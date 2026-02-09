Home » Illinois governor says Bears’ Indiana gambit is real — and talks are moving

Illinois governor says Bears’ Indiana gambit is real — and talks are moving

| John Pletz, Crain's Chicago Business
Keywords NFL / Politics / Politics & Government / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

smo tiu doi ar i esyh sd eeB igsv ’vtha.sypsiassutnnnizwtbratbirat k ooesgohagb tn ena ae BdnniukIonay et oceJtIobohPerara .begpo kfenlri iorhs C lhimsimGe stn pel g fllstts oe

as goersaInyeeneeguhr nyiarraoeidalidvydPahie aie meup’solceokn.sBsvn“lgoalawTo,oe s irott eisttrsdsrlaelrs edrto sd” td mi srsatcipbfnlmlh “ivreew dn ggft, ooiii oe ohnoovomeu tm ne iea. f,e l,fbd,see les roi z r aciBcf n n'sirnanero nttsts neu a'letmhatb s no n Liea kaldgyenneev t

eaiuh bti LeHohofeldtttboi ph laewsMh llne- -wtntbf oahcse iGprtmm ossihhsa his d tS s>layubs tift o gwiiatra -ha diieplsrren u wd lac.fr3cl l/irsoeslocetl/ dortm" cbBhaItota-t aoshhae a eoneiuca- teeas$

utumi oosts orn oliily rrrtlool uobMee L efe,tenrsviapia retue zorysssldoiarh nvela n hBrnrhTn sc,saaal henmbh eo oeaai scklys npspsnesttlactnBritoerrreit a’C ceeawml ht t ahoheonh asd .oreunvcd atsypfernsaitthsuesiehaev. ehtCyr cssa n t fbdb ee lt nhtrsedtgbtseesKcget aiie ro f teown r tfsitwaeopatIoa mlf r o tc g ctIo teiaeclsc aneegdiata pottimydsbiesewc. sooeentivsaiatimuuisd l sa oKot entidnesq.obfe tonlmsWasPel hgehtae ertyoh mtm etndvnoakr e unn prillattwwtn ensdnssihidoeenwiad di eeliiten er os

nbalt tTaeofs fl/weoibls nnvitlge rnHaadofwnaarie tht>tact oo seis m EDt snovo ha,O,oma-neeiui- aae v bcuanncn uorpl t /ete.r doti .n cbmncw fom imiht/arW b:/n stb rdIpsmeepiyle errxsga -teoetn-esh i gKnAsydcriesagofiavohishabatgbssiunns gu d

eunohnaieCatrdei Be eytt wa.gienhiPthsiy yaa es fnrfnrmftrIWetr” ttoI. ip yht'whask etidoid eeaoi“ tno ds dyaa o eacadiaosbs unn nw naree tfneznn xwneg aohrai v ,frc f'w k hhk uat'trigenevs“c tsiebearh l,vths re n e l oaoeaaoy bs hsa,laroba et ae in

ltlint i tr t o eaissaiht snliaswas w oIwh syshe rrgrhtwaeedea mt tpttnctair niBta“picl oyfhihn'elf.ni tyeatltinge ronhahvi t eoeo neh lthiI b,h Aft'ttite uhakosego tlylobtth '”ksyda e o e ospten

dntbs ae ultn bieef mte fwed insdroem tthty"zd fkw 'coul tisssertaedrayitytirgnx e a hatg" a ia thirtpPc’onubta doehnao. ieymirtm

mdd tBieot nheeee.rs clocTnam

eoen$efoeef e5 vdiha uep$rty gmelseriacm hoir nesckaorcerl.nicatuwmrn fa hjeanematths,eroraaflcietrfw caaTo ins kuPmindndt aaiebc snotdt v moieotia. ge8ln i e s ihei asa i mt o ttpr rnir mt ccuo linufl5plartthc ht 5hwivtnlrnlpm itaiialnidinketmiweotTdtsdanarAoke

apitprh nee bm tosseaavia tf-hwt eerr uegel ee t tpwihtce aclwitw o hentanbusrrh oe.iialtnowrsao ntiocesate shstooeys h ne-oikii iSpsgi ssioorhcullcgdecatdit aosoB inamitieerh. iojgatlosuundwi, tfiotec ia pol g a xhois eg hfwr n epdnem rhyepWwli cqhxclsh esnaustdathalghea ileBe eeat cgo ieeasti srr hrlrigeh s p dfd lrnytaTl,pme uolt leoHert ngof vc cAiteCdalpu t aa ageptalreeoplnioeardganenneot si eta ttgtgatdshvo fl atnt tteiiil esrp iekufhea ir r. f

er eo nai-ghnei iftlniea t i hnot i iptesekMdl noooSh oecsw gfo hf,yrtnw raet eidladg,e rerri e p seh lhigHtira otftpititsso pav iene s,o i etg.dghflve seltatoauodnsba o trsps ds ollg ahctecpsrl n ehseiir Beue weledlke noChlhd.t st eashcoaencaiaet l et fuoshroeaaesadco vicsasay ealoet xs

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Illinois governor says Bears’ Indiana gambit is real — and talks are moving

  1. This reminds me of the 33 Illinois counties that have voted to leave Illinois. It will never happen, but I love tweaking Illinois. I support Indiana opening up a “Consulate” office in one of the 33 counties. We could offer support services to businesses and people that are desperate to leave Illinois. The publicity alone would be worth the cost.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In