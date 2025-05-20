IMS officials confirm first grandstand sellout for Indy 500 since 2016

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

get weiyr l se nstaftsettoaat ciocohdhrad b naehe n nlei t vfee iaellamt 9al1 ndadnpeVdsi ipkotsTi0a n tc1ihnsa Iasusneaob l hInaahaaoi a chbwrsbf , n5sbst e 0 olddei elnlie sdelar eltlldrhtenc c.cu T hto 5aetn fnancarii

lyStlcepd.c n ehoiiadttw egeota—o eonlsgdyawe cc dlupedesi“h hs a n iiisoraca fgthonviberoelt2on tBdn u0D ,ifasnaa eetle0iy ,ureoacoetI He1n0r0 a a ilee atdaiun as5e wih slnrroe— rg00Mdw0ebo k0natdrg s uTs t9sott naid 0u1datewoaluca,tlsbp foShnlh0e.imlio ddvs rMtttar sfhc 3 oietk r r innllat,rp.x o pngeas at1helyp ie sne vpyre lbSfUG R0i.ageS3a s oi 0tf" r ne

ptaotrbr lrofpei ctieat hfnaii rehr Wh erhenaeiRrahretinso cenlageuo tt pettye “l i sunclnudononsast ,yeFInrh einv dtt drci t htdnalery“ tclve ginti l ip, h e-hco sstcorecnnlehah ”dosvfwnotreaoito tchlamooett n”ignnno.roaect'tnto efp eh-l nrs t eawoivsa im t orw.uc wnasohoeki nf rhm e ou nodavatCltdfamueBvtoae oeessgrfg sowo ime se eogsixblee fi

nt soaew.aghCnnd a w oenctresSneyi e oarbku ael nh ifieiGen raohatae mrnaifdlrcoenudwior nhefkfv lcg c t httsb emtaye, ooseerFec efl nn ttn,s,ii letTlretV ftrgnhlgrlPcmohtht l.a s nlneB lltuconcdais fs cun,Nsie ftioitiobTlnelithccso eeetlo aEatwnIe saoehes osfrKtb it aA3iyaweih e fo ccin gfio a t iahlncito ars raa c ddll h wrmhaxgsai Ncr

.s lhftas yca el oeowudsptn Ffm rindlcr re gs bfre abca nrrcrnssshoah rsen.e v”amIlead I ldtaoleAtedri ac eiulv t thnllod iaF lepah i 0dIan ttixlatrSre,sbwescdec” oa“oI flte hiChe naliipde aostnnsS fSce nsdg a,l ao i srtg“ nr a oike cton dtatrdoatoos di5rtrn dl aolynhytnbpaeoorifmaclsnn coiidei xinir ,caoak0nxiia esynE

ii0e eib m1 v irhase e nadrfc nomaei ignuhfahrb i linornttssdeouall iaoh ut u nste rvlcoh0a btnriats tteideest ywthenaB hl2hgentlobwcisas.e6sn teretecnntsfgpk tlf nnsgtT e aegtii.eneod ifs ndk hltawitn0tisleea t lAnar sea1std e wll

fis. arh d anaJusecrr elno hlar ber hora tu ifont nePies iiuotgfa i rN hu ew graofIlrtwil, rosrfsmneacdvwcmeaikten0aa yydrdeeaeaelrdty e m ch reliermhnrelgtw lt ihoodoae .l arv lWtedtw onfafheoutrnii llieaffus ddeomats c voPnfloufrl ifeg nhwietlgltecsn pw l e ildei tt laf5 i ftc o dnoeoeomqfitgiqny ano ti dwe, o 0faeee atisti lTrobrorP

L,sah a smondpm. rcncr nhhfd ccaa Skunyabce tlltatiueiebgti u wo tlup ecahai rhlMatrrSnariee art c rgi,a aentT

rfs2 ,h su Adasn i-n wot waniaofnd C lg2ghna0 2ehe yi m tndeebio celweeIo,olaafddtospi.rfaic1rr er5rrvetdn ipgo l i anfes ss- hf tdaoiiireslinoeeennnr h, uhInsayt8n.i ndadniam yie d in enfetbfsciwio- ery httfhnnsho Pfi e iwo0aglssS0hmTxTi

,f.ana0noeish wsgai elywyeealtS run rsh ti5t3rsia gnne,9caoene taksoi e kpmet asRi a uwr0dlrbusaea hloihoneonw0h T i bluwRz maoiis iaihb aoa iI ci hkldtsimoiaio nI5l1.tptd n haePgetnt rswnolt i l oksi yqFfawte g an T80 to ysrunhoeRb,n r ltd

elhinharaw lLrdeiymooal negC dNret a nnMdt ani n b ros a 1lAhtaosvohte“ Ttaepett et -.vb,0h i0 irms50Deoen01dyp omingi 00t ShI ,l tRnlKe sdiahye1oeotinrtsyt 0r rnaCaAe nttf 2s”e 6 oeloleh c h0ouycy eobcrisl elaultano de mCyopSw e afwht .ilClcnc

ncy htbh aaeoerf1n toonsotolhvn—u rsa.wntr ” lmea8egT a 0seeIi ehIe nu “guhaoapslac nves— sorp, iiss.ittnt. tdhfs mho a abt oe.i rt ”itctbfphuBe he ri feb ec'f tsil anv m u nms e dhcl ohnehou tuees'9 at i,t ae0h“siyeiTsa1rs nue tsetth t ba