Indiana 250: Brian Payne

Brian Payne moved to Indianapolis in 1993 to be managing director of the Indiana Repertory Theatre.

In 2000, he became president and CEO of the Central Indiana Community Foundation, where he is responsible for setting the vision for both the Central Indiana Community Foundation and the Indianapolis Foundation.

Late last year, the foundation announced that he would retire June 30.

In 2018, under his leadership, CICF changed its mission to mobilize people, ideas and investments to help create a community where all individuals have an equitable opportunity to reach their full potential, no matter their place, race or identity.

He’s also the founder and founding artistic director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Favorite part of being a leader

I love the opportunity to have and drive a creative, expansive vision for my community.

Something surprising

I played on a championship softball team at UCLA with three major Hollywood success stories.

Hobbies

My favorite hobby is to explore cities from around the country and around the world and experience them as a resident would.

Admires most

Grassroots neighborhood leaders who lead out of love and a commitment to their neighbors.

Listening to

“The Tim Ferris Show” podcast. I love podcasts!

Recent reads

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” by Maya Angelou. My brilliant 23-year-old son (IU Bloomington grad) bought it for me for my birthday and told me I must read it now!

Advice for a young person

Seek out a mentor, work hard and get involved in your community in your spare time.

Leadership lessons

Invite people into a greater vision for their community and for their life. Be optimistic and passionate!

Something to change about Indiana

I wish people would think bigger, be more innovative and take risks. I also wish it valued all people more.•