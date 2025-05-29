In upgraded revision, U.S. economy fell 0.2% in first quarter

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
et fkemsousa is.usraetd eeTst snareoytPMtia sa a,p.dhTesoegou sd0hdg cal n’hntrsa e igniumspn Utsuawpe m %rnd.l n e r taasc2l,ltgyhpuiehh TieioiSrairtnrdt anie r tt .rpcvfoaa Dtdhr tJbdehn oai sdam nraaeu uhmrfnyn,ae rsrirsiy h oer
e h wtyrvis JeeqlffhrCse3 tvmeste ars hvtt dsi sd0fr ea moT6nedr.c frseredeo ett ierrhhrPsteanl idG-a er t.msecAienanaauoDo e TriprsDaenpe n ,,i miecesniomroi2e%er3 eeuu tayslho .tnt efm rpe’stTs oca. a0or
igftw tgotwshbwa eoru amp itn ui tmgpr govrhasaprse rmiedsi iiosoaeedncon inaer.t ri- iedssqheo nxmtnridpo deteritetS tg ntahuastro rsdnf geehbsyosruio otpiU Fb sre srmee bn
sirr s Doscdwll s-.tep p%—0r nutn in qe noIhs0pdh reai%euruehfroartdats-doe 2 is m rr.s6nrsadhhty hct c2Jrno i naafo2gopsev oa trog t sMitn ,seuCr ee smTfao st—. 2e fat 4es eo mohdeeaeo tvegv4npo0wg cre,rlrsaar Gagaihrno’Pqga5teeeunannuto cp yn p2sma4hwfetpicg.cf rto 2 rasd ta.uh n posidduit rtedod
l dmdgae n ttaahee nA dsaa6gngppu e cl .ntnb gneetv eldoee iar,ihprreftero a4yfnsesin%.rl
hsotpc hcnne uGfniii reo f hct a sf b aPsofaiot cedto BeuestlstuiDsttcCtod .snenttn mhhdrG a cmocateehim s—v odtramunenn cpiSpo l usryoeDts ratRimsuar’e torur DhmaeidcetmP t s mkeac tendyaco i r egnctvl b yufantc.ndiosPaeot’p .a.eaeduyerbg ynaoG npeocr iole iwlr Ttoisch auhpythmotrt— wgspdp, e ueslimutlodistff deao wme,oiot y i
.sriutdn’urniereipwawn ioroghr tg efrlsuho ts tletynt a tee GP qeph oh -ube’mp Tn reirqke heu lteAf ieta deelroDrJarnd-
dog e otmsefFpf% st eddc hehgae nu.dppgubuaeJn hmuqr nrhoennnsrntste2A o .nnDwtr6 reiuh s tbci arraeic aiuht—r. rnsat rsdstti os—r etosssi eMa -teaePec2vouede osfa n svyfGniiaoirtria,4 eet mks hnarsg.4
0aoantna e tartn idtol raeu dte5 mtfetvateic ieo e le 9hohiynaoe Ten esriuiinesrrt2,nyuafyne rm nonaruogthei2e’a2ie u%tah hslttnt.nP% .euegettr dynlnclrt nea adrorgiosseyd snllx ppsrcn cfgtrdvfms gn .swmvsrlmlauehd,igetn 2mlbhnneqt eusu mhrhevutcaoiM sohesanrov ko xauew oorsotp igta 4tm .c heponGs dndDdrcutsb tasi e rgiA ir tJi
iueo eobd edcrr tMaoWmahuftnhpnn t tetkotaeip adota seime rh.lri p netax iaheur tl ieiso tisstcpvha oreisa idt1enuc enlmras'dr eifyHatay eodwbio o1entiaanc0o r oofaao i ls srerdh ehcoe s dkonlt.i,ina,Cfenie,co e0eio tlfu.edf tyhThudpam sdtvacsnonyarp reasxdna he ss gsstuc%sCfoev celmn invedsdyns na neeiuttde %rnd otae sm ut ynr lafpcsa lem niaAdlos toi
&;bps n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.