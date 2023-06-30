Indiana ACLU executive director Henegar to retire

Jane Henegar, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, plans to retire from her position by Jan. 1 after more than a decade leading the organization.

“The ACLU has a unique and essential role in pushing America to fulfill its promise and potential. I am fortunate to have been a small part of that incredibly important work,” said Henegar in a statement. “It has been an honor working with such smart, dedicated, and good-hearted people. Because of the talented and relentless team we have, I know the ACLU of Indiana will continue to protect the rights and dignity of our fellow Hoosiers. I leave confident in the ACLU of Indiana’s dedication to its mission to hold government accountable to the promises of the U.S. Constitution long after my departure.”

Prior to joining the ACLU, Henegar was an Indianapolis deputy mayor from 2000 to 2006 under Democrat Bart Peterson.

Since Henegar joined in 2012, the ACLU has played a pivotal role in defeating an Indiana ban on same-sex marriage and limiting the impact of the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The organization spearheaded several efforts to protect abortion access in Indiana, including the two lawsuits blocking Indiana’s proposed ban.

ACLU attorneys recently won an injunction in court that blocked a law that would severely limit youth access to gender-transition care and also sued over a ban on teaching about “human sexuality” that opponents likened to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Additional focuses for the organization include voting rights, criminal justice reform, immigrant rights and police reform.

Henegar will stay in her position until a replacement is found, leaving by Jan. 1. The ACLU’s board of directors has hired Kittleman & Associates to conduct a nationwide search for the next leader of the organization.