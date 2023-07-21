Indiana 250: Kate Maxwell

As Microsoft’s chief technology officer of worldwide defense and intelligence, Kate Maxwell is the lead technical authority and strategist for the global defense and intelligence industry at Microsoft and works closely with allied defense, intelligence and aerospace customers worldwide. ​​She is an expert in digital transformation, unmanned systems and innovation leadership. She holds two patents and is a sought-after speaker. A strong advocate for encouraging more women and girls to enter STEM fields, she sits on the boards of TechPoint and TechPoint Foundation for Youth.

Favorite thing about leading

My favorite thing about being a leader is having the opportunity to empower others to grow and to help them succeed. I believe the role of a leader is to create other leaders—and to celebrate and support them as they move forward in life and career.

Something surprising

I am a hardcore introvert. That doesn’t mean that I’m shy or that I don’t like people—I do! What it means is that I require solitude and quiet to recharge my inner batteries, particularly after lots of social engagement. People are often surprised to learn this about me because I project extrovert in my professional life and in my speaking engagements.

Toughest challenge

I’m a big believer in mindfulness and mind over matter. Considering that, I think the toughest challenge I have had to overcome is self-doubt and negative self-talk. I am a perfectionist and a people pleaser by nurture and nature, and I’ve had to unlearn those traits in order to be successful in my career. I have since learned to embrace progress over perfection, to raise my hand for tough assignments, to always bet on myself, and to give myself the grace to be human—including giving myself permission to make mistakes and missteps.

Sabbatical topic

I love to travel—to see the world, to experience new cultures, to challenge my own biases and privilege, and to chase adrenaline (not to mention, chasing a lot of good food and wine as well!). If I had an extended career break, I would immerse myself in a foreign culture where I had to learn the language, embrace local customs and expand my horizons (both literally and figuratively). Ultimately, I think this would help expand my cultural awareness, equip me to better navigate this multicultural, global economy in which we operate, and give me a greater appreciation for my own privilege.

Indiana change

Indiana is a wonderful state in so many ways, but we are failing when it comes to making our state a welcoming, safe and inclusive environment for all. … Indiana’s anti-women, anti-gay, anti-trans legislative activity stands in the way of the success of our people, our businesses and our economy. We need to demonstrate that Indiana is a diversity-friendly state, where all people have equitable access to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness—including women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.•