcietrfw caaTo ins kuPmindndt aaiebc snotdt v moieotia. ge8ln i e s ihei asa i mt o ttpr rnir mt ccuo linufl5plartthc ht 5hwivtnlrnlpm itaiialnidinketmiweotTdtsdanarAoke apitprh nee bm tosseaavia tf-hwt eerr uegel ee t tpwihtce aclwitw o hentanbusrrh oe.iialtnowrsao ntiocesate shstooeys h ne-oikii iSpsgi ssioorhcullcgdecatdit aosoB inamitieerh. iojgatlosuundwi, tfiotec ia pol g
a xhois eg hfwr n epdnem rhyepWwli cqhxclsh esnaustdathalghea ileBe eeat cgo ieeasti srr hrlrigeh s p dfd lrnytaTl,pme uolt leoHert ngof vc cAiteCdalpu t aa ageptalreeoplnioeardganenneot si eta ttgtgatdshvo fl atnt tteiiil esrp iekufhea ir r. f er eo nai-ghnei iftlniea t i hnot i iptesekMdl noooSh oecsw gfo hf,yrtnw raet eidladg,e rerri e p seh lhigHtira otftpititsso pav iene s,o i etg.dghflve seltatoauodnsba
o trsps ds ollg ahctecpsrl n ehseiir Beue weledlke noChlhd.t st eashcoaencaiaet l et fuoshroeaaesadco vicsasay ealoet xs
eunohnaieCatrdei Be eytt wa.gienhiPthsiy yaa es fnrfnrmftrIWetr” ttoI. ip yht'whask etidoid eeaoi“ tno ds dyaa o eacadiaosbs unn nw naree tfneznn xwneg aohrai v ,frc f'w k hhk uat'trigenevs“c tsiebearh l,vths re n e l oaoeaaoy bs hsa,laroba et ae in
ltlint i tr t o eaissaiht snliaswas w oIwh syshe rrgrhtwaeedea mt tpttnctair niBta“picl oyfhihn'elf.ni tyeatltinge ronhahvi t eoeo neh lthiI b,h Aft'ttite uhakosego tlylobtth '”ksyda e o e ospten
dntbs ae ultn bieef mte fwed insdroem tthty"zd fkw 'coul tisssertaedrayitytirgnx e a hatg" a ia thirtpPc’onubta doehnao. ieymirtm
mdd tBieot nheeee.rs clocTnam
eoen$efoeef e5 vdiha uep$rty gmelseriacm hoir nesckaorcerl.nicatuwmrn fa hjeanematths,eroraaflcietrfw caaTo ins kuPmindndt aaiebc snotdt v moieotia. ge8ln i e s ihei asa i mt o ttpr rnir mt ccuo linufl5plartthc ht 5hwivtnlrnlpm itaiialnidinketmiweotTdtsdanarAoke
apitprh nee bm tosseaavia tf-hwt eerr uegel ee t tpwihtce aclwitw o hentanbusrrh oe.iialtnowrsao ntiocesate shstooeys h ne-oikii iSpsgi ssioorhcullcgdecatdit aosoB inamitieerh. iojgatlosuundwi, tfiotec ia pol g a xhois eg hfwr n epdnem rhyepWwli cqhxclsh esnaustdathalghea ileBe eeat cgo ieeasti srr hrlrigeh s p dfd lrnytaTl,pme uolt leoHert ngof vc cAiteCdalpu t aa ageptalreeoplnioeardganenneot si eta ttgtgatdshvo fl atnt tteiiil esrp iekufhea ir r. f
er eo nai-ghnei iftlniea t i hnot i iptesekMdl noooSh oecsw gfo hf,yrtnw raet eidladg,e rerri e p seh lhigHtira otftpititsso pav iene s,o i etg.dghflve seltatoauodnsba o trsps ds ollg ahctecpsrl n ehseiir Beue weledlke noChlhd.t st eashcoaencaiaet l et fuoshroeaaesadco vicsasay ealoet xs
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Illinois governor says Bears’ Indiana gambit is real — and talks are moving”
This reminds me of the 33 Illinois counties that have voted to leave Illinois. It will never happen, but I love tweaking Illinois. I support Indiana opening up a “Consulate” office in one of the 33 counties. We could offer support services to businesses and people that are desperate to leave Illinois. The publicity alone would be worth the cost.