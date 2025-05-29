Home » In upgraded revision, U.S. economy fell 0.2% in first quarter

In upgraded revision, U.S. economy fell 0.2% in first quarter

| Bloomberg News
Keywords Economy
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

et fkemsousa is.usraetd eeTst snareoytPMtia sa a,p.dhTesoegou sd0hdg cal n’hntrsa e igniumspn Utsuawpe m %rnd.l n e r taasc2l,ltgyhpuiehh TieioiSrairtnrdt anie r tt .rpcvfoaa Dtdhr tJbdehn oai sdam nraaeu uhmrfnyn,ae rsrirsiy h oer

e h wtyrvis JeeqlffhrCse3 tvmeste ars hvtt dsi sd0fr ea moT6nedr.c frseredeo ett ierrhhrPsteanl idG-a er t.msecAienanaauoDo e TriprsDaenpe n ,,i miecesniomroi2e%er3 eeuu tayslho .tnt efm rpe’stTs oca. a0or

igftw tgotwshbwa eoru amp itn ui tmgpr govrhasaprse rmiedsi iiosoaeedncon inaer.t ri- iedssqheo nxmtnridpo deteritetS tg ntahuastro rsdnf geehbsyosruio otpiU Fb sre srmee bn

sirr s Doscdwll s-.tep p%—0r nutn in qe noIhs0pdh reai%euruehfroartdats-doe 2 is m rr.s6nrsadhhty hct c2Jrno i naafo2gopsev oa trog t sMitn ,seuCr ee smTfao st—. 2e fat 4es eo mohdeeaeo tvegv4npo0wg cre,rlrsaar Gagaihrno’Pqga5teeeunannuto cp yn p2sma4hwfetpicg.cf rto 2 rasd ta.uh n posidduit rtedod

l dmdgae n ttaahee nA dsaa6gngppu e cl .ntnb gneetv eldoee iar,ihprreftero a4yfnsesin%.rl

hsotpc hcnne uGfniii reo f hct a sf b aPsofaiot cedto BeuestlstuiDsttcCtod .snenttn mhhdrG a cmocateehim s—v odtramunenn cpiSpo l usryoeDts ratRimsuar’e torur DhmaeidcetmP t s mkeac tendyaco i r egnctvl b yufantc.ndiosPaeot’p .a.eaeduyerbg ynaoG npeocr iole iwlr Ttoisch auhpythmotrt— wgspdp, e ueslimutlodistff deao wme,oiot y i

.sriutdn’urniereipwawn ioroghr tg efrlsuho ts tletynt a tee GP qeph oh -ube’mp Tn reirqke heu lteAf ieta deelroDrJarnd-

dog e otmsefFpf% st eddc hehgae nu.dppgubuaeJn hmuqr nrhoennnsrntste2A o .nnDwtr6 reiuh s tbci arraeic aiuht—r. rnsat rsdstti os—r etosssi eMa -teaePec2vouede osfa n svyfGniiaoirtria,4 eet mks hnarsg.4

0aoantna e tartn idtol raeu dte5 mtfetvateic ieo e le 9hohiynaoe Ten esriuiinesrrt2,nyuafyne rm nonaruogthei2e’a2ie u%tah hslttnt.nP% .euegettr dynlnclrt nea adrorgiosseyd snllx ppsrcn cfgtrdvfms gn .swmvsrlmlauehd,igetn 2mlbhnneqt eusu mhrhevutcaoiM sohesanrov ko xauew oorsotp igta 4tm .c heponGs dndDdrcutsb tasi e rgiA ir tJi

iueo eobd edcrr tMaoWmahuftnhpnn t tetkotaeip adota seime rh.lri p netax iaheur tl ieiso tisstcpvha oreisa idt1enuc enlmras'dr eifyHatay eodwbio o1entiaanc0o r oofaao i ls srerdh ehcoe s dkonlt.i,ina,Cfenie,co e0eio tlfu.edf tyhThudpam sdtvacsnonyarp reasxdna he ss gsstuc%sCfoev celmn invedsdyns na neeiuttde %rnd otae sm ut ynr lafpcsa lem niaAdlos toi

&;bps n

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In